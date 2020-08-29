TEWKSBURY/WILMINGTON — There hasn’t been much good news lately for high school athletes in Massachusetts, or in most of the country for that matter. With the cancellation of the spring 2020 season due to the COVID19 pandemic, high school athletes, coaches and athletic directors, not to mention parents, have been eagerly awaiting some clarity as to what the fall sports season will look like for the upcoming school year, particularly as schools are starting to formulate their academic plans.
Last Wednesday morning, those athletes and others finally got their first bit of good news in quite a while when the MIAA Board of Directors unanimously approved, 23-0, the recommendation of its COVID-19 Task Force for a four-season structure for the 2020-21 academic year with the fall season set to start on September 18.
While the news will certainly make some happier than others, as not all fall sports will be returning immediately, the bottom line is that high school athletes will be able to get back on the field, whether it be just for practice in the case of some sports, or for practices and games with other sports.
There are some very specific guidelines in place for the return to sports, most notably that per the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), only sports categorized as low or moderate-risk will allowed to compete this fall, with the season beginning no earlier than September 18 and ending no later than November 20.
The low-risk sports include fall gymnastics; boys’ and girls’ cross-country and golf, while the moderate-risk sports are field hockey, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, and swimming.
High-risk sports such as competitive cheer, football, and unified basketball will move to the ‘floating’ fourth (fall II) season wedged between winter and spring. Those high-risk sports are allowed to practice as long as they honor EEA guidelines.
Another big change is there will be no MIAA sponsored tournaments for the fall season. Tournament play for winter, fall II, and spring will be addressed at a later date. The Board has encouraged all schools participating in fall sports to make every effort they can to only schedule within their league or region.
Locally, the news was met with some tempered enthusiasm, as athletic directors know there is still plenty of work to be done before September 18, not to mention the start of the other seasons later in the year.
"I appreciate the effort of the different groups who helped provide the guidelines,” Tewksbury athletic director Ron Drouin said. “The decision, while not perfect, allows the opportunity for our student-athletes to compete. There is still a lot of work to do from a logistical standpoint, how to keep everyone safe, rule modifications, spectators etc. In a perfect world, the seasons would be longer, but they will all get an opportunity in one of the four seasons."
Incoming Wilmington High athletic director Mia Muzio, who has seen her career at Wilmington get off to a start she never could have imagined, is similarly cautiously optimistic about what lies ahead for the 2020-21 school year.
“We are hopeful and very much look forward to the prospects of a fall season,” Muzio said. “With that in mind, we are starting to work through the many challenges that we will face related to reopening our athletic program. We support all the health and safety guidelines and are hopeful that students will have an opportunity to participate in athletics, however, we recognize that our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student athletes.”
It will indeed be a school year unlike any other, not only in (or out of) the classroom, but also on the athletic fields with a far different athletic calendar than in a traditional school year. The fall season, as mentioned above will run from September 18 to November 20, while the floating “fall II” season will run from February 22 through April 25
In addition to the fall and fall II floating seasons, the MIAA also approved the winter and spring sports seasons. The winter season will run from November 30-February 21 and include boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, wrestling, winter gymnastics, boys and girls indoor track, alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, winter cheer, dance, swimming and .
The spring season will run from April 26-July 3 and will include baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis, boys volleyball, boys/girls/unified track, rugby, sailing, girls golf and crew.
The Town Crier will have more on the MIAA’s announcement for the 2020-21 athletic year, including their decision on the football season as well as the new soccer guideline rules in upcoming editions.
