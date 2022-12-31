BILLERICA - Coming off of a loss to Lowell Catholic, Shawsheen Tech boys basketball coach Joe Gore was hoping the Rams would respond with a solid effort on Friday night at home against North Reading.
They did.
“We were kind of questioning how we were going to respond,” Gore admitted. “That’s really what we wanted to prove tonight, how we’re going to handle adversity. That’s what we did tonight.”
Behind a balanced attack that saw eight different players score three points or more, Shawsheen took care of business against the Hornets, 73-51.
The Rams improved to 3-1 overall heading into a game in Wilmington on Wednesday before a visit to North Reading the following Thursday, Jan. 5.
Up 22-20 after an exciting opening 10 minutes of play, the Rams used a 17-5 run to close out the first half and took a 14-point lead into halftime, 39-25.
Senior Gianni Zompa of Billerica sparked the spurt by the home team with three 3-pointers and 12 of his 13 points for the game.
“(North Reading) sat in a triangle-and-two on defense and we shot our way out of it,” said Gore. “Gianni provided a huge spark off the bench that we needed.”
His first three made it 25-20 and junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington followed with an offensive rebound and put-back that pushed the lead to seven.
“He’s got a knack for the ball,” said Gore of Copson. “He finds the perfect area to be in on the court and he does all of the little things that most players don’t want to do. I’m super proud of his effort every day.”
After a Hornet basket, the Rams scored the prettiest basket of the night on a terrific passing play that went from Copson to senior Aiden MacLeod of Wilmington to, who scored a layup and then completed a three-point play with a foul shot.
Copson added two free throws for a 32-22 advantage before back-to-back threes by Zompa.
MacLeod finished the half with a foul shot.
Shawsheen didn't let halftime slow did its momentum, opening the third quarter with an 11-2 surge that pushed the lead to 23 (50-27).
Senior Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica, who spent most of his evening keeping North Reading senior Andrew Boulas contained, fueled the third-quarter run with seven of those 11 points including a 3-pointer. MacLeod and sophomore Franck Moron of Billerica both added 2-for-2 trips to the foul line, MacLeod's came moments after a monstrous block on Hornet senior Alexander Carucci at the other end.
The lead would reach 24 at one point in the third quarter and the Hornets wouldn't get closer than 15 the rest of the way.
Bourdeau had one excellent sequence late in the third when he hit a three for a 53-32 lead and then gathered another vicious block by MacLeod and fed Copson for a layup.
Sophomore Matt Breen of Wilmington had a nice layup and an offensive rebound as the Shawsheen led 58-36 after three.
The fourth quarter wasn't without some highlights for the Rams.
Copson absolutely picked Carucci’s pocket for an easy layup, MacLeod scored two inside baskets and Breen banked home a long 3-pointer. Junior Zachary Rogers of Wilmington finished the scoring for Shawsheen with two foul shots and a layup off of a nice assist by Zompa.
A back-and-forth first quarter saw Shawsheen score the game's first seven points before North Reading answered with the next eight, all by Boulas.
Although Boulas finished with a game-high 19 points, he never got rolling like he did early because of Bourdeau's work on the defensive end.
“The best part of (Mavrick’s) game tonight was on defense,” Gore said. “Credit to 20, he’s a great shooter, but Mav made that kid work for everything. That’s just being a captain. Sometimes on offense you might not get all of your looks, but he made it up on the defensive side.”
Down 12-9 late in the first, the Rams took a one-point lead after the first quarter on back-to-back buckets by Bourdeau, both on driving layups.
A steal by Moron led to a 3-pointer by Bourdeau to give Shawsheen a 22-17 lead early in the second.
Moron had a good start to the game, scoring six of his nine points in the first half.
“They went on a run early and we matched it,” said Gore. “I thought we kind of set the tone for the energy and effort throughout the game. That helped us out. It was a good way to respond. It was a great win.”
Bourdeau’s 17 points led Shawsheen while Zompa (13), Copson (12) and MacLeod (10) also had double-digit point totals. Moron added nine.
Senior Sam Morelli contributed eight points for the Hornets.
