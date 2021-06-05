TEWKSBURY – On Thursday and Friday of this past week, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Baseball team split a pair of games against Billerica in a home-and-home series.
On Thursday at home, the Redmen came away with a 7-3 win which snapped a five-game losing streak, but then were defeated 2-1 in eight innings the next day, bringing the team's record to 2-8 overall.
In the win, Tewksbury trailed 3-2 heading to the bottom of the fifth before scoring four runs to put them over the top. The rally started with a single by Kyle McHugh.
Two batters later, Ryne Rametta doubled to move McHugh to third. After an intentional walk to Will McKay to load the bases, Dylan Paulding came up with a big two-run double, scoring McHugh and Rametta and sending McKay to third. James Ministeri went in to run for Paulding, and both he and McKay moved up a base on a suicide squeeze bunt by James O'Keefe, who beat out the bunt and notched the RBI. With runners at the corners, Aiden Crogan lifted a fly ball to score Ministeri to make it 6-3 in favor of the Redmen.
Tewksbury added a run in the bottom of the seventh. After McHugh and Michael Sullivan both got hit by pitches, they moved up a base on a balk. Rametta then drove in McHugh with a sacrifice fly for the team's final run.
Offensively, Tewksbury had four doubles on the day with Rametta, McKay, Paulding and O'Keefe, while they combined to score three runs and knock in two. McHugh had a hit and scored three times.
Sophomore pitcher Drew Timmons was the winning pitcher as he went the first five innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits. David Miller earned the save, tossing two scoreless innings of relief.
The next day, the solid pitching continued as Rametta went the first five innings, giving up an unearned run on three hits, while he walked four and struck out four. He ended up with a no-decision.
Offensively, he had a double and scored the lone run on a RBI by O'Keefe.
Billerica won the game with a run in the bottom of the eighth.
On Tuesday, Tewksbury was defeated by Lowell, 16-8, to fall to 2-9.
Will McKay led the way with a pair of doubles and four RBI and Ryne Rametta had a single, double and two RBI.
Also collecting hits include Kyle McHugh, Michael Sullivan and James Ministeri.
