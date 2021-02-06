ANDOVER – The Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey program started in 1968, with this being the 53rd season. Along the way, this program has built itself into one of the top in the state (for Division 2), year-after-year, winning two state championships, winning 20 league titles from 1983 to 2016 and making many deep state tournament runs, including back to the early 1970s.
Through the 53 years, there's been many outstanding players, including what's believed to be eight players who after suiting up for TMHS, went on to play at a Division 1 college. This list includes: Russ Mann (St. Lawrence University), Ed Hill and Greg Wilkie (UVM), Kyle Favreau and Paul Botto (UMass-Lowell), Derek Petti (Merrimack) as well as Dave Wilkie and Colin Ahern (Providence).
Mann has been called by nearly every coach and historian the best defensemen to ever play here, and on the flip side of that, Ahern (Class of '75') has been called the best forward in the history of the program. That was evident when he was among the first inductees into the TMHS Hall of Fame back in 1994.
It's been almost 46 years since Ahern played for the Redmen, after being an instrumental player in Tewksbury advancing to the Division 2 state semi-final game, losing a heartbreaker in the final minute to Austin Prep during the 1974-'75 season.
After high school, Ahern played four years at Providence College under the direction of Lou Lamoriello, the current General Manager of the New York Islanders, who is also regarded as one of the top executives in National Hockey League history, including his dynasty days with the New Jersey Devils.
Today, Ahern is living in Andover, Mass. He and his wife Carolyn have three children, all adults now with Brendan, 38, Andrew 36 and Ashley 33, and proud grandparents of an 18-month old. Colin is the owner and president of A&W Technical Sales, a company that represents other manufacturing companies from around the world.
The Town Crier caught up with Ahern as part of our 'Where Are They Now' series and asked him about his family, his playing days at both Tewksbury and Providence, as well as what he's doing today.
BOYS WILL BE BOYS
Colin Ahern is one of six boys, and second to the youngest. All five of his brothers were athletes.
"Having my brothers was big into my development because I always played up," he said. "One advantage that I had is that I was playing with my older brothers all of the time."
His older brothers Rob and Brian played basketball at both Keith Academy and Fitchburg State. Doug and Kenny played hockey, both at Tewksbury, and then came Colin and Russ. All of them were multi-sport athletes, including Colin, who ended up playing both ice hockey and golf at D1 Providence, helping both teams participate in the NCAA Tournaments. He did all of that while also excelling in the classroom. Colin is still a competitive golfer and back in 2012 at the age of 55, he participated in the USGA Sr. Golf Championships.
Colin grew up playing hockey here at the youth level and really made his mark when he was a ninth grader at TMHS. Back then freshmen didn't play varsity, so that year, he joined a handful of other talented players like Hill and Richie Deshler, and played for Eddie Doherty on the Bantam team. They played in the Shawsheen Bantam Hockey League, going 17-2-2 in 21 games, winning the league title with a 3-1 win over Wilmington.
Ahern was the leading scorer of the entire league finishing with 24 goals, 27 assists and 51 points, while his linemates Hill and Deshler were second and third with 49 and 44, points respectively.
"Eddie Doherty was a heck of a coach and we won that Bantam League Championship," said Ahern.
The following year, '72-'73, Ahern was a member of the Redmen and he finished the season with 17 points, including 5 goals and 12 assists. He then decided to change gears, and he left Tewksbury for one year to go to Junior Hockey.
"We start training in August of that year and I was looking to get a full scholarship to college so I went to Jr. Hockey where you could play 100 games, and it was NHL rules, including fighting. We were playing against guys who were 17, 18, 19 and 20 years old."
Asked if he got into any fights and Ahern said, "I definitely got into a couple, but we had some real tough kids on that team."
Ahern played for the Tyngsboro Huskies where he compiled incredible stats with 63 goals and 59 assists for 122 points.
