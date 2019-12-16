A mixture of snow and sleet in the morning will become mixed with freezing rain at times in the afternoon. High 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..
Tonight
Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
