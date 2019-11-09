BILLERICA – Clinging to a slim 14-8 halftime lead over Northeast Metro Tech in last Friday night’s Division 6 North quarterfinal playoff game, the undefeated Shawsheen Tech Football team was looking for some kind of spark to start the second half. They had already fought back from an early 8-0 deficit to take the lead going into the half, but a season’s worth of hard work might be in jeopardy if the Rams could not find a way to extend their lead.
As it turned out, there was actually nothing to worry about, as they got just the spark they needed from junior running back Diondre Turner on the very first play from scrimmage of the second half.
The Wilmington resident took the handoff from quarterback Chris Disciscio, cut to the outside, turned up field and raced 48 yards untouched into the end zone for a touchdown and 20-8 lead for the Rams just 16 seconds into the half.
Shawsheen never looked back after that, on their way to a 29-16 victory, earning themselves a trip to the Division 6 North semifinals this Friday night against Stoneham. While there was still plenty of football to be played after Turner’s touchdown, Shawsheen coach Al Costabile knew how big his early second half score was.
“That was really big. That was huge,” Costabile said. “We got great blocking and a great cut by Diondre. It was just a great job all around and was a great way to start the second half.”
Turner is accustomed to having big games against Northeast, having run for 112 yards while scoring three touchdowns against the Knights earlier this season in a 40-30 Rams victory. He didn’t have such gaudy stats this time around, with only 59 yards rushing and the one touchdown, but that one touchdown was a big one, and one that Turner and his teammates knew they desperately needed.
“At halftime, we knew we were in a battle, so we just said we need to calm down and play well,” Turner said. “So, in the second half to come out like that we were just so happy.”
The big play did not happen by accident. Turner had taken note of the way Northeast had been defending the Rams sweep play and he used that knowledge to his advantage.
“I saw that every play they kept slanting the way that we would sweep, so I just kind of drew them outside and cut it back in,” Turner said. “And after that there was no one there.”
Turner also made his presence felt on defense, as on the very next possession for Northeast he recovered a Knights fumble. Turner had been around the ball all night long on defense and this play was no exception as he pounced on the loose football to help thwart the Knights comeback attempt.
“I just saw an opportunity there and I went for it,” Turner said. “Everybody was ripping at me trying to get it, but I held onto it.”
Turner played an outstanding overall game, not only scoring the big second half touchdown and coming up with the fumble recovery, but also making a couple of big catches during the Rams second touchdown drive of the night, including a clutch third down catch which set the Rams up with a first and goal moments before the touchdown.
“Diondre played fantastic,” Costabile said. “He does the job on both sides of the ball. He doesn’t say a word, he just plays hard all the time. All the time. He was great for us tonight, and he has been great all season for us.”
That season will continue on Friday night in the semifinals when the Rams host a powerful Stoneham squad that comes into the game fresh off a 55-12 thumping of Austin Prep in the quarterfinals. Turner knows it won’t get any easier for he and his teammates, but he says they will be ready for the challenge.
“We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do and just focus,” Turner said. “We need to take it one game at a time and stay focused, and right now we are going to focus on Stoneham.”
