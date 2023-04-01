TEWKSBURY – Completing a Boston Marathon is no easy feat. Whether it be the conditions, the uphill trek in the later portion of the race, or the pressure of the legendary event, the 26.2 miles requires some serious will-power.
Last fourth of July weekend, Tewksbury resident Blake Hery had quite the declaration regarding April’s marathon.
“I was at my lake house last summer, and I said that I could run a marathon without any training. Looking back on it now, that is a very incredibly stupid thing to say. There’s no way I could have done it,” Hery said with a laugh.
When Hery sooned learned the marathon would indeed require a consistent training regime, that didn’t stop him from fulfilling his life-long dream. Hery will be competing in the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17th.
“I came home and I was like alright, let me see if I can find a half marathon to run in the fall,” recalled Hery. “I ran a half marathon in October in Newmarket, New Hampshire. So pretty much from July to October I was training for that with the thought of being able to run the Boston Marathon.”
Hery, a 2014 graduate of Tewksbury High School, excelled in both football and track and field as a Redmen. However, Hery was never an experienced long distance runner.
“When I started track, I ran for Steve Levine my freshman year, the Tewksbury track legend,” he recalled. “I wasn’t even a distance runner, I was a sprinter. The longest I ran was a six hundred meter and maybe an eight hundred meter. I was a four hundred hurdler but I don’t know what it is, I’ve just always wanted to do a marathon.”
To prepare for his first half marathon in the fall, Hery immediately jumped into intensive training.
“I started with a three mile run one day and woke up sore the next day, and then I go to the gym right down the street from my house called SLS Fitness, so I do my runs and I do my strength training there,” said Hery. “It’s a combination of both and I plan out my week with my work schedule and my training schedule.
“Each week I build on my miles,” continued Hery. “So I started with a three mile run, a couple days later I might have did two, and the next week I had my first five mile run and that seemed significant then, and fast forward to now I just ran ten miles and barely broke a sweat.”
To participate in the Boston Marathon, runners either have to meet qualifying times or choose a charity to raise money for in partnership with their marathon journey. Since Hery didn’t think he could qualify with a time, he took to applying for certain charities, eventually finding Charity Teams and the Last Call Foundation.
“I did the half marathon and I took probably two or three weeks off to rest and recover, and I started to call the Last Call Foundation (after),” he said. “I sent them emails, I wasn’t really getting anything back so I called, I left voicemails, it was nearly an everyday thing. The applications came out and I applied to a bunch of them, but I didn’t have any fundraising or marathon experience.”
Weeks went by, and Hery was still without a charity. However, he kept up with his training routine and eventually received his opportunity with Charity Teams, an organization who partners with various charities that can be supported through the marathon.
Hery ultimately chose to raise money for the Last Call Foundation, a charity that funds various fire equipment across the state of Massachusetts. In memory of Boston firefighters Michael Kennedy and Edward Walsh, who lost their life fighting a fire in 2014, the organization works to ensure firehouse equipment is safe and up to date. Being a firefighter in Tewksbury, it was a no brainer for Hery to support this cause.
“It really hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” said Hery of running in the marathon. “I’ve never even been into Boston for the marathon, so everyone that I’ve talked to is saying it’s the best feeling in the world. When I’m on my long runs I think about why I’m doing this, and it’s been excellent the people at the Last Call Foundation have been great keeping us updated. It’s just great to support and bring money into something that will support firefighters all over the commonwealth.”
In order for Hery to run in April, he must raise a minimum of $10,000. Through various fundraising such as football squares, raffles, and a fundraising event hosted at the Skybox in Tewksbury, Hery has raised a total of $12,920 and counting for the organization.
To support Hery and the Last Call Foundation, visit givengain.org and search “Blake Hery” to make a donation. To learn more about the Last Call Foundation, visit lastcallfoundation.org.
