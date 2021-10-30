BILLERICA — With their season heading into the home stretch, the Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team has continued improved play over their past several matches. While the improvements haven’t always resulted in wins for the Rams, back on October, it most certainly did, as the Rams pulled out a clutch 3-2 win over Lowell Catholic at Marshall Middle School in Billerica.
“That was a really fun match to watch,” Shawsheen coach Kelsey St. George said. “Everyone did everything they were supposed to do, from communicating well, to moving our feet and making great shots, everyone just played well. We hit well, we blocked well and we served well.”
Among those playing well for the Rams were seniors Bianca Corso and Chloe Gaglione of Wilmington, along with Kayla Mirisola, Gabby Ortiz, Isabella Schena and Darielle Wilson of Tewksbury, juniors Alexia Bonilla, Gabriella DiSalvo and Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury, Kaliana Spooner and Olivia Venezia, sophomores Cade Barron of Tewksbury and Gabriella Walazek, along with freshman Fiona Rexford.
“At one point we were down 10-3 in one of the sets, but we came back to win it,” St. George said. “It was just a total team effort.”
Even with all of the outstanding play throughout their lineup, Mirisola stood out for her efforts, not just in this match, but throughout the season.
“Kayla was phenomenal. She just played great,” St. George said. “She is always consistent for us. We can always count on her being positive and that carries on to the team. She gets frustrated if she is not playing well, just like anyone else, but she always still makes it positive.
The win over Lowell Catholic improved the Rams to 3-6 at the time. They have since dropped three matches in a row to fall to 3-9 on the season but even in those losses, St. George has seen her team play well.
Standing out in particular in those matches was a 3-0 loss to Greater Lawrence last Friday night on Senior Night for the Rams. Despite the loss, St. George felt like the team played well on a night when the seniors played the entire match. It has been a strange year for the Rams, not being able to play any matches in their own gym, and playing their home matches, including Senior Night, at Marshall Middle School.
Despite the unique circumstances, St. George says it was a very successful Senior Night for the Rams.
“We were bummed that could not have it in their home gym, but I can’t say enough about what our underclassmen and our parent volunteers did to get the gym ready,” St. George said. “It looked just like our gym at Shawsheen. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.
“The seniors played the entire night, and even though we lost, they all played really well.”
Two seniors in particular have stood out this season for the Rams, with captains Darielle Wilson and Gabby Ortiz having done a great job leading their team all season.
“I can’t say enough what great young woman they are,” St. George said. “We have had some ups and down this year as a team, but those girls have done whatever is needed to keep this team together. They are all around just great kids.”
The Rams will wrap up their season on Friday, when host CAC rival Mystic Valley at Marshall Middle School.
GIRLS SOCCER
It was a light week of action for the Shawsheen Tech Girls Soccer team, with only one game, as a result of Tuesday’s scheduled contest with Lowell Catholic being canceled due to inclement weather.
In their one game, a home contest against CAC rival Northeast last Thursday, the Rams played very well, earning a 3-3 tie with the Knights to give them a 2-10-1 record on the season.
“I thought we played well.” Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud said. “We had some good pressure for long stretches and we actually hit the crossbar at one point. We had some really good chances but we just couldn’t get one more in the net.”
A few players did of course put the ball in the net for the Rams, with some of their youngest players contributing to the tie, as they got goals from freshmen forwards Kailyn Harless and Kendra Minghella of Tewksbury, while junior forward Natalie Martin of Tewksbury added the other goal.
Minghella got the Rams off to a fast start, giving them a 1-0 lead about ten minutes into the game, but Northeast responded with two goals of their own to take a 2-1 lead. It looked like Northeast would take that lead into the half, but with just a minute left before the break, Martin tied things up.
Northeast jumped on top again early in the second half, but the Rams once again responded, with Harless scoring the game tying goal midway through the half.
It remains to be seen if the Rams will play their makeup game against Lowell Catholic, but if this is in fact the end of the season for Shawsheen, there is plenty to look forward to for next season with almost the entire roster returning to the team after gaining a season’s worth of valuable experience.
The Rams will, however, lose two seniors off of this team with defender Ashley Talbot of Tewksbury and captain Ella Malvone of Wilmington both set to graduate. Michaud is excited about what the Rams are bringing back, but he knows his seniors will be sorely missed.
“Ashley has been a hard worker all season and she will be missed. She has worked so hard to be a varsity player,” Michaud said. “She was kind of a floater in her freshman year, but in her sophomore and junior year she did not play as well in tryouts, and we also had a couple of huge classes filling the varsity roster. But she worked really hard this off season and she has started all season for us on defense and she has been great.”
Malvone’s versatility has been a big key for the Rams this season.
“Ella made the varsity as a sophomore as a forward and midfielder, but we put her back on defense last year, and she did a really great job for us. We started her back on defense this year, but we moved her up to midfield and she has been great again. She has done a great job throughout her career of being able to play multiple positions.”
BOYS SOCCER
With a pair of wins this past week, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Soccer team clinched a spot in the state tournament. The only question now is where and when they will be playing their first game.
“We know we are definitely in, but we have no idea where,” Shawsheen coach Tom Severo said. “But we were happy to clinch a spot in the tournament.”
