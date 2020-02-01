On Friday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Basketball team defeated Central Catholic for the first time since 1980. The Redmen are turning their season around and playing terrific basketball as of late. The team includes front row from left: Garrett Kingston, Tommy Crawford, Colby Brown, Ryne Rametta, Evan Mantel, Kalu Olu and Anthony Disanto; back row from left, Thomas Bradley, Adam Trudeau, Shane Aylward, Richard Markwarth, Domenic Valway, Michael Cronin, Michael Kelly, and Brady Eagen. (photo by Jim Vaiknoras).