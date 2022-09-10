TEWKSBURY – The 2021 Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Soccer season was certainly interesting. The team entered the season with a new coach, Mario Almeida, then started off slow with some tough defeats. Then came the injury bug and then in the final few weeks of the season, the Redmen really turned things around and played much better. In that stretch came the dramatic come from behind wild win over Lawrence, and then beating Methuen to knock the Rangers out of a possible playoff bid.
Now a year later, most of that team is back, minus a few graduating and one leaving for club soccer. Already the team lost a returning player for some time with an injury, but return two players who were out all of last year due to injuries, including a very talented striker, Ryan Cura.
This past Friday, Tewksbury scrimmaged Burlington and the lone goal came from senior Alex Sovie, who is the second player returning to the line-up after missing his junior year.
“We lost 2-1 (to Burlington) and it’s just a matter of a few positions that we need to get better at,” said Almeida, a few hours after that scrimmage had ended. “The team is looking great. During the off-season, I think the captains did a really great job to get these kids motivated and prepared for the season. I’m very proud of them for doing that. I think we are way ahead than we were at this time last year. We have some real quality players here. This team is hungry and I think we’re really going to surprise a lot of people. That’s the way I think and the way that I’m feeling. But you never know. Things could switch with one injury, but this team is hungry and this senior class is probably the best one in terms of soccer because so many of them play club (during the off-season).”
Last year the Redmen finished with an 5-10-3 overall record, and lost seven total players from that team, including the keeper. Back for another season is All-Conference striker Evan Mendonca, who with Cura could form a very dangerous 1-2 scoring duo.
“We got Ryan Cura back who should really help us with his scoring. He’s a quality player. He didn’t play last year due to a combination of having surgery (on his leg). He could have come in during the latter part of our season, but because he was in the MLS Academy team, typically they don’t allow you to play high school,” said Almeida. “Having him is going to be a big upgrade. Losing Kaleb DaSilva, who played for us last year as a freshman, to a club team (is tough). He’s another quality player and I think if we had him (we would be better). The thing with us is (lack of) depth.”
As of Friday, Almeida said that he penciled in Cura as the center forward/striker, with Alexandre Almeida playing the right wing spot, taking over for Michael Gaglione, who suffered an injury during the pre-season. Mario Ruiz is also back and will play left wing. The three center midfielders will be Brady Chapman and Shea Moynihan in the defensive spots, and Mendonca in the attacking spot. The four defenders will include Will Eskenas on the right, Joey Bourgea on the left and Jack Rennell and Sal Catanzano in the middle. Rennell was a league all-star last year, and all four were pretty solid as a group.
Newcomer Aayush Ranjit is the goalie.
“He's a sophomore, who didn't play last year. He has great size and potential,” said Almeida.
The rest of the team includes Sovie, who made see time in a number of different positions, and fellow senior William Humphrey (midfielder), junior forwards Cole Evangelista, Peter Impink, Christian Queiroga and Ian Shpritzer, sophomore defenders Nathaniel Laboy and Austin Mannetta, and the lone freshman on the team is Gustavo Oliveira. The last spot is junior Drew Rennell, who is the back-up goalie and recovering from an injury.
Almeida is hoping with this amount of experience back, that the team can turn the corner and jump out of the gate quickly with some wins.
“We had a strong second half of the season and we’re trying to build off of that momentum. Last year was frustrating because we didn’t start strong but at the end, it was great and the kids really turned things around. They all were developing really well and they took on our system and it’s all about a system. It takes time. Even here in the pre-season, I wish I had a month, instead of two weeks. You want as much time to put that (system) through (everyone),” he said.
Tewksbury opened the season on Tuesday against Haverhill with results not known as of presstime. On Thursday night, they will travel next door to take on Billerica at 6 pm, before coming home on Tuesday to face Methuen for a 4:30 pm start.
