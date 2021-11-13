BILLERICA – On Saturday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School cheerleading team competed at the Merrimack Valley Conference league championship meet and had a tremendous performance, which landed the Redmen in second place, behind Dracut, in the Division 2 Conference.
“I am nothing but proud about the team's performance at MVC's last weekend,” said head coach Paige Winn. “We had to change our routine two hours before competing and still added about seven points to our score from our previous competition.
“They all worked together, they had positive attitudes, and lifted each other up to work through not only the stress of being at leagues and trying to qualify for regionals, but also having to change the routine and everything they've practiced all season.”
The regionals will take place this weekend, and should Tewksbury place in the top two, or if their score is good enough, they will advance to the state meet to be held the following weekend.
The fall team includes: seniors Olivia Capelo, Ava Gilligan, Jillian Mantel, Isabelle Schille, AnneMarie Sullivan and Tricia Woodford; juniors Jocelyn Kinnon, Maya Melki, Amanda Ogden, Lauren Ryder and Avery Smallidge; sophomores Juliana Manson and Grace Russo; and freshmen Lyda Chhun, DeLaney Smallidge, Sierra Thomasset and Sophia Zambakis.
On the conclusion of the meet, the MVC also announced its post-season awards. Isabella Schille was named to the All-Conference team, Olivia Capelo and Ava Gilligan were named second team All-Conference, Jillian Mantel was recipient of the Stacy Stott Memorial Award winners, Tricia Woodford was recipient of the Colleen Creegan Memorial Award and AnneMarie Sullivan was the recipient of the Deirdre Ann Didio Memorial Award.
