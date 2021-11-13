The TMHS Cheerleaders include bottom row from left: Olivia Capelo, Jillian Mantel, Tricia Woodford and Ava Gilligan; Second row from left, Lauren Ryder, Sophia Zambakis, Avery Smallidge, Lyda Chhun, Delaney Smallidge, Juliana Manson, Sierra Thomasett and Amanda Ogden; back from left, Maya Melki, Grace Russo and Jocelyn Kinnon. (courtesy photo).