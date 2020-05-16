Below is a breakdown of the 1974 Wilmington High School Class C Championship boys' track team's magical season. All of the scores, results and information was taken from the Town Crier archive pages.
DUAL MEETS
Beat Chelmsford 77-59: Wildcats take 11 of 16 events with Tim Nee, Doug Stewart and Rick McCully taking two each. Stewart breaks school record in the triple jump and McCully breaks the 1972 mark set by Jack Barry in the hurdles of 15.6.
Beat Dracut, 99-46: Ian MacInnis breaks school record in the mile with a time of 4:42, while Bruce Bishop wins three events, including the 100, 200 and discus.
Beat Central Catholic 107-39: Wildcats dominate this one over the school that draws from 50 towns.
Beat Lawrence, 125-20: Paul Reed breaks school record in the pole vault, clearing 10-6 and Bob Reid surpassed 49 feet in all three of his shot put attempts.
Beat Andover, 74-71: See Rick Cooke's story.
Beat Tewksbury, 117-28: Wilmington takes 16-of-the-17 events.
Beat Austin Prep, 108-37: Reid throws 54-6 in the shot put to move to second place all-time in school history, passing Carl Cotter but trailing Jon Fairfield.
INVITATIONAL MEETS
Central Catholic Invitational: Wilmington finishes second as a team behind four first place finishes, Dana Roesche in the long jump, McCully in the 120-meter hurdles, Stewart in the 200 and then the 880 relay team of McCully, Dave Spring, Gordie Fitch and Stewart.
MVC Relays: Wilmington finishes as champs, first title in 17 years. Wildcats break four meet records with Stewart and Paul Fitch in the long jump, Roesche and Don Capone in the triple jump, McCully, Nee, Bishop and Stewart in the 880-relay and then Nee, Spring, Roesche and Steve Coville in the mile relay.
State Coaches Invitational: Wilmington breaks five school records including Stewart with a second place finish in the triple jump (44-6.50), McCully with a second place finish in the 180-meter low hurdles (19.7); the 880-relay team of McCully, Bishop, Gordie Fitch and Stewart who finished second at 1:31.7, and MacInnis in the mile at 4:36.0 and Stewart in the two-mile at 9:54.6.
MVC Championship Meet: Nee breaks record and wins 440 and McCully also wins the hurdle event.
After the meet, the team's seven seniors, Bruce Bishop, Doug Stewart, Paul Fitch, Jim Buck, Bob Reid, Dave Spring and Ed Adams celebrate with the trophy.
Class C Meet: Meet took two days, starting on Saturday, May 25th and ending on Monday, May 27th. In the first day, Reid was second in the shot put (53-1.50), Bishop was third in the discus (139-10), Spring broke the school record with a third place finish in the two-mile at 9:47, which included passing three runners on the last lap.
On Monday, Stewart was second in the 220. McCully battled "all kinds of hazards" and took third in the hurdles. Then the meet came down to the two relays. McCully, Bishop, Gordie Fitch and Stewart beat out Scituate's team to take first. Then with one event left and Dartmouth trailing Wilmington by a point, Nee, Dave Cain, Spring and Coville beat Dartmouth to win the relay race and to help the 'Cats win the meet trophy called "The Edward M. Gallagher Trophy" which stood at 26-75 high.
All-State Meet: Wilmington finished in second place with 17 points, falling one shy of winner Brockton. McCully was first in the hurdles, the 880-relay team finished second in the non-championship heat, Nee, Cain, Spring and Coville finished second in the mile relay by just .2 tenths of a second in the final event of the meet and Stewart was third in the 220.
Central Catholic Decathlon: Out of 26 teams, Wilmington finishes in first place behind the trio of Stewart, McCully and Nee. They combined to score 4,475 points which was 475 points than previous champ of Hamilton-Wenham; Stewart was second, McCully fourth and Nee seventh overall.
New England Meet: McCully finished fourth in low hurdles and Stewart didn't place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.