According to Severo, the Rams officially qualified for the state tournament with a 2-1 win at Northeast Metro Tech last Thursday. Junior Joe Woodward had two goals, one in each half to power the Rams to the important victory. Junior Noah Rizzo of Tewksbury and fellow junior Cam Camelio had assists, while senior Tyler Kopacz of Tewksbury earned the win in the net. Also playing well for Shawsheen were freshman Ethan Melanson of Tewksbury, sophomore Nick Gerasimov and junior Jonathan MacEachern.
On Saturday, the Rams visited Greater Lawrence for the second time this season and came away with a shutout victory. Woodward continued his hot streak, scoring a pair of goals for the third game in a row, while fellow senior Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury also scored on a classic header off a corner kick. Freshman Niko Georgoulis had all three assists including a terrific corner kick that on Perez’ hitter. Also playing well for Shawsheen were Melanson, sophomores Brian Duhamel and Nick Gerasimov and junior Tom Robenek.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Despite steadily lowering their times, and setting new personal bests almost every time they have taken to the course in recent weeks, wins have been hard to come by for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Cross Country team, as the Rams entered last Wednesday’s road meet at Northeast with just a 1-5 record on the season.
But Wednesday was a much different story for the Rams, as not only did their outstanding efforts result in a win, but it was a complete domination for Shawsheen. The Rams took eight of the top ten positions over the 3.1 mile course to come away with a 20-43 win to close out their regular season with a record of 2-5.
“It was great to see them be able to get the win,” Shawsheen coach Pat Kelly said. “They have been working hard and they have been improving all year, so it is nice to see them get rewarded for it.”
Junior Ben Hollenbeck led the way for the Rams in this one, finishing second overall in a time of 19:44, after Northeast had taken first place in a time of 19:23. Hollenbeck was forced to miss some time earlier this season due to injury, but has been steadily improving since his return, with last Wednesday’s race being his best of the season.
“Ben has done a great job of getting back into form,” Kelly said. “He had that injury, but since he has come back, he has done a great job. He is really embracing his role with the team, and he should finish the season strong.”
Shawsheen sophomore Gordon Noble was next in a time of 19:41, followed by freshman Noah Brooks of Tewksbury in fourth overall in a personal best time of 20:39.
“Noah has been running extremely well,” Kelly said. “It has been exciting to watch. He has just continued to get better as the season has gone on.”
Senior captain Adam Ippolito of Tewksbury was nipping at Brooks’ heels, finishing fifth in a time of 20:41, while fellow senior Connor Pyles of Wilmington was next at 20:51. Sophomore Will Biscan of Wilmington was seventh overall in 20:58, while freshman Ethan Zadig was eighth in 21:04 and junior Donald Alphonse of Wilmington was ninth in 21:53.
Seeing his team perform so well, especially with so many young runners doing so well, obviously made Kelly a very happy coach.
“It’s a really good group, and they keep getting better,” Kelly said. “And if you look at our top seven, we will only lose two of those guys going into next year, so it is going to be very exciting to what we can do over the next two or three years.”
But before they can look that far ahead, the Rams are looking ahead to their two post season meets coming up in the next week, first at the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Meet this Saturday morning at 9:00 am, followed by the Massachusetts State Vocational Meet at the Wrentham Developmental Center next Tuesday at 12:30 pm.
Kelly is looking forward to seeing what his team can do against some top competition.
“I feel like we can overtake some of those teams we faced earlier this season,” Kelly said. “I know other teams have improved as well, but I feel like this group has improved so much since the start of the season that we can surprise some people.”
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Wednesday was a big win for the Shawsheen Girls Cross Country team as well. With a relatively small roster to begin with, the Rams were even more shorthanded due to injuries to two of their top runners, but they still managed to outdistance the Knights, posting a 23-32 victory to wrap up their regular season with a record of 3-3.
With freshmen Amelia Matzke and Anna Andacic missing the meet due to injury, not to mention senior team captain Kaylee Gaffney, who has missed the past few meets, it had the potential to be a very tough day for the Rams, but several runners stepped up to have big days, and lead the team to victory.
Chief among those was of course senior captain Devin Sweeney, who finished first overall in a time of 23:16. She as followed by junior Hannah Lyle, who took second overall in a time of 25:43, using a finishing kick to beat her Northeast competitor by two seconds to give the Rams to the top two spots in the standings.
“We were running without two of our top runners, but we had some others step up,” Kelly said. “Devin did what Devin does, which was huge, but Hannah made a great push at the finish to grab second place. That has huge for us, because once we went one-two, it made it very difficult for Northeast.
The Knights did take the next two spots to tighten things up, but Shawsheen’s Bella Mason and freshman Ayla Thissell finished fifth and sixth in times of 31:35 and 32:22, respectively to put the Rams back in control.
Once again Northeast fought back taking the seventh and eighth positions, but once again, Shawsheen responded, this time with senior Sandra Watne of Wilmington taking ninth overall in a time of 34:04.
“Bella, Ayla and Sandra all ran well, and that was very important,” Kelly said. “We had to battle for every point, so having them do so well was key for us.”
Much like the boys team, Kelly is looking forward to seeing what his mostly young team can do in the years to come, but more importantly he is excited to see them perform in the two post season meets over the next week, week first at the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Meet this Saturday morning at 9:00 am, followed by the Massachusetts State Vocational Meet at the Wrentham Developmental Center next Tuesday at 12:30 pm.
“One of the things that is deceiving is that we have added a lot more talent since the start of the season,” Kelly said. “There is a lot of talent at the league meet and the vocational meet, but we are really hoping we can surprise some people, and I think we can if they keep running the way they have been lately.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.