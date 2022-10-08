Last Wednesday, the Shawsheen Tech boys and girls cross-country teams took on Greater Lawrence in a CAC meet. The boys came away with a 26-32 win to improve to 3-0 on the season and the girls were defeated 17-46 and fell to 2-1 on the season.
For the boys, Greater Lawrence took the first and third spots, but Shawsheen's depth proved to be too much as they had five of the top eight finishers to come away with the close victory.
“The seven runners who participated for us all posted remarkable personal bests,” said head coach Dan Dorazio. “Although Greater Lawrence took first and third, our depth is really what carried us. We are very young with just four seniors, but improving with each race.”
Noah Brooks the first Shawsheen runner to cross the finish line and second overall as he came in at 18:27. Will Biscan was fourth overall at 19:41, followed by Logan Pyles who was fifth at 20:30, Ralph Raymond, who was seventh at 20:44, Gordon Noble, who was eighth at 20:51, Patrick Tassone, who was ninth at 20:53 and Caden Schernig, who was 11th at 21:23.
“A real key was Logan Pyles’ third place finish, and taking the seventh through ninth places,” said the coach.
Dorazio added that the team is getting contributions from all of the runners, which is why the Rams are 3-0.
“Noah Brooks, who is our true number one runner is just coming into form for this season. Will Biscan just returned from an illness and he is as tough as they come. Logan Pyles deserves special mention for his improved running and ongoing contributions to the team. Ralph Raymond is a freshman with unlimited potential and he gets better all the time. Noble, Tassone and Schernig give us a strong presence right through the seventh spot.”
On the girls' side, the Rams only had four runners, so officially its a forfeit but went down as a 17-46 win over the Reggies.
“All of our girls that did run had huge personal records. So overall it was a very good day,” said Dorazio.
Alyssa Costantiello was the fourth overall finisher, first for Shawsheen as she came across at 25:05. She was followed by Ava Brothers, who was 9th at 27:16, Corinne Foley, who was 10th at 28:04 and Bella Mason, who was 11th at 29:45.
“We have some very promising runners who have very little experience. Alyssa Costantiello has emerged as our number one runner despite having just started a month ago. Ava Bothers, a freshman, has improved tremendously as have the other girls,” said Dorazio.
Shawsheen faced Greater Lowell and Nashoba Tech on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and next Wednesday, the 12th, they will host a quad meet with Essex Tech, Lynn Tech and KIPP Academy.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Rams played three games this past week, coming away with five-of-six points with a 2-0 road victory against Innovation Academy, a 1-1 tie with Dracut in a non-league game and then a 5-2 win over Northeast on Tuesday night.
The team's defense has been really strong lately, giving up eight goals in the last seven games with two shut outs, the last against Innovation.
“(In the win), the strength of the team was led by senior Lindsay McCarthy, senior captain Makayla Melanson, senior Kelsey Giordano, and sophomores Skylar Driscoll and Alex Burke,” said head coach Doug Michaud.
Behind the defense was goalie Sydney MacPherson, who recorded her second individual shut out of the season which included making all five saves she faced.
She was able to breathe a bit easier when her teammate Kerry Brown, a senior captain striker, who scored both of the game's goals. One of the tallies was unassisted and the other was set up by Kaytlyn MacPherson.
Against Dracut, the game was scoreless through the first 40 minutes. The Middies then scored the game's first goal coming in the second half, only to see Shawsheen tie it up behind a goal from junior midfielder Riley Rourke, while Brown earned the helper.
MacPherson was excellent in the net once again, this time really tested and she turned away 15-of-16 shots she faced.
Senior Caitlyn Aprile, sophomore Judith Sloman, senior Kelsey Giordano and Alex Burke, all played great and prevented Dracut from controlling the middle of the field, said Michaud.
The 2-0-1 week puts Shawsheen at 6-3-1 overall.
“Makayla Melanson, a senior captain, has really taken charge of the defense. She suffered an MCL injury late last season and only returned to full contact sports when we faced Lexington Christian Academy in our preseason scrimmage.
“Senior Kerry Brown, the team's other captain, moved from playing defense last year to forward this year and has really sparked the team's offense. She is either scoring or assisting. The Dracut game she assisted Shawsheen's one goal and today’s game against Northeast Kerry assisted two goals and scored one. Another senior to mention is Caitlyn Aprile. She has been the control in the middle of the field. She always finds a way to be open and makes great passes.”
The Rams will be back in action on Saturday with a 12 pm kick-off against Essex Tech, who defeated Shawsheen 4-0 earlier this season. Then on Tuesday, Shawsheen will host Bedford in a non-league game slated to begin at 3:30.
GOLF
The Rams continued their sensational season, picking up four more wins this past week. It started with a convincing 44.5-27.5 non-league victory over Burlington last Wednesday, and carried over to the next day with a dominating 153-72 win over Nashoba Tech and then with another blowout over Greater Lowell, 172-65.
On Tuesday, Shawsheen trounced Northeast 155-96.
The four wins puts Shawsheen at 12-1 on the season, and 10-0 in the league.
