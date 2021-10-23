TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury High field hockey team used the powers of Senior Night to salvage a rough week, ending it with a 1-0 upset of Haverhill, Monday night at Doucette Stadium.
The Redmen lost the first two games of the week by a combined score of 11-0 before getting swept in the season series by Lowell, on Friday, 2-1. Haverhill had beaten Tewksbury, 4-1, in their first game up at Haverhill. The Redmen came up out of nowhere to take the 1-0 triumph over the Hillies, Monday night.
Tewksbury is now 4-7-2 on the season.
Monday night belonged to the Tewksbury High seniors, and 14 of them graced the immaculate Doucette Stadium turf to accept roses and pose for pictures with their parents and family.
The Redmen honored included: Aliana Kennen, Mia Gaglione, Lauren Connors, Jackie Vitielo, Elizabeth Kenneally, Nina Moulton, Michelle Kusmaul, Paige Harrington, Brianna Gagnon, Ashley Demers, Nicole Potito, Ava Piccolo, Courtney Curtin and Courtney Capachietti.
After the prolonged smile session, the Tewksbury girls applied their game faces and got down to business against a Haverhill team with a high-powered offense.
"Haverhill was in our defensive end during the majority of the game," said Tewksbury coach Brooke Pacheco. "Our defense played very well and were able to hold them off from scoring."
Tewksbury went up, 1-0, in the first half. Liz Kenneally with what turned out to be the only goal of the game. The goal unassisted.
"In the second half our goal was to play defensively and protect our 1-0 lead," said Pacheco. "And we did just that."
Following the Tuesday night 6-0 home loss to Wilmington, the banged up Redmen faced high-powered Chelmsford the very next day, and met with similar results, as the Lions defeated Tewksbury, 5-0.
On Friday was the home rematch with Lowell. The first meeting was a heartbreaker for the Redmen, as they scored first, held the lead into the fourth quarter before the Raiders scored two late goals to capture the 2-1 victory.
"It was a very similar situation to the first time we played Lowell," said Pacheco, of the Friday match at the high school turf field. "We scored first (Aliana Kennen with the goal) and had multiple opportunities to score but unfortunately we were unable to finish."
The Raiders dug in once again in the third quarter and then got the fruits of their labor in the fourth quarter and pulled out the 2-1 with a pair of late goals.
"Lowell continued to play aggressively and they capitalized on their opportunities," said Pacheco. "Unfortunately, we did not have enough time to recover."
The Redmen begin the final week of the regular season on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.) with a home game at the high school turf field. They follow that up with another home game at the high school turf field against North Andover on Friday (3:45 p.m.), and close it out on Monday evening at Nicholson Stadium when they play Methuen.
