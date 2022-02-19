BILLERICA – While they had not been able to get into the win column for the first several weeks of the season, the one thing that Shawsheen Tech Girls Hockey coach Kate O’Shea has never had to question has been her team’s effort. Despite suffering numerous injuries as well as losing players to COVID protocols, the Rams had never stopped given anything but their best each time they were on the ice.
Back on February 7, at LaConte Rink, the Rams were finally rewarded for all of that hard work, picking up a 7-3 win over Medford for their first win of the season.
“It was a great game, honestly,” O’Shea, in her first season as coach of the Rams, said. “I was very happy for the girls to get the win. They deserved it.”
Despite the lopsided nature of the score, the Rams had to work very hard to secure the win. Leading 4-1 at the end of the second period, they looked as if they might coast to victory, but Medford wasn’t about to quit, scoring two quick goals to start the third and close to within 4-3. But Shawsheen righted the ship, turned the offense back on, and skated out of LaConte with their first win of the year.
Shawsheen was led by the efforts of their top line, featuring three talented sophomores, including Paige Fuller and Alexis Fox, both of Wilmington, as well as Anna McEachern of Bedford. The trio had two goals each, while star sophomore defenseman and captain Laney Mead tallied the other Rams goal.
Senior forward Ashley Talbot of Tewksbury meanwhile, picked up her first varsity point, with an assist on one of Fuller’s goals.
The Fuller, Fox, McEachern line came together recently almost by accident, but O’Shea is very glad it did, as they have been tremendous since teaming up. She has no plans of splitting up this trio any time soon.
“We have had a lot of injuries and a lot of COVID, so we were at the point, where just wanted to try anything,” O’Shea said. “We needed a center, so we put Alexis at center and we just haven’t looked back. They have been great together. If something isn’t broke, I am not going to try and fix it.”
Following their win over Medford, the Rams continued to play well, despite dropping a pair of hard fought games. First, against Newburyport last Wednesday at the Janas, they dropped a tough 4-2 decision despite goals from Mead a well as senior forward and captain Amber Hurley.
While the loss definitely hurt, the good news on the night for the Rams was the return to the lineup of Hurley, who had missed the previous four weeks due to injury.
“It is too bad she had to miss so much time in her senior year, but it was great to get her back in the lineup, and to see her score a goal,” O’Shea said.
Most recently, the Rams came up just short in a 6-5 thriller against Winthrop on Sunday afternoon at the Janas. The last time Shawsheen had faced Winthrop, back in December, they had suffered a 10-1 loss. This time around, they gave their opponents all they could handle.
Shawsheen got a pair of goals from Mead, as well as individual tallies from Paige, Hurley and freshman forward Mia Pace. Sophomore defenseman Healy Weisman had a pair of assists for Shawsheen, while McEachern and Hurley each added one assist.
The Rams had a power play and a 6-on-4 advantage with the goalie pulled in the last two minutes of the game, but were not able to get the equalizer.
Despite the loss, O’Shea was proud of the way her team was able to put their previous blowout loss to Winthrop behind them, and focus on playing the best they could in the rematch.
“I just kind of told the girls, that you can’t look at the last game, and feel like you are going to lose 10-1,” O’Shea said. “They put that behind them and played really well. We only had 11 girls playing in this game and we still played a lot better than last time.”
The Rams were back on action on Wednesday night at the Janas in a rematch against Medford, with results not available as of the Town Crier’s press time.
Following that game, they will travel to Rockett Arena to take on Marblehead on Thursday before heading to Valley Rink on Saturday to face Masconomet and The Edge Ice Center to take on Burlington next Monday.
While O’Shea wishes the Rams had been able to pick up wins rather than close losses in their last two games, she was very pleased to see the much more competitive brand of hockey her team has been playing. And she is looking forward to seeing more of the same down the stretch.
“It has been really great to see,” O’Shea said. “Winthrop was one of the best games we have played all season. It is tough to lose, but at the same time it is very uplifting for the girls to play so well. We have five games left, and we feel like we have a chance to win in every one of them, if we continue to play well.”
