MEDFORD/TEWKSBURY – Back in September of 2012, the Town Crier wrote a feature story on James Aronson, who was one of the three captains on the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' soccer team. At the time, he ranked No. 1 in his academic class and was a three-sport athlete, also participating in indoor and outdoor track as a middle distance runner, as well as in the throwing events.
Just a year earlier as a junior, he found out that he had a benign tumor behind his knee and was told he would miss the entire soccer season, only to come back and play six weeks later.
Fast forward almost eight years and Aronson has continued to accomplish truly amazing things in the world – a list that is truly overwhelming. For starters, he is a co-founder of Rezzi Company, where he and his business partner Andrew Murray designed a device that takes your trash to the curb, all through a schedule programmed into your SmartPhone. This concept was featured in Time Magazine, among other publications.
Before that, while at Tufts University, he climbed Kilimanjaro, and was also a student leader on a trip to Everest Base Camp and helped raised 40K for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program.
Just this past week, he was featured in a Tufts School of Engineering Gordon Institute website story for being part of a team along with volunteers from Tufts University's Fletcher School, School of Engineering and School of Dental Medicine, in an operation to repair over 6,000 N95 masks to go back to health care workers as part of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The masks were donated but it was discovered immediately that the masks were not usable. Aronson and his team, which includes Haiting Chan, Nirant Chilimbi and Lee Ann Song, as well as 25 other volunteers, have been at the Tufts School of Dental Medicine over the last few weeks, fixing the masks, mostly replacing the elastic bands.
“There wasn't really any thought about whether or not I wanted to get involved," Aronson said in the article. "Once the opportunity popped up, my response was just to start moving forward with it. In this case, I believed that my experience as an engineer, especially in design and fabrication, as well as my ability to help coordinate efforts, would enable me to make a contribution.”
As of publication of the article, the group has repaired about a third of the 6,000 masks.
"I would like to emphasize that I was not alone in my contribution," said Aronson to the Crier. "Everything that's going on is truly a community effort, requiring the commitment of many individuals to support first responders and health care professionals. They and other essential workers are the true heroes of the story. I'm just happy I could do something to support them."
Aronson added in the website story that there's no secret about the shortage of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) during this epidemic.
“I think everyone is aware that there is a nationwide shortage of PPE,” he said in the Gordon Institute Story. “Even with this shortage, first responders and medical staff still are stepping up. If they are willing to put themselves in harm’s way, I think we need to be doing everything we can to properly equip them.
“It can also be considered from a ripple perspective. Each and every one of them is and will be providing care for an untold number of patients going forward, so it's absolutely critical to try to limit their risk of infection. They are the backbone of a healthcare system that is at risk of being overwhelmed.”
Also, in the website article, Song said being a part of the team with Aronson and doing something to help the country, has certainly been an experience she won't soon forget.
"It's been a real honor and privilege having the opportunity to work with James," she said to the Gordon Institute. "He's a very thoughtful and caring, humble and competent leader. While I was eager to help, I was feeling pretty paralyzed and devastated by all the uncertainty myself, and it felt nice — almost meditative — to be able to do something menial but meaningful."
After graduating from TMHS in 2013, Aronson attended Tufts University, studying Mechanical Engineering while competing on the track-and-field team. He ended up graduating in 2018 – missing two semesters because of another surgery, while taking one off to work on a robotics start-up group. He then earned a Master's Degree in Innovation and Management, also at Tufts in the Fall 2019 semester.
In January of 2018, he co-founded the 'Rezzi Company', which "develops loT devices that enhance our consumers' residential experience by removing chores from their daily lives. Rezzi's smart home devices allow consumers to take back control of their time with the assurance that the tasks be completed. Rezzi's first product, SmartCan, removes the smelly task of taking out the trash, one of American's most hated chores."
