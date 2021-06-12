BILLERICA — As they head into the post season, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Lacrosse team will be looking to continue the momentum of a very strong finish their regular season, where they won six games in a row to finish with a record 9-3. After falling to 3-3 on May 19, after a second consecutive loss to eventual CAC champion Essex Tech, the Rams pulled together and have tasted defeat since.
Recently, the Rams picked up three consecutive wins to keep that hot streak going. The first of those games came on the road at Rivier College where the Rams took on CAC rival Lowell Catholic and came away with a 12-7 victory, led by five goals from Devin Sweeney to go along with three from Kerry Brown, two from sophomore Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury and one each from junior Lexi Vio and senior Rachael Halas, while senior Jenna Johnson made eight saves to get the win.
The two teams were back at it the very next day, this time at Shawsheen, and the results were very similar, with the Rams coming away with a 13-7 win. Although the score was very similar Shawsheen coach Alex O’Reilly felt that the two games were actually quite different.
“This was a much cleaner game by both teams,’ O’Reilly said. “We were lucky to have such experienced referee for this game as opposed to the first game, who just let both teams play, so that was great. They were very experienced and knew both teams very well and knew that even though we were playing aggressively that we both play within the rules and have a lot of respect for each other.”
The Rams were once again lead by Sweeney (five goals) and Brown (four goals) on offense, while Vio had four of her own, and Johnson played well in net to get the win. Johnson did have to leave the game briefly when she took a shot off her neck, and she was replaced by freshman Emma McDermott.
“Emma did a great job holding things down until Jenna back in there, and as usual Jenna did a great job while she was in the game,” O’Reilly said. “I thought the whole team played well. It’s never easy to face Lowell Catholic two games in a row, but the girls had such a great game. It was a battle the whole way through, but we were able to make some big plays to score some goals.”
On Tuesday, June 1, the Rams had a much easier time of it when they hosted Whittier Tech at Shawsheen and coasted to an 18-2 victory.
“it was a great game because we were able to get a lot of kids into the game, and even bring some kids up from JV to get some experience,” O’Reilly said.
Among those players brought up from JV was McDermott who this time played an entire half in net, and did very well, making five saves, while Jenna Johnson was able to move out of the net and play attack where she scored two goals.
The Rams had some very balanced scoring, with sophomore Alexis Fox of Wilmington scoring the first two goals of her varsity career. She was joined on the scoresheet by Rachael Halas, who had three goals, while junior Lee Singer and senior Faith Clark had two each. The Rams also got solo tallies from junior Abbie Wood, junior Ashley Talbot of Tewksbury, Lexi Vio, and senior Sarah Comeau, while Sweeney and Brown scored one goal each in limited playing time.
“I played the two of them for just the first quarter, just to make sure we got off to a good start,” O’Reilly said. “And after they came out, they were the biggest cheerleaders for their teammates, and did a great job helping the younger players get ready to get out on the field.”
The Rams will now await their opponent for the upcoming MIAA Tournament, where O’Reilly is hoping they can continue their strong play as of late.
“We have gotten better as the year has gone on, and the season has just gone by so fast,” O’Reilly said. “I just think the combination of not playing last season and this season going by so fast has had us at the top of our game, and the kids are making the most of their time together.”
BOYS LACROSSE
The Shawsheen Boys Lacrosse team will also be playing in the upcoming MIAA Tournament, after finishing their regular season with a record of 8-3. The Rams fell just short of winning the CAC title this season after suffering a pair of back to back losses to Lowell Catholic on May 26 and 28, by scores of 4-3 and 7-2 respectively, but they bounced back well with a 19-4 rout of Whittier on June 1, as they tuned up for the tournament.
“We bounced back well against Whittier,” Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker said. “The level of competition was not the same, but we will take it. The Whittier game was a good one as well to get many players into a varsity game. This season many of our league opponents did not have JV, so this was one that I was able to get them some time.”
The two Lowell Catholic games were tough ones to lose for the Rams, especially the low scoring 4-3 defeat, but Baker felt that his team competed well against their new league rivals.
“This game was crazy, wea lot of missed attempts, great goaltending and defense and it was extremely hot,” Baker said. “The day was one of our first 90-degree days, and I felt that both teams played a little sloppy at times. Still, it was fun competition.”
The Rams will now await their opponents in the MIAA Tournament. Some schools opted not to play in this year’s post season, but for Baker there was no doubt that his team would compete.
