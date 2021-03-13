BILLERICA — This football season more than ever, teams are going to be relying on their leaders to guide them through what promises to be a challenging, if abbreviated season. That leadership of course will fall mostly on the coaching staff, but team leaders will also be counted on more than usual as well.
With that knowledge in hand, perhaps that is why Shawsheen Tech senior offensive lineman/linebacker Alex Newcomb was such an overwhelming choice by his peers to be one of the Rams captains this season.
Now in his third year as a starter, the Tewksbury resident has shown the kind effort and determination, not to mention talent, that any teammate would want to follow. So, it was no surprise to Shawsheen coach Al Costabile when Newcomb received the most votes of any Ram when his teammates were selecting their captains this past week.
“He is definitely recognized by his teammates as a team leader,” Costabile said. “Alex is a quiet kid by nature, he is not a rah, rah type of leader. He is a leader by example. That can be an overused description, but it is really true about him. He leads by example in everything he does. He is dependable and reliable and he is very smart.”
Newcomb is also very talented, having made 48 tackles from his linebacker position last season, while also anchoring an offensive line that opened holes for a running game that rushed for nearly 2,000 yards last season. As successful as he has been, being selected as a team captain by a group of his peers still came as a thrill to him when the announcement was made this Monday afternoon at practice.
“It was a great feeling to have worked so hard for the past four years and to see it pay off,” Newcomb said. “As a team captain, I know I have to think less about myself and do whatever I can to put the team first and help us win.”
That approach certainly seemed to work for Newcomb last year as a junior when despite not being a captain, he was one of the key members of a defensive unit that helped lead the Rams to a Commonwealth Athletic Conference title with a perfect 7-0 record with in the league, as well as a 10-2 overall record.
Newcomb feels like the Rams can once again challenge for the league title.
“We should have a strong team again,” Newcomb said. “We have a lot of players coming back and we learned a lot last season. We also worked really hard in the off season, so I don’t think we will miss a beat. It helps that we won a lot of big games last year, because we will be more comfortable when it comes time to play big games this season.”
When they do head into those big games this season, Newcomb will be looking forward to leading his team to several big victories, although a lot of his work on the offensive line will go unnoticed, as he and his anonymous line mates open holes for the running backs and protect their quarterback from harm.
“Our offensive line coach, Doug Pratt, takes pride in what we do up front, and makes sure we know what we have to do,” Newcomb said. “It all starts up front and we all take pride in what we have to do to give our backs and quarterback an easier time.”
Newcomb is not so anonymous on defense, where it seems like every game he is coming up with a big play for the Rams. It‘s no surprise that like many two-way players, Newcomb prefers the defensive side of the ball. But it is not because of the recognition he receives on defense, it is more due to the creative nature of his linebacker position.
“I like defense a little more because I can read the plays myself. Whereas offense is a lot more assignment football, on defense you can be a little more free,” Newcomb said. “There is still a plan, but a lot of times you have to adjust things a little bit during a play depending on if the play is coming right at you or going away from you.”
Newcomb’s ability to adjust to a play on the fly is just another example of what makes him a unique talent for the Rams.
“He has a great ability to read a play and put himself in great position,” Costabile said. “He is a smart football player on both sides of the ball. He is going to make a great coach someday.”
For right now, however, Newcomb will focus on being a great football player as he prepares for his senior season of football, a season that at times looked like it might never arrive.
“It feels great to finally be able to play. It was kind of disappointing to miss our regular fall season, but once we found out we could have a season we were very happy,” Newcomb said. “The fact that we almost lost the season like we did just makes it better to be back. I am very excited to get to do this one more time. I think we will have a great season.”
