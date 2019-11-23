WESTWOOD — This Saturday afternoon at 2:30 pm, for the second year in a row and third time this decade, the Tewksbury and Duxbury High School Football teams will meet in a high stake playoff game.
Back in 2011, before the new MIAA playoff format came into place, Tewksbury and Duxbury met in the Super Bowl with the Dragons dominating the Redmen to a 35-0 victory held at Gillette Stadium.
Last year, the two teams met in the Division 3 state semi-final game at Cawley Stadium and the Redmen withstood an incredible comeback from Duxbury and came away with a thrilling 29-21 win, which advanced Tewksbury to its third Super Bowl of the decade and eighth in program history.
A win this Saturday at Xaverian High School, would make it four trips to Gillette this decade and nine trips to the Super Bowl in program history.
"They're as scary as the last few teams that we have played," said Tewksbury head coach Brian Aylward when asked about the 2019 Duxbury team. "We have to study them and see where we can try to stop them. They gave have speed and have great size and well-coached. We're going to have to get ready for them. We'll get back to work.
“We saw them (Friday) night and they are really good, and they beat a real good Hingham team. We know what they have so this will be a big-time test for our guys so hopefully we can execute and not have it come down to a two-point conversion."
Last year's game didn't come down to a two-point conversion, but came rather close. Tewksbury jumped out to a 15-0 lead and late in the fourth quarter Duxbury scored two touchdowns to cut it to eight points. The Dragons appeared to be on its way to another TD until Colby Wilson jumped in front of a wide receiver for an interception, which sealed Tewksbury's fate to the Super Bowl, where it lost to Springfield Central.
"(Duxbury has) a lot of the same kids as last year," said Aylward. "They're good and they have a lot of kids. They platoon a lot of kids except maybe one or two key guys so that means they are fresh so that's a concern. They are high school kids and it's cold out, and probably won't be hot next week, so you just have to go out and get ready to fight for 48 minutes and see where it takes us."
Last year, Tewksbury did a great job of covering Will Prouty an extremely dangerous and athletic wide receiver. He had just three catches for 50 yards in the game, ending the season with 778 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
Before this season started, the Boston Herald featured Prouty as one of the top players in the state and here's what he had to say about that loss.
"We wanted to go to the state championship game, obviously, but Tewksbury is a great opponent. We had an amazing comeback, just a couple of mistakes that could have been game changers. It was pretty disappointing then, but looking back it was a great year."
This year Prouty has moved to QB and seems to be like a handful of others Tewksbury has faced with Methuen, Concord-Carlisle and Winchester — a dual threat, with legs to burn and a solid arm to keep teams off balance. At 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, he and fellow captain Tim Landolfi, form an incredible 1-2 punch running the ball.
Earlier this season Duxbury won its 12th straight Patriot League title with a 5-2 record before beating Plymouth North, 41-6, Stoughton, 38-12 and Hingham, 20-10, in the Division 3 South bracket.
The last win came on Friday with the Dragons using a trick play — lateral pass on a kick-off, which led to what turned out to be the game winning score by Prouty.
It seems as if the team has a lot of motivation heading into Saturday's game with the Redmen.
"We didn't come here to win the South Final," said Duxbury head coach Dave Maimaren to the Patriot Ledger. "That's not our goal this year. The goal is to win the last game of the year."
Tewksbury's had the same goal since losing on Gillette Stadium Field last December.
As Tewksbury PA announcer Joel McKenna said recently, "buckle-up ladies and gentlemen," as Saturday should be another classic.