“We opted in. We will supposedly get the seedings middle of next week,” Baker said. “I feel that if the option to play tournament games is there, all teams should opt in, seeing that the players lost an entire season last year.”
As the Rams head to the post season, they will be looking for continued great play from some of their top players, including senior midfielder Dan Lee, who has a team high 26 goals on the season, along with freshman attack Kyle Gray who has 12 goals and sophomore attack Mike Lawson, who has ten. The Rams have also gotten eight goals from sophomore midfielder Derek Maguire and six each from juniors Kyle Brouillette and Jacob Martins.
Senior Jonah Varallo, meanwhile, has been outstanding in net, with an .824 save percentage.
SOFTBALL
Despite their best efforts, the Shawsheen Tech Softball team has been unable to find their way into the win column as of late, having dropped five straight game to see their record drop to 2-7 on the season.
The Rams most recent loss came last Wednesday in a road game against CAC rival Greater Lowell when they dropped an 8-1 decision. Despite the lopsided nature of the final score, the game was actually very tight halfway through the contest, until Greater Lowell broke things open with six runs in the bottom of the fourth, turning a 2-1 Gryphons lead into an 8-1 blowout, and the Rams never recovered.
Shawsheen hit the ball well all day, but tough Gryphon defense, and at times, just bad luck did them in. In the second inning, senior Chloey Pereira reached first when a high throw pulled the first baseman off of the bag. She later stole second, and with two outs, sophomore Mia Bisso singled her in for Shawsheen’s lone run. Freshman Reagan Bowden had two hits on the day, while junior Ella Malvone of Wilmington could not catch a break as she hit the ball hard three times – twice at people, and the third she was robbed by a diving centerfielder.
Junior pitcher Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury took the loss for the Rams, going six innings, striking out eight batters, while walking two and letting up five earned runs.
“Speed kills, and they have a lot of it,” Shawsheen coach Scott Ialuna said, “We hit the ball hard a lot today, but it was either right at people, or taken away by stellar defense. They made the plays when they needed to.”
The Rams will be back in action with three games this week, starting on Thursday when they hit the road to take on Greater Lawrence, before returning home to host the Reggies on Friday and then closing out their season next Monday with a road game at Whittier.
BASEBALL
On the baseball diamond the Shawsheen Baseball team keeps finding ways to win, sweeping a pair of games with CAC rival Greater Lowell this past week to improve to 11-0 on the season. The Rams started their week with a hard fought 5-4 victory over the Gryphons last Tuesday on the road, before coming back the next night with a big 8-1 win on their home field.
As has been their custom, the Rams jumped out to a quick lead in this one, scoring three times in the top of the first inning, with two of the runs coming on aa double by junior Shane Costello of Wilmington. However, Greater Lowell responded with two runs of their own in the first and added one more in the second to tie it up. The game stayed that way for a while until the scored a run in the sixth inning and added one more in the seventh on a Connor Maguire RBI single to score Mavrick Bourdeau.
The Rams have prided themselves on getting off to good starts this season, and Costello made sure they continued that trend against Greater Lowell.
“Shane has been a tremendous addition to our team this year. He is a solid all-around player,” McCarthy said. “He can play infield or outfield, so it’s nice for a coach to have that type of versatility in a player. Shane is a great athlete and he has stolen a bunch of bases for us this year too. He gets on and then makes things happen.”
Wednesday night’s win was much more comfortable for the Rams, with Ben Powell leading the way on the mound with another strong effort and Bourdeau once again leading the way offensively with three hits and two runs scored, while Owen Duggan had two hits and Spencer Sullivan and Matt Hemenway each chipped in with a hit apiece.
“Wednesday night was a great night for baseball. We played under the lights. Powell was on the mound and was efficient as always,” McCarthy said. “We got the bats going early that night. We put up four runs in the first and three more in the second inning.”
Powell went five innings on the mound and struck out four to get the win. Costello and Sullivan each pitched an inning in relief.
On Monday of this week, the Rams finally suffered their first loss of the season, dropping a 1-0 decision at home against Northeast. Powell pitched well in the loss, going the distance while scattering five hits and striking out five. Hemenway and Nick Benson each had a hit for the Rams.
Shawsheen will look to rebound against Northeast on Thursday of this week when they travel to Wakefield for a rematch, before closing out their regular season with a road game at Lowell Catholic’s Hadley Field on Saturday at 10:00 am.
