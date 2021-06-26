BILLERICA – After missing the 2020 season due to the pandemic, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Lacrosse team entered the 2021 season with a largely inexperienced roster, not sure what to expect, as the vast majority of players were seeing varsity play for the first time.
As it turned out, the Rams may have surprised even themselves, with a tremendous 9-3 regular season record, including a six-game winning streak to end the season, earning themselves the No. 8 seed and a home game in the MIAA Division 2 North Sectional Tournament.
Unfortunately for the Rams, their fine season came to a rough ending on Monday afternoon when they dropped a 20-7 decision to a powerful Pentucket squad on Monday afternoon in that tournament game.
Looking back on the season, Shawsheen coach Alex O’Reilly couldn’t help but be happy with what her team was able to accomplish.
“In the overall season, I think this was a massive season for our program,” O’Reilly said. “For the first time we finished in the top half of the bracket for Division 2. I think that is a big legacy for these girls, who may have felt that they missed out on an opportunity to win a league title or vocational tournament. And we also got to host our first tournament game ever for this program, so there wee some big things to be proud of.”
In Monday’s game, the Rams got off to a strong start, with sophomore attack Kerry Brown scoring just over a minute and a half into the game and adding another goal just under a minute later to give Shawsheen a 2-1 lead with 9:43 left in the first quarter.
Pentucket would come back with another goal of their own, but the score still stood tied at 2-2 as the clock ticked down to under five minutes to go in the first quarter. From there it was all Pentucket, as the Sachems exploded for seven goals over the last 4:28 of the first quarter to take a commanding 9-2 lead.
They would extend that lead to 14-3 at the half, with another goal by Brown, on an assist from junior Devin Sweeney accounting for the only Shawsheen goal. O’Reilly and the Rams did their best at halftime to tighten things up in the second half, focusing on improving their game, rather than worrying about trying to match the speedy Sachems.
“At that point, it was really just about self reflection,” O’Reilly said. “At the half we just kind of talked about what does each player need to perform at your best level to make the team proud and to put in the work that you need to in order to get to a place to contribute to the team.”
The Rams did come out with a renewed effort in the second half, but it was not enough to counter the talented Sachems, who extended their lead to 19-4 at the end of three quarters, with senior Rachael Halas scoring the only goal of the quarter for the Rams. Shawsheen did not quit, however, with Brown adding her fourth and fifth goals of the game in the fourth quarter to go along with a goal from Sweeney before the Rams finally succumbed to the Sachems.
While the Rams gave up 20 goals in the game, they actually got a strong effort in net from senior goalie Jenna Johnson. Johnson has been tremendous all season for the Rams and she stepped up once again in the playoff game, although it wasn’t quite enough to hold off the relentless offensive assault of Pentucket.
“She crushed it all season for us. She really worked out well in net for us and did a great job,” O’Reilly said. “And today, she did very well. She is someone who actually gets motivated by getting angry, and so as the score goes up, she gets angrier and angrier and she just shuts them down.
“She did a really nice job today, and the ball has to get through seven of her defenders before it gets to her, so that really helped show us where we need to grow next year, but it also showed where we had some good energy and where the team was able to work together to help her out.”
While Johnson is one of the more experienced members of the Rams, many members of the team lacked that experience and O’Reilly felt like that was a definite factor in the loss.
“I think that our young team roster really showed through today. We lacked a lot of tournament experience and we only had four seniors who have had tournament experience before,” O’Reilly said. “So, having that on field exposure to tournament play really showed today. We always try to prepare for everything, but I just don’t think we were ready for this energy level today.”
One player who was certainly ready all game long was Brown, whose five goals continued a season long trend of her leading the Rams offense. Regardless of the opponent, Brown has been there to step up all season for the Rams, and Monday was no different.
“Kerry is an animal,” O’Reilly said. “She is someone who when the going gets tough she just ranks harder and harder. She is not one to disappoint or let anyone down, her team especially. She was excellent today.”
Brown of course will be back to help the Rams once again next season, as will several other key players. While they must say goodbye to some key players like Sarah Comeau, Halas, and most notably, Johnson in net, they will return a strong core which includes not only Brown, but also sophomore midfielder Makayla Melanson of Tewksbury, as well as fellow Tewksbury residents junior defender Kasey McFadden and sophomore midfielder Kiley McFadden. Three more Tewksbury players, junior midfielder Ashley Talbot along with junior defenders Gaby Ortiz and Darielle Wilson will also be back to help lead the team along with several other key players.
“The girls who are leaving contributed fantastically to our program and our culture, and they leave behind big expectations for these girls,” O’Reilly said. “They just had their closing final words for the team, and they are all excited and looking forward to it, because they have the opportunity now for next year to put in the work in the preseason, whereas we really didn’t get to do that this season. We have big goals ahead and they are ready for it.”
