WATERTOWN — New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak summed up the game of ice hockey when he said, “Hockey is a game of mistakes. Whoever makes the most mistakes will lose most of the time.”
In Sunday night’s MIAA North Division 3 quarterfinals at the Ryan Arena, pitting Shawsheen Tech against Latin Academy, it was a series of mistakes that ultimately spelled elimination for No. 6-seed Latin which most recently, edged No. 11 Northeast Regional, 1-0, to earn the right to face Shawsheen.
The Rams capitalized on their opponent’s frequent miscues, scoring three in a five-minute span in the first period en route to a 4-2 win. The game was not as close as the final score indicates.
“In tournament play, it’s crucial to get out to a quick start,” said Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker, who improved to 14-6-1 overall and will now advance to the semifinals on Thursday to face Cambridge at the Chelmsford Forum with the time, TBA. “And when you’re able to force errors and capitalize on them like we did in that first period, it certainly helps build on momentum for the rest of the game.”
No. 3 Shawsheen, one of only two teams earning an opening round bye, showed no rust as the contest got underway. In the first minute of play, Anthony Papa nearly put one home, catching Latin netminder Andrew Sahatjian trying to regain his footing as he awkwardly stumbled in the crease. But Latin wasted little time putting Rams goalie Kam Neault to an early test with a two-on-one break. He deftly deployed the left pad to negate that early threat.
Midway through the first period, Shawsheen caught a break when Sahatjian lost sight of a wayward puck in his crease. Before the goalie could safely glove it, Dan McGaffigan golfed it to the back of the net. Linemate Sean Murphy, who figured in three of the four Shawsheen tallies, was credited with a helper on the go-ahead goal.
With 3:22 left, Murphy added a goal of his own, one-timing an ill-advised centering pass by a Latin defensemen coming out of the corner. Sahatjian, who was proving to be an adventure in net, never saw the puck. McGaffigan and Brady Darcey, who had battled in the corner, chalked up assists on the insurance goal.
“Sean had a great game,” said Baker of the junior forward from Tewksbury. “That whole line – Sean, Danny McGaffigan, and Brady Darcey – really stepped it up tonight. Now our hope is to get more contributions from the other lines and we’ll be in good shape for Thursday.”
The Rams took a commanding 3-0 lead in the final moments of the first. On a feed from JJ Thibert, Kyle Brouillette sent a low velocity shot toward Sahatjian who got a piece of it but not enough to prevent it from trickling over the goal line.
There was no doubt about it – Shawsheen was feasting on Latin miscues. But as the Rams would discover in the second frame, this Latin Academy squad wasn’t quite ready to throw in the towel. With several speed merchants in their arsenal, the Dragons began to press and it paid off. Zack Maffeo gave his team a lift, uncorking a hard wrister that beat Neault, unassisted, through a screen.
“I thought we came out a little sloppy in that second period,” Baker said. “You knew the Latin kids were going to come out and play. And once you hit that point, anything can happen. A couple of bouncing pucks and next thing, you’re in a tie game. But then we pulled it together and started to play our game, getting pucks down low and creating good opportunities.”
One of those opportunities took place at the tail end of the second when Darcey reestablished his club’s three-goal advantage. Darcey collected a feed from Murphy and quickly released, finding a seam just inside the goalpost to make it 4-1.
Latin’s Aiden Farley combined with James Dillon and Brendan Butler to halve the deficit late in the third. Sahatjian was exchanged for an extra-attacker with 1:55 left but the strategy didn’t amount to much, especially when both teams abandoned discipline and filled the penalty boxes.
Shawsheen now advances to face No. 2-seed Cambridge on Thursday night at the Chelmsford Forum. On hand to scout his next opponent was Cambridge coach Mark Marfione who, when asked what his team did well, answered simply, “We score a lot of goals.” He wasn’t kidding. During the season and into the playoffs, Cambridge has averaged nearly six goals a game.
“The other night, we allowed forty shots on net,” said Baker. “Tonight, our defense did a far better job, limiting the shot count to less than thirty. That’s typically what our goalie faces. We’ll need more of that in order to move deeper into this tournament.”
