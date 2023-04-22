TEWKSBURY — As both the girls and boys Tewksbury High School lacrosse teams are five games into their respective seasons, each team is starting to understand the group of players they have and how it can translate to a winning recipe on the turf.
GIRLS
Head coach Erin Murphy’s squad enjoyed a 2-0 week, with wins over Dracut and Medford to improve to 3-2 on the season.
“It feels really good to be three and two, I can’t remember the last time we’ve started a season off (this way), so that’s really great,” said Murphy.
After the Redmen edged Dracut in double overtime 15-14 on Friday, Murphy realized there was something different about her team.
“It definitely shows that they have more grit than we’ve seen in the past,” she admitted. “In previous years we’ve been the team to come out strong and then fade in the second half. We’ve never really been a second half team. To not let down when the game wasn’t going the way we anticipated it going, it shows the girls that are there want it and really want to play.”
Leading the way for the Redmen was Emily Picher, who netted two goals including the game winner. Paige Crowley (four goals), Jamie Constantino (three goals), Julia Moura (two goals), Kat Schille (two goals), and one goal each from Skylar Auth and Riley Sheehan rounded out a widespread Redmen offense.
After a back-and-forth regulation that had the game noted at seven at half, the game called for overtime.
“At first even the officials weren't quite sure how overtime played out,” said Murphy. “In lacrosse, it’s not something that happens totally often. When we figured out that it was sudden victory, we realized that the draw control was going to be essential. We’re still working on our fast break defense, and if we didn’t get the opportunity to get the draw, we knew it was highly likely they could have scored.”
Luckily for the Redmen, Sheehan (five controls), Picher (four controls), and Constantino (three controls) provided Tewksbury with consistent possession all game.
“Riley, Emily, and Jamie all had great nights on the draw,” said Murphy. “We were being aggressive on the circle and getting that first draw control was essential.”
After a scoreless first overtime period, Picher drew a yellow card, resulting in an opportunity to win the game on man up.
“The first three minutes nobody scored, so we got to change the field and Emily Picher was checked to the face, which resulted in a yellow card for Dracut and gave us the man advantage for her to take it down and get the game-winning goal, which probably felt very redeeming for her and just exciting as a sophomore,” said Murphy.
“When we had the man advantage, we were able to spread our offense a bit more,” she said. “The more we move around, the more confused they get with the man down, and Emily was just able to drive and score.”
Tewksbury began their winning ways against Medford the day prior in a convincing 15-1 victory that resulted in six different goal scorers.
“(It) was another really great team victory,” said Murphy. “It’s nice looking at the stats book and seeing tallies all over the place. We had seven players with assists, which is great. We’re not just relying on fast breaks or drives, we can get the passes in front of the net that can result in goals which is something we haven’t always been able to do. That’s been really great.”
The Redmen saw seven goals from Constantino, three from Picher, two from Schille, one from Crowley, one from Moura, and one from Ava Nordbruch.
On the draw control, the Redmen again showed consistency at the circle.
“Jamie, Emily, and Riley were super solid on the draws circle,” said Murphy. “We got the majority of the possessions off of that, which allows us to get down and run our offense.”
However, Murphy knows her team will have to elevate their intensity when playing the competitive teams in the MVC later in the season.
“We could have tightened up a bit in our passing, it wasn’t our cleanest game, so against one of our tougher opponents, that kind of play isn’t going to fly. But it was a great game overall, the kids played great,” she said.
“We have Wilmington (on Wednesday) and then Bedford on Friday, both games we are hoping to be competitive in before we hit some of those harder MVC teams,” said Murphy. “We want to continue our momentum and keep building what we’ve been doing in practice, so when we face some of these tougher teams we’re more ready.”
BOYS
Currently at 1-4, the boys squad has experienced some hardship as of late, dropping their last four, including a 16-0 loss to Dracut on Friday and a 13-0 loss to Belmont on Monday.
On Friday, Dracut held a 31-3 shots on goal advantage in a game where the Redmen were without leading scorer Braydon Aylward.
In the loss, goalie Skyler Schieding shined for the Redmen, denying 19 Dracut shots, including a diving save at 10:41 in the first quarter.
“He stood on his head,” said head coach Anthony Pontes. “Before today, we had forty saves in three games. With today, he’d have fifty-nine in four games. He’s making a lot of saves, we just have to allow fewer shots. I’m proud of how our defense played today. We didn’t quit, we were fighting until the last second. We didn’t give up.”
After allowing 12 first half goals, the Redmen defense made some valuable adjustments to only allow four in the remaining 24 minutes against a talented Dracut offense.
“I thought our defense played well,” he said. “Our slides were good, we were arriving on hands when we were arriving. Our only issues were earlier in the game, we weren’t really staying on hands when they were in the box. Credit to Dracut, no matter who they put on the field, all six guys are shooters.”
On offense, Tewksbury was held to just three shots the whole game, not being able to settle into their set to set up an offense.
“We couldn’t really get much going,” said Pontes. “We had a few decent looks, a few dropped passes when we would have had good looks. We got some work to do offensively, we had a few guys who don’t normally play, plugging in and playing today, which is great for development.
“(We need to work on) off ball movement on offense, we just get too stagnant,” he continued. “We’ll work the ball, and then everyone off ball will just stand still. We need to emphasize more cutting, maybe we need to put in a system where we’re having a set cut at a certain spot.”
On Monday, the Redmen saw a similar fate in a 13-0 loss to Belmont. Again shorthanded, Tewksbury was without offensive contributors Alyward, Tyler Barnes, and Conor Cremin.
“The glass half full mentality out of this would be that we’re getting a lot of these freshman and sophomores varsity playing time, and reps on the varsity field where the game is a lot faster than when they’re playing in JV,” said Pontes following the loss.
In between the pipes, Schieding again had an impressive performance, totaling 13 saves. The junior now has 72 saves through five games.
“He’s averaging close to fifteen saves a game. He’s playing very well, he definitely saved a few shots that should have got in. Defense overall, we’re playing pretty well, but the second we make that mistake they capitalize,” said Pontes.
On offense, the Redmen struggled to find a rhythm, which Pontes looks to make some changes to.
“We were pretty stagnant still,” he said. “We’re not really moving the ball. When we have good cuts, we can never really make the pass either.
“I don’t want to change our offensive set, but our man up definitely needs some sort of juice,” he said. “We try to overload one side, whatever side the ball is on, and make it a four verse three. We (need) to work the ball quick enough to be able to get that shot.”
The Redmen have games this week against Stoneham and Bedford.
