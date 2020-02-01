TEWKSBURY – When you are a Division 2 team that sports a 1-9 record, including a six-game winning streak, you're not supposed to beat a Division 1 team, that's ranked sixth in the North Section and that has a record of 9-3.
You can use the old cliche line, 'that's why you play the games' or you can just say: That's what Tewksbury just did.
For the first time since January 19th, 1980 – and for what’s believed to be just for the third time in program history (other coming in the 1972-’73 season), the Redmen Boys Basketball team defeated Central Catholic, 49-48, in a classic Merrimack Valley Conference cross-over home game on Friday night.
"To beat Central Catholic is amazing," said junior Kalu Olu, who finished with 21 points including icing several free throws in the final seconds to secure the win. "It's one of the best feelings in my basketball career. I don't even know where to start."
Before this game, Tewksbury had lost four games this season by a combined ten points – three each to Methuen, Billerica and Dracut, and then two nights before a hard-pressed 49-48 loss to Malden – so facing a team that they hadn't beaten in 40 years, probably wasn't on the top of the team's radar.
But then again, this is Tewksbury.
"We came into the game with a positive mindset that coach (Tom Bradley) has been preaching for," said Olu. "Our team is based on togetherness and resilience. This game definitely is a turning point to our entire season. As a program, we have felt that was have been disrespected from everyone – including some people from our own town. I've even heard it school, people saying that our team stinks. I just block out all of that outside noise because at the end of the day, I have belief in my teammates and coaching staff. This win was a total team effort."
Over the last few weeks, Bradley has said that he felt that the team's first league win was coming – the team fell short in recent games against Billerica and Dracut, but seemed to have turned a major corner with strong performances against two of the top teams in the entire state in Lowell and Lawrence. But after the loss to Malden two nights before, this team could have easily packed up its bags, called it a season.
But they didn't.
"It was good and I'm happy for the kids, happy for all of the kids," said Bradley. "We've been through a lot this season and we're kind of learning a new system as we go here. We had a short pre-season and it took a while to get everything going. Then we would always have these five and six minute spells where we would struggle and tonight we had a couple of tough spells, but we were able to recover.
"The kids just want this so much, and especially with what happened the other night in Malden, they bounced back with a good practice (on Thursday). We had a good scouting report on Central Catholic and the kids executed the game plan. The kids went out and won this game, they are the ones who deserve this."
Tewksbury came out very strong with a 15-9 lead as senior center Richard Markwarth was tremendous early on, netting eight of those points. The lead went to nine at 19-10 before Central made a 19-2 run and went up 29-21, before making it 31-21 at the break.
Central continued to pour it on to begin the third quarter and was up by 17 at 41-24 with 4:46 left. From there it was all Tewksbury.
Olu started the big rally scoring the game's next five points and shortly after that Tewksbury was down 43-33. That followed by baskets from Adam Trudeau and Olu, before two freebies by Olu cut it down to 45-40. Trudeau followed that up with another field goal and Tewksbury trailed by three points with 2:50 to go. Meanwhile, defensively, the Redmen were near perfect.
"We held them to just four points in the fourth quarter," said Bradley, knowing that Tewksbury held only one other team to 48 points or less this season. "We changed our defensive press a little bit and went a little bit more conservative to try to confuse them a little bit and to try to throw them off a little bit. They have a couple of kids who are very good. They are young but they are still a very good and strong program and they will be very good for the next few years. They are young and they are skilled and we just wanted to slow those kids down. The (Xavier) McKenzie kid is a very special player. They have another kid (Jeff) Goguen who is very good and I thought we did a pretty good on him too."
Trailing 45-42 with 2:50 to go, Tewksbury still had plenty of work to do especially after the Central scored the next field goal to push it back up to five with 2:36 left.
Junior Ryne Rametta followed with a three-pointer to cut it to two and Central went to the line with 39 seconds left and missed both. Olu would later score on a three-point play coming with 18 seconds left and the Redmen were up 48-47.
Four seconds later, Central went to the line and missed, but Tewksbury gave them the ball back on a travel call. Central had the ball but Tewksbury fouled, putting them to the line for a 1-and-1. That first one missed and Olu was eventually fouled with five seconds left. He missed the first, hit the second to go up by two. Central's last second shot went off the rim and Tewksbury celebrated with an incredible come from behind win over one of the top teams in the state.
"The last 22 seconds seemed to have taken a half hour but we got it done," said Bradley. "I'm just so happy for the kids. It's definitely a step in the right direction of where we need to be. It does mean a lot. You always want to win but you have to believe in the process. Once you get a win, you build from there.”
While Olu said led the stat sheet with his 21 points, certainly those who didn’t jump out on the state sheet, had maybe even bigger performances.
“Even though I scored 21 that didn’t really mean anything,” said Olu. Adam Trudeau’s toughness and fight for extra possessions were critical for us. His pride and effort is just remarkable. I mean the kid played his heart out and when he got subbed out and was gassed, he then filled up waters for everyone after the next timeout. Things like that are just remarkable. Shayne Alyward’s hard nosed defense definitely helped us win. I mean what is there much to say Shane embodies his Mr. Tewksbury role. Scoring isn’t really his strong suit but he will lock up any other teams best guard and that’s exactly what he did that game.
“Credit also has to go to my sharpshooting teammate Ryne Rametta, I don’t think he hit a three throughout the whole game but he makes big shots. I just told him to keep shooting and the next one was going and then late in the game he made a huge three to cut the lead to one. Richie Markwarth has just been a player this whole season I can’t tell you how many rebounds he gets a game but it’s a lot and we’ve needed him.
“Lastly, Brady Eagan, he’s been my guy, my point guard this season. Earlier throughout the season when we were at our lowest point as a team, I mean he would tell us that he let his emotions get to him and he was very frustrated. But (on Friday night) after trailing by ten points at half I saw him with his head down in the locker room. I told him to keep his head up that we are going to go on a run just like Central did and win this game and that’s exactly what he did. And if you see the video of the last shot they missed, Brady hugs the game ball and runs with it.”
Coach Bradley said last week that he thought his team could compete with the likes of Lawrence and Central and certainly he was correct.
"I knew this (league win) was coming. I knew it and felt it. The hardest thing is to get this program going and get the kids to believe that they can win. It's hard in any sport whether it's football, soccer, baseball or basketball. Once you get that winning feeling, it then becomes easier to win (again). Not that anything gets easier for us, but it gets easier in your mind, if we do this or this, then we can win and it's just a matter of believing in themselves."
Team defense is certainly the No. 1 reason for the win.
"They all played great," said Coach Bradley. "Markwarth had a real big first half. Then Shane (Aylward), Thomas (Bradley) and Adam Trudeau was absolutely tremendous in the second half. He was probably one of the MVPs of this game. He came in with about four minutes to go in the third quarter and he never came out. He was just hustling, was all over the place and was just grabbing loose balls and was getting to all of the 50-50 balls. He made such a difference for us today.
"Ryne Rametta played great on defense and really shut down his player in the entire second half. He actually shut him down in the first half but picked up two quick fouls so he had to come out of the game for a bit and then we put Thomas on him and he did very well. We put Shane on the McKenzie kid in the second half and the kid made some plays but it wasn't easy for him at all."
