NORTH ANDOVER – Both the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys and Girls Cross-Country teams split against the same two opponents, the host North Andover and Lawrence during last Wednesday's Merrimack Valley Conference Meet held at the new and gorgeous course held behind the Stevens Estate.
Starting with the Tewksbury boys, they were defeated by the Scarlet Knights, 15-50, and then defeated Lawrence, 26-29.
North Andover had the tri-meet's top ten finishers, before Nick Alvarado came in 11th overall at 19:39.31. He was followed by Evan Festa, who was 14th at 19:56.53, Njila Lantum, who was 17th at 20:10.57, Tristan Leslie, who was 24th at 21:38.2, Deven Ricci, who was 26th at 22:39.57, Edison Sok, who was 27th at 22:48.71 and Payton Haines, who was 28th at 23:19.96.
“Evan and Njila saw huge improvements from last week. They didn’t get personal records but they both felt good and looked strong,” said head coach Christina Keefe. “They are huge parts of our team and they can only grow from here as they are only sophomores. They helped us get a win against Lawrence.”
Keefe added that some members of the team were nicked up, which didn't help matters.
“It was a tough day though as we had two of our top five runners out due to injury. Nick was struggling coming off an illness and Tristan was battling some breathing issues. But they all worked together to get the win against Lawrence,” she said. “Deven Ricci and Payton Haines had some major improvements as well. Edison Sok was dealing with knee issues. And North Andover is always a tough team, but Tewksbury ran the course great. We are looking forward to next week against Lowell and Chelmsford.”
The 1-1 meet puts Tewksbury at 3-5 on the season.
Turning to the girls, they were defeated by North Andover, 17-44 and then beat Lawrence, 15-50. The Redmen are now 2-6 on the season.
“I was so excited to see how well the girls raced this week. They really buckled down this week, and trained hard at practice while cheering each other on and building each other up,” said head coach Courtney Graffeo. “The improvements from this week are proof to them that hard work and dedication pay off. We had a huge improvement from last week from Emma Jensen. Olivia Millspaugh and Teagan Claycomb also improved their times from the previous week.”
Emma Jensen was sixth overall as she came across at 23:46.3. Claycomb was eighth overall at 25:33.5. Also competing included Sophie Scott, who was 12th at 26:23.5, Lydia Barnes, who was 13th at 27:24.3, Riley Stevenson, who was 14th at 28:06.7, Olivia Millspaugh, who was 15th at 28:24.6 and Payton Van Gorder, who was 18th at 29:03.5.
Graffeo said that it was a thrill to be part of North Andover cross-country history and competing on the new course.
“The new North Andover course was absolutely beautiful. It was also extremely challenging. However, their coaches and runners were so kind and helpful throughout the meet process guiding us throughout the course and asking questions as we needed. It was a beautiful day to race, and again, I cannot say how proud I am of the dedication from the girls this week.”
