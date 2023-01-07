TEWKSBURY – Tuesday night was certainly frustrating. The Redmen boys basketball team certainly didn't play their best game, struggled to hold onto the ball early on, and struggled to both put the ball in the net in the second half and stop Lowell from attacking the basket and finishing.
Despite the 57-41 loss – and despite falling to 1-5 on the season with two of those losses could/should have been win – this one certainly was there for the taking. That didn't happen. Twelve first half turnovers (18 in all), five third quarter points and 14 second half points is just not going to cut it.
“The positive things are we are playing really well in spurts and our half-court defense has been better, so that's encouraging,” said head coach Steve Boudreau. “(On the flip side, offensively) we missed some (bunnies) and I actually think we had a lot of opportunities. I'm excited about some of the opportunities that we have been getting offensively. But, we have to do a better job in breaking pressure and then flowing into capitalizing on opportunities, and scoring in our half-court (offense).”
In the opening three minutes of the game, the Redmen had committed four turnovers and trailed 7-2. Senior guard Brian Carleton then sank a three-pointer and after two baskets on drives by Lowell, he sank another three to cut it to 11-8.
Tewksbury closed out the first quarter hitting three free throws, and then 51 seconds into the second, Michael Sullivan converted on a three-point play, a put-back and a foul shot and the Redmen trailed by one.
Lowell responded with two buckets including a three-pointer well behind the arc by Javien Kirmil, but Tewksbury kept fighting back to tie the game up at 20-20 at 21-21, before taking a small lead with 1:47 to go. During that stretch, Tewksbury connected on seven free throws, while, Ryan Cuvier, Michael Sullivan and his cousin Johnny Sullivan all scored on drives to the baskets and the Redmen went into the break up 27-26, after trailing by as many as six in the first quarter and five in the second.
While the first half was sloppy, the second half was just a complete struggle all the way around. The Redmen scored just one field goal in the third, coming with 15 seconds left, and didn't add their second field goal of the second half until there was 2:17 left in the game.
“We have to be more competitive coming out of the locker room for the second half (of games) and we're going to continue to work on those areas,” said Boudreau.
Ryan Cuvier led the way with 12 points, while Johnny Sullivan and Carleton had nine each and Michael Sullivan had eight. Cuvier added eight rebounds, Luke Montejo had six and Romyn Lorick came off the bench and added four, as well as a basket.
Tewksbury is now on the road for three straight with stops at Haverhill on Friday, North Andover on Tuesday and then Chelmsford on the 13th. The next home game will be on the 17th against Billerica. All four games are slated to begin at 6:30.