"I understand how junior hockey is very controversial today," he said. "However, for me, I just wanted to improve, get better, and receive college scholarship offers. For me, it was the right decision to give up high school hockey and we took a lot of criticism because of it, but I played 100 games against bigger, stronger and faster competition. It was the right decision for me."
A YEAR TO REMEMBER
Colin came back to play for TMHS for his senior year of '74-'75 under former coach John Corbett. The team was stacked with talent. Colin led the league in scoring with 25 goals and 26 assists during the regular season, and at the time, his 51 points were the third highest in the 12-year history of the MVC, following Bob Miller (60) of Billerica and Dan Yeadon (59) of Burlington. Colin's teammates Hill (24-22-46), Billy McLaughlin (17-22-39) and Deshler (15-19-34) finished second, sixth and ninth, respectively. Back on defense, Tewksbury was led by Colin's longtime best friend, Greg Wilkie.
"We had some great teams and some great players back then," said Ahern. "We had three or four guys who played Division-1 hockey. Greg and Eddie both did and there were a few others who could have but didn't. Hill played a little bit at UVM and things didn't work out but he was a heck of a shooter, that kid. Wilkie was same year as me and we were best buddies. He played at UVM and then played in the Bruins organization.
"As you get older and you look back, you realize that those guys were just great athletes. We were fortunate to come from such a small high school and to have so many great athletes on our team."
That year, the Redmen finished the regular season winning 12-of-their-last-13 games with an overall record of 15-3-0. In a win over Wilmington, Ahern scored five of the team's nine goals. Scoring five goals in a game was a record that stood at TMHS until 2014 when another Colin, Colin Quinn netted six goals in an 8-4 win over North Andover.
"Oh good, that's awesome (for Colin Quinn)," said Ahern. "I love to hear kids doing well."
The 1974-'75 Redmen went into the Division 2 Eastern Mass tournament and dominated Fairhaven (10-0), Amesbury (8-3) and Marshfield (5-1), before losing to Austin Prep in the semi-finals, 5-4.
During that post-season run, Ahern had six goals and eleven assists, which included a goal and five assists in the opener, three goals and two assists against an 18-win Amesbury team, two goals and an assist against another 18-win Marshfield team. He then capped it off with three assists in his final game, played at the old Boston Garden before 2,500 fans.
In the win over Amesbury, Corbett told the Lowell Sun that Ahern just did everything on the ice.
"What can I say about Ahern? I think his biggest asset is that Colin kills you as much with his passing as his shot. He had two beautiful set-ups today in addition to the three goals."
Ahern kept up that high level of play in the Marshfield contest.
“Colin really broke their back with his first goal, but he's done that before,” said Corbett to the Sun. In that same story, the Sun described the goal saying Ahern “blocked a shot at own blue line, fought off two players, went down the ice and scored on a 25-foot wrist shot during the 5-on-3 shorthanded situation.”
In the semi-final contest, AP was up 3-0 and 4-1 before Tewksbury and Ahern stormed back as he figured in three of the team's four goals to tie the game up at 4-4. Then with 41 seconds remaining, Paul Miller scored for the Cougars to push them to the final.
In that loss, Colin and the rest of the team's first line including defensemen Wilkie and Mike Rheault, played 34 of the 45 minutes. The Redmen finished the season with a 19-4 record, the most wins in the history of the program at that time.
QUITE THE ADJUSTMENT
The year that Ahern went to play Jr. Hockey, he said the interest from D1 schools vastly increased. Boston University and a handful of others were heavily in the mix but that all changed when he met Lamoriello.
"I had all of my offers during my junior year of high school," remembered Ahern. "Lou Lamoriello walked into my house and that's why (I said yes to Providence). My parents loved him and I loved him, but at the time I wasn't sure where I was going. BU was going to the moon for me. I met Lou and I was a shy kid but my intuition told me it was the right decision and I think my parents sold me on it, too."
The Town Crier reached Lamoriello by telephone on Monday and was asked about recruiting Ahern and what he saw in him from his days in a Redmen uniform.
