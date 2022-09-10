TEWKSBURY – If the Town Crier wanted to be lazy, we would cut and paste last year's lede paragraph of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football preview and put it here. Last year's first paragraph explained in detail all of the accomplishments the Redmen had over the previous decade.
Those accomplishments extended into the 2021 season. The Redmen went 8-3, won another MVC Division 2 title, won another Thanksgiving Day game, scored 317 points, had a 1,000-yard rusher and had 30 defensive turnovers.
So forgive us for being lazy and it's basically a cut and paste job.
Over the last 11 years, the Redmen have gone 98-28 – that's 70 games over the .500 mark – with 9 league titles, one Super Bowl title, while losing in two others, while winning four sectional titles and 11 straight Turkey Day Games.
While the 8-3 record — which included two dramatic victories over North Andover and Billerica — was great and all, the Redmen were decimated with injuries towards the end of last year which didn't help matters when the No. 12 seed Bedford came to the new beautiful Doucette Field and came away with an upset victory.
This past Friday, veteran head coach Brian Aylward, now in his 25th year and two wins away from 175 in his career, spoke about this year's team. One thing he repeated a few times was the depth that this roster has – on paper anyway – in case injuries do occur. And while the team lost Danny Fleming and his 29 combined touchdowns and almost 2,000 combined yards, as well as a handful of gritty two-way linemen, Aylward feels that the off-season work that the current players put in, could help carry the Redmen into another successful season.
"We feel good about the work our guys put in and the potential that they have. They work hard every single day so they have a good mindset of getting better everytime they go out," he said. "They have been a great group to practice with so that usually leads to good things. No one is trying to survive practice. We don't want any survivalists. We want guys who want to attack practice, get the most out of it as they can. I think that's been our mentality since we got together, all the way through your bigger guys and your 90 degree weather, fighting through the heat, all those long practices – the (kids) have been good and they have held up that way.
"We've got a lot of guys who don't have any varsity experience, but we have a lot of guys who have experience in the program. We're really leaning on a lot of those guys. They have stayed the course, have kept fighting and working in the off-season so there are going to be some guys who finally will get their opportunity and they are getting after it."
Last year at this time, Aylward and his staff had so many questions that needed to be answered. Going into that season, they had one running back (Justin Darrigo) who had varsity experience and he had just 12 carries, and also had one wide receiver (Michael Sullivan) with varsity experience and he had just seven catches. This year things are much calmer in the position part of things – save for maybe moving a crowded batch of linebackers who could possibly move other positions, things seemed to be more at ease and straight forward.
"Last year, we had as much touches as (Michael Sullivan) had of the football during his sophomore season, that was the total number of varsity touches of the football we had going into the (last year's) season," explained Aylward. "Conservatively call it ten, that doesn't get it done. (From that spring season), we had Fleming at the other school, (Alex) Arbogast did his track thing and had we had those guys, they would have been given opportunities.
"This year is different where we've got Sully, Blake Ryder as well as all three of those (running) backs with Sean Hirtle, Arbogast and Hunter Johnson, but then we have some other guys who are trying to factor in and will be a part of our offense. We have three or four personnel packages, and you add in Paxson Green as our second tight end, add in Colby Flahive and Kenny Nguyen as receivers (and we have much more depth than before)."
The Redmen relied very heavily on Fleming last year, but he has since graduated and is playing with a handful of other former Redmen players at Endicott College. Now the quarterback job has been earned by sophomore Vincent Ciancio (5-11, 170), who last year mostly played at the Freshmen level.
"Vinnie is a sophomore and he did some good things last year as a freshman. We entertained the thought last year of throwing him into the fire (at the varsity level), but I don't know if that would have been good for his development," said Aylward. "I thought he needed a year to get his feet wet down at the Freshmen level and he also played some for the JV team. He got a lot of reps."
Ciancio has really been pushed by Cam Kearney, who was the JV quarterback last year.
"Cam also looks good. Again it goes to depth and having the ability to not have to completely change your offense if you run into some injuries," said Aylward, before being asked if one was clearly the starter. "Vinnie is the starter now, but Cam is ready. We have started to get Cam more reps on defense as a defensive back so that's been good. Vinnie did a lot of work, a crazy amount of work in the off-season. He was doing all of this extra work, including working with Trevor Knight from (the University of New Hampshire) and doing stuff outside of what he was already doing. He worked his tail off. He's a good worker and was a good worker in the weight room."