In the win over Burlington, Matt Tramonte was the low medalist finishing with a 37 and tying his match at 4.5. Seven other Rams won their matches including Tyler Soukalas (5-4), Liam Milne (6.2-2.5), Max Carpenter (7.5-1.5), Chase Darcey (5-4), Brendan Lee (5-4), Colin Lawson (5-4) and Derek Nazzaro (6-3). Milne and Carpenter finished with a 38 score, Soukalas had a 40, while, Lawson finished with a 41, Darcey with a 42, Lee with a 43 and Nazzaro with a 44.
Against Nashoba Tech, Tramonte was once again the low medalist with a 37, which was good for 30 points. Also having fine performances included Carpenter and Darcey both shooting a 39 and combining to earn 52 points, Sean Schlehuber finished with a 40, Tyler Tsoukalas finished with a 41 and Aiden Fortunato had a score of 43 and the three of them earned the team, 25, 25 and 21, points respectively.
On Monday, Tramonte continued his hot play but this time he had company as both he and Derek Nazzaro shot a 1-over par, 36 which was good for 34 points each. Also in the mix and scoring some big points for Shawsheen included Tyler Tsoukalas, who shot a 38 (40 points), Mike Giordano, who shot a 40 (26 points) and Lee and Larry Cullity, who both shot a 42 and both earned 24 points.
On Tuesday against Northeast, Giordano was the low medalist as he shot a 38, which earned him 30 points. The other point scorers included Lee, who shot a 39, with 25, Nazzaro, who shot a 40 with 28 points, Cullity, who show a 41, earned 26 points, Lawson finished with a 42, good for 24 points and Schlehuber shot a 44, and received 22 points.
The Rams competed in the Mass Vocational Tournament on Wednesday at the Acushnet River Valley Golf Course in Acushnet with results not known as of presstime. On Thursday, the Rams will competed in their fourth match in four days with a trip to Lowell Catholic and will stay on the road to go up against Greater Lawrence on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
It's been a tale of two halves of the first half of the season for the Rams Boys' Soccer team. After starting out 0-3-1, Shawsheen has rallied and put together a five-game unbeaten streak at 4-0-1, to put their overall record to 4-3-2 to this point of the season.
The streak started back on September 20th with a 4-0 win over Mystic Valley. Senior Noah Rizzo led the way with a goal and two assists. Senior Joe Woodward and sophomores Nico Georgoulis and Jayden Perez scored the other goals, while, senior Cam Camelio, junior Brian Duhamel, Woodward and Georgoulis picked up single assists. Junior goalie Nick Gerasimov earned the shut out.
After that came a 5-1 win over Greater Lawrence. Noah Rizzo led the attack with two goals, while, Cam Camelio had a goal and an assist. Also scoring for Shawsheen included Nico Georgoulis and Corey Kirchner, while other assists went to Jayden Perez and Tom Robenek.
The third victory came against Dracut, 3-1, in a non-league game. Freshman David Vitale, playing in his first varsity game scored two goals to pace the offense. Rizzo scored the other goal. Assists went to Chris O’Connor, Evan Pinto, Shane MacArthur and Rizzo. Genasimov’s bid for a shutout was spoiled when Dracut converted a penalty kick early in the second half.
Last Thursday, the Rams pulled out a 2-1 victory at Lowell Catholic. Shawsheen fell behind early but late first half rocket off the foot of Rizzo knotted the score at halftime. The Rams pressured all second half before finally getting the game winning goal from Georgoulis on a nice feed from Evan Pinto with under ten minutes to play. Coach Tom Severo said that Brian Duhamel, Jayden Perez, Shane MacArthur and Tom Robenek all had strong games.
Finally on Tuesday night, the Rams finished in a scoreless tie against an excellent Lynn Tech team. Shawsheen was led by Gerasimov who was superb in the net, and his defensive mates, Cam Camelio, Tom Robenek, Ethan Melanson and Jon MacEachern, who all came up big every time they were tested by the Lynn Tech high powered offense.
“We are starting to get some healthy bodies back and playing well as a team. We feel we have our best soccer ahead of us,” said Severo.
VOLLEYBALL
The Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team played three matches this past week, first losing to Essex Tech before coming away with wins over Greater Lawrence and Fellowship Academy, to being their record to 5-3.
“We've seen some serious improvement as the season progresses,” said head coach Katie McGinness. “We are working hard at practices to be more on the offensive, working to improve our hitting. Junior Cade Barron has been a leader on the court for us. Cade and sophomore Fiona Rexford have been a great pair up at the net. I'm pleased with our level of play thus far and I look forward to seeing where the rest of the season takes us.”
In the 3-0 win over Greater Lawrence, Francesca Reardon was a solid part of both the offense and defense and finished with five digs. Cade Barron facilitated some great plays for us as well as earning seven digs.
In the 3-1 win over Fellowship, Barron led the way as he went on a 16-point service streak to start the second set. Reardon had six kills and senior Gabby DiSalvo played hard defensively which contributed to the win. Senior Kiley McFadden also was a standout at the net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.