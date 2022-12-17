TEWKSBURY – Every year when you look at the girls and boys schedules, it can get a little nauseating. After all, the Merrimack Valley Conference and the surrounding towns are stacked when it comes to talented hoop teams.
When you look over this year's Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team's schedule, it'll make you pretty sick, knowing every night you need to be at your very best just to compete, never mind win.
Based on last year's statewide power rankings, Tewksbury's Division opponents include No. 1 Andover, No. 4 Central Catholic, No. 8 Chelmsford, either No. 10 Brookline or No. 27 Braintree, No. 20 North Andover, No. 29 Concord-Carlisle and No. 33 Methuen, so that's eight or possibly nine games against seven of the top teams in the entire state.
In Division 2, there's No. 6 Dracut, No. 14 Brookline and No. 27 Billerica, and then in Division 4, there's No. 4 Amesbury. That's a lot of tough match-ups on paper.
"As always the competition is going to be really tough. We have been talking about that all off-season. We don't have an easy games on our schedule,” said second-year head coach Joel Mignault. “But that being said, we have a good amount of experience so I'm hoping that will help us out. I have seen the difference already in how the girls are pushing themselves, especially the older girls knowing that this is it for them. I think we have a hungry group and an experienced group but that's not necessarily get us wins. We have to earn them.”
Last year Tewksbury finished 11-11 overall, which included a first round state tournament win over Revere, before putting up a great fight and losing to a dynamite Canton team in the second round. Four players from that team have since graduated, leaving behind a core of players, who do have varsity experience but will need to fill some voids.
“We should be pretty deep. With all of the returners that we have, they are all going to contribute. We have some newcomers as well, who were on the cusp last year, have given us some great looks at practice (so far),” said Mignault. “I want to try to keep (the starting five) as competitive as I can, but right now those seniors have the nod. There's six of them who will battle it out for the five spots, but there's going to be some younger girls who will definitely see a lot of time as well.”
It appears as if senior Kat Macdonald will once again be the team's point guard. Her game vastly improved last year and she can make a lot of things happen both offensively and defensively.
“She really played well last year and the one game that we missed her, our offense reflected that,” said the coach. “Defensively we have some girls who can do a lot for us and hopefully that can translate into some easy offensive baskets, but it has to be a collective effort. (Offensively) we're not going to have one girl on our team who will go off with 30 points in a night. Our best games from last year we had multiple girls in double figures and that's what we're going to need this year.”
Both Victoria Catanzano and Vicki Lavargna are interchangeable at the two and three spots. Senior Brooklynn DeGrechie will also see time at the three spot. That leaves the team's two inside players with seniors Sam Ryan (6-0) and Riley Veits (5-11).
“We like to think that we have some size until we get into league play,” said Mignault with a laugh. “Sam and Riley are both pretty much comfortable anywhere (on the court), depending on the game plan. They can both shoot the ball, so I don't really want to stick them in one spot. I want to get the most out of them.”
Adding depth upfront will include juniors Dakota Malizia and Rebecca Boudreau and in the back court it'll be juniors Alyssa Adams, Skylar Auth, Rebecca Harris and MacKenzie Hickey, as well as the lone sophomore on the team, guard Emily Picher.
Tewksbury opened the season on Tuesday against Amesbury, and will have its home opener on Friday against Billerica. The Redmen will compete in the MVC Division 2 Conference and will face Methuen, Lowell (first one part of the annual Christmas Tournament), Haverhill, Lawrence and Dracut two times each, and then one game each with Billerica, Central Catholic, Andover, North Andover and Chelmsford.
Besides those games will be five non-league games with either Chelmsford or Wellesley in the second round of the Christmas Tournament, Amesbury, Concord-Carlisle and then the Redmen will compete in the Foxboro Tournament to conclude the regular season, first against host Foxboro and then either Brookline or Braintree in the second round.
