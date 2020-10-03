TEWKSBURY — Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tewksbury High girls’ volleyball team was going to have its hands full trying to match the success of the past two seasons.
Now that there is no postseason and all sorts of other restrictions and new protocols in place because of the coronavirus, the Redmen have gone to Plan B: the two-year plan.
Basically, Tewksbury has a lot of rebuilding to do this fall, and will use the five-week, 10-match campaign to get itself ready for the 2021 season, when, hopefully, everything is back to normal.
First up is getting used to the restrictions. In addition to wearing masks and constantly sanitizing the balls, there will be a three-foot line on each side of the net which hitters cannot cross as they try and hit winners. Front line players can still compete for balls above the net, so the game is not completely distorted.
If anyone has seen a volleyball match, the players on each team are constantly in close contact with one another, whether its celebrating a point won, or encouraging one another after a lost point, this type of team bonding appears to be important to team cohesiveness over the course of a match. COVID-19 is going to put that to the test since teams can’t huddle up and high-five each other anymore.
“Players are just going to have to be extra-loud and find a way to exert their excitement and show the team they are pumped and excited for the point they just got, without bringing it in (huddling),” said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi, in her fourth season as coach. “There’s definitely going to be hesitation about stepping in and then realizing you can’t do that. It’s going to take a lot of reminding the girls, and patience. We just have to find a way around it and make sure everyone is still cheering and clapping.”
Of course, the season is getting under way later in the calendar, and the opportunities to train are fewer, too. Heading into last weekend, the young Redmen had not even reached the point where they could address what they would do between points.
“We are just getting started and we are so young, we have been doing a lot of drills, technique, with a little game-like stuff at the end,” said Luppi. “We won’t get into a full scrimmage where they actually have the opportunity to cheer in between each point. Right now I’m just throwing balls in real quick to get as many reps and touches as possible.”
The top returning player is MVC All-Conference libero, Carinna Barron, who is only a sophomore. Also returning are junior twin sisters, Kaitie and Maddie Cueva, two hitters who were constantly being rotated in and out of the lineup. The Cueva Twins are the team captains now, and Luppi wants to see them become more complete players.
“I love having players who are on the court consistently,” said Luppi. “I find the less subs I have to use, the more the players can just jell together on the court. In order to do that you have to have players who can play all around. One of our goals this year is to develop those all around players.”
The Cuevas are the only two juniors on the squad, and the Redmen also have only two seniors, so there are plenty of opportunities for the incoming sophomores and freshmen to win playing time.
“We are super young, which is cool because you have girls who don’t have a ton of experience jumping in right away and getting pushed a lot,” said Luppi. “And then you have our girls who are experienced who are ready to step up and really lead, which is cool to see. I’m excited for later on in the season to see if we get any click and mesh going.”
Luppi says Tewksbury is still working on its starting lineup, but the Cuevas up front and Barron in back is a good place to start.
“People are still settling in and there is a lot of nervous energy,” said Luppi. “Once that starts to go away, we’ll be able to see what that lineup will be. But at this point I have no idea.”
Other players in the running for regular court time are sophomore Kiley Kennedy, a big contributor on the junior varsity, last year, as were classmates Madelyn Montejo, Jennie Lester and Tori Rowe.
The Redmen also have returning senior Gabriella Schubert-Raimundo at setter, and Amanda Moreira, who was with the program as a freshman and sophomore. She is also a setter.
Tewksbury also had three freshmen who will be named as they improve and make their presence felt on the court as the season progresses. One is a front row player, one is a hitter and one a defensive specialist.
“I have ideas where I want people but I haven’t given them a chance to edge one another out for a starting spot,” said Luppi.
The Redmen begin their season on the road against Billerica, Friday evening (5:30 p.m.). The teams then turn around and play again on Saturday morning, at Tony Romano Court, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