Ciancio will have a group of experienced running backs to hand the ball off too, which obviously will take some pressure off of him. Alex Arbogast (5-9, 170) rushed for 811 yards with nine touchdowns last year. He really excelled when he hit the outside, but struggled at times running the ball inside. Tri-captain Sean Hirtle (5-9, 18) had limited carries (22-132, with 1 TD) and was out for the last handful if games after shattering his thumb. Hunter Johnson, the smallest of the three, had 106 yards and 1 TD in limited carries. The three of them also combined to catch 8 passes for 149 yards and another score.
Aylward said there's a handful of other guys who will factor in running the ball this year, which could make for a crowded bunch.
"Alex is fast. He has to keep working on his hand-eye (coordination) stuff and taken hand-offs even, as well as pitches," said Aylward of the track star who this past year captured a handful of league and state championship titles in the sprinting events. "We would like to be able to use him (in those offensive calls). And he has to block. You need to block if you're going to play for us. That's an area that we really need to focus on with all three of those guys. We have other personnel packages where we will get other guys in who will block, so those (three) guys have to play more of a complete (game) — more so with Hunter and Alex. The same with Hirtle. I think we have a little bit more depth in that position that we have had."
Tri-captain Michael Sullivan (5-10, 175) returns as the team's top wide-out. As a sophomore, he had seven catches for 116 yards and last year he upped those stats dramatically with 25 catches for 375 yards and six touchdowns, while he also threw a pair of TD passes off trick plays. He will line up in all different areas this year, including at times being a slot-back.
At tight end, the last of the captains, Blake Ryder returns. He had a terrific season last year on both sides of the ball. He had six catches for 74 yards but did a real nice job blocking, and on the other side of the ball, he had two defensive touchdowns, including a big one early in the win over Chelmsford. Junior Paxson Green (6-2, 200) will also be in the mix at tight end.
On the line, Tewksbury lost three vital players with Davenche Sydney, Aaron Connelly and Nick Wilson, leaving opportunities for new guys to step into those roles. The best of the bunch is junior Luke Shaw (5-11, 195), who was fantastic last year as a tenth grader playing tackle, but this year he is moving to guard.
"Upfront we're a mix of true inexperience. At center we have a sophomore in there right now, Anthony Montiero. He's a bigger kid, I would say at least 6-2 and 285 pounds. He's a big kid and he's worked very hard in the weight room. He did a lot of work in the off-season. Luke Shaw is back and ast year he played tackle for us and will move to guard. Max Mattuchio (6-0, 245) will be the other guard. James Carroll (6-0, 245) is a senior who has been in the program for a while and will be taken advantage of his time now and he'll be at one tackle spot.
"The other tackle spot, we've been rotating three guys in and that's been pretty good. I think wherever we end up there will be good as we have Royce Bacay, Albie Bosworth and we have a sophomore tight end who we really think will develop into a tackle and that's Joe Barletta. He's going to get some opportunities there."
Also in the mix will be sophomore Manny Mengata, who has a lot of potential, and Tyler Barnes.
Defensively, many of the same players will be in the mix. Ryder and Green will be the defensive ends. Shaw, Mattuchio, Mengata, Bacay and Carroll will see time in different spots, including Mengata sometimes at nose tackle, as well as linebacker. That position has a lot of depth with Hirtle, Johnson, Ryan Fleming and Barnes.
That leaves the secondary which "has been much improved compared to last year of where they need to be and making plays," said the coach. Senior Nick DeGloria (5-8, 165) and Sullivan will be the two cornerbacks, Flahive will be at free safety and junior Braydon Aylward (5-8, 160) will be at strong safety.
AJ Seney, Kearney, Nguyen and Brandon Contardi could all see time there as well. Aylward added that Richie Bonigiono will be like the 12th man, and see time in a handful of different spots, both offensively and defensively.
"He's one of our smallest kids on the team but he just plays so hard, so he'll see time in a number of different spots," said coach Aylward.
That depth in many of the positions, should make practices that much more interesting.
"I'm not sure how good our top end is going to be but I feel that we have more depth than we've had in the last few years. So if we were to get injuries like we did at the tail end of last year, we'd be more capable to continue on course," said Aylward.
The course has remained the same for the past 11 years – show up, work hard and do the work, get better and compete, and you'll be successful.
"Our numbers are down compared to school population but our numbers in football are up. In total we have 95 kids in the program, which includes the freshmen," said Aylward. "We have a great freshmen class. They have been good down here in the weight room. They really took an advantage of being down here in the spring and that continued through the summer, and that was all great to see. They're all off to a great start."
Tewksbury opens the season on Friday with a trip to Danvers for a 7 pm game and will stay on the road in week two going against Lowell, before hosting Belmont (who replaces Hopkinton) for the home opener on the 23rd, also at 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.