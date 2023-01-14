METHUEN — The Tewksbury High School wrestling team has been on a tear to start their season, going 3-0 in dual meets and having very successful showings in both the Sons of Italy and Lowell Holiday tournaments.
Last week, the team experienced their first dual meet loss of the season to a strong Haverhill squad, dropping their record to 3-1.
Haverhill came out on top by a score of 48-36 in their first considered “hiccup” of the season.
“We ended up losing a tough one to Haverhill there,” said Redmen head coach Steve Kasprzak. “They matched up very well. With that being said, I think they were ready to fight a little more than we were that night. I think we got out-toughed a little bit.”
The Redmen battled out six wins, including two forfeits in Jack Callahan and Sean Hirtle. Callahan’s forfeit victory served as the senior’s 100th career victory.
Other Redmen winners included Jack Donovan (138-pound weight class), Ryan Fleming (145-pound weight class), Hunter Johnson (152-pound weight class), and Paxton Green (195-pound weight class).
The following day, Kasprzak’s squad arrived for practice with the determination of never wanting to lose again, showing Kasprzak that he has no reason to worry.
“The next day at practice they responded by having probably I think the best practice they’ve had all year. It told me they cared,” said Kasprzak.
The Redmen used their good day of practice to send them rolling into the weekend, where they took on four towns in a multi-meet at Methuen.
Tewksbury went 4-1 on the day, with wins against Lynn Tech, Quincy Upper, Josiah Quincy, and Holyoke.
Tewksbury topped Lynn Tech in a clean 45-0 victory, picking up eight individual victories.
In the 126-pound weight class, Jack Callahan defeated Deborah Adolph by pin, while his brother Sean Callahan won through a 6-4 decision in the 132-pound weight class over Jonathan Gutierez.
Jack Donovan (138-pound weight class) was victorious through forfeit.
Other Redmen winners included Hunter Johnson (145-pound weight class) over Jordan Mcgrail, AJ Russo (182-pound weight class) over Tristan Burke, Sean Hirtle (170-pound weight class) over Isoque Taveira, and Ben Piccolo (220-pound weight class) over Kayla Martinez.
Tewksbury then topped Quincy Upper 54-0, crowning nine more winners, including AJ Russo (182-pound weight class) over Essence Tucker, Angelo Desisto (113-pound weight class) over Jaiyhen Etmonds, Colin Todd (160-pound weight class) over Kyle Tan, Hunter Johnson (145-pound weight class) over Kenneth Tran, Jack Callahan 132-pound weight class) over Jin Chen, Jack Donovan (138-pound weight class) over Talin Rellin, Nick Desisto (106-pound weight class) over Stephy Chen, Ryan Fleming (152-pound weight class) over Able Fikru, and Sean Hirtle (170-pound weight class) over Jhayvon Napoleon.
The Redmen continued their domination against Holyoke by a score of 59-12, where Tewksbury crowned a total of ten winners.
Those winners included Angelo Desisto (113-pound weight class) over Steven Santiago, Benjamin Barrasso (120-pound weight class) over Elijah De jesus torres, Jack Callahan (126-pound weight class) over Manuelle Rivera, Jack Donovan (138-pound weight class) over Ezequiel Vazquez, Jaden Mercer (195-pound weight class) over Jesus Morales, Nick Desisto (106-pound weight class) over Devin Colon, Ryan Fleming (152-pound weight class) over Dereck Concepcion-sanchez, Sam Macmillan (160-pound weight class) over Jonathan Rivera marrero, Sam Ros (145-pound weight class) over Jenaye Rodriguez, and Sean Callahan (132-pound weight class) over Luis Rivera.
The final win came against Josiah Quincy, where Nick Desisto picked up the lone win in the 106-pound weight class.
The single loss on Saturday came against Methuen in a close 42-30 final score. However, Kasprzak’s perspective on the loss is different from what the score reads.
“We had a great performance on Saturday,” said Kasprzak. “We had a great day. We went four and one, we lost a really close one to Methuen but I think it was our best wrestling performance of the year. There’s an old saying, it’s an old basketball quote from John Wooden, You can win when you lose a game and you can lose when you win a game. I think we won even though we lost. We didn’t have Manny in the lineup, we didn’t have Paxton in the lineup so we were down a couple key guys. But we had what we had and I was really proud of the way that they responded this weekend. They wrestled really great.”
The Redmen picked up five wins against Methuen, including Jack Callahan (126-pound weight class) over Caelon Keough, Jack Donovan (138-pound weight class) over Noah Beshara, Jaden Mercer (195-pound weight class) over Gabe Fonseca, Nick Desisto (106-pound weight class) over Antonio Rios, and Ryan Fleming (152-pound weight class) over Jeydany Ortega.
The Redmen will continue their road to the postseason this week with a dual meet against Lowell as well as competing in the Woburn tournament over the weekend.