"I saw someone who had tremendous vision on the ice, hockey sense and he was the type of a player to me as a center icemen who would be making players around him better," said Lamoriello, who was the GM of the New Jersey Devils from 1987 to 2015, winning three Stanley Cup Championships while losing in two others. "That's exactly what he did for us at Providence. He quarterbacked the power play and found himself in all key situations and had an outstanding career by the accolades that were given to him and also his signing when he was out of college."
The first few days, weeks, month and season for Ahern was no picnic in the park. At that time, he wasn't sure that he was made the right choice.
"There was so much to learn. When you're in high school, you're mostly playing offense but when you play in college, you have to learn to play defense. We all went through the few month stretch under Lamoriello of learning how to play two-way hockey.
"The first semester was tough because he was very disciplined, you have to follow the rules both in the classroom and on the ice. Lou had a streak of 15 years in a row where he had 100 percent graduation from his hockey players. On the back of his door, he had every senior player of every class. He was so detailed – just details, details and details. He was a lot like (Bill) Belichick.
"Lou was very demanding but once you got used to it, it was easy. There's 24 hours in a day so once you learn to work with his rules, to go to class, you realize it's not that hard, but you have to get through that first semester."
In the May 10th, 2015 issue of the Boston Globe, Fluto Shinzawa wrote a story on Lamoriello, who at the time was leaving the Devils and the story started with the relationship between Lou and Colin.
"Colin Ahern was angry. In 1974, he was a schoolboy star from Tewksbury whose college options included Boston University, Boston College, Harvard, Brown, and Notre Dame. A year later, he was a freshman at Providence College for a coach who didn't think he was ready to play college hockey.
"Ahern left Providence. The 18-year-old was ready to transfer to the University of Vermont.
"Several days later, Ahern changed his mind. He wanted back in at Providence. His coach welcomed his return. But Ahern had to make up the practices he missed. So for seven straight days, including Christmas morning, Ahern reported to Schneider Arena at 4 a.m. to skate. His coach did, too. Lou Lamoriello has always been a hands-on hockey man.
"He cared enough about me to get up and skate me for seven days," Ahern now 58 and living in Andover, recalled of his former coach. "He made a commitment to me. He cared that much about me to make me into a player and do it right."
Ahern had 85 points in two seasons at TMHS. He had 122 points in the one year with the Tyngsboro Huskies, and before that he led the Shawsheen Valley Bantam League in scoring. He could put the puck in the net, but if you want to become a complete hockey player under the coaching style of Lamoriello — who won 248 games in his 15 years at Providence — you have to play equally as well in all three zones.
"We played a very, very disciplined style of play," said Ahern. "You better be in the position that you're supposed to be, you better be back defensively where you're supposed to be and it takes months to learn how to play defense for him. It was hard for me at first but I became pretty adept as I got older. You have to be in your lane, watching where the puck is moving, if someone moves into another position, you have to fill in their slot, you have to make sure the points are covered, you make sure that you don't give up shots in the triangle and watch your angles. I could go on all day."
Lamoriello said that over the course of that first year, Ahern worked his tail off to become that complete player.
“He worked at his game. He came in as a highly touted prospect, heavily recruited, but really had to learn how to play without the puck. He had to get his game so he could play on both sides, offensively and defensively. It was tough on him during his freshman year. It wasn't easy, but he found a way to overcome me being on his back and getting to where he had to get.
"He was a good student (academically) and you can see that with the success he's had with his education. He's also an outstanding golfer. He maximized his talents (in hockey) and he's one of those success stories. In other words, he accepted what he had to do to get better. A lot of players with his talents and skills don't get themselves to work on defense and he did. He accepted it and found that he wasn't going to play unless he did it. Sometimes it's tough to do things you don't want to do, even if it's going to help you."
ONE OF THE FRIARS
Through his progression over his four year career with Providence, Ahern continued to get better. As a freshman he finished with 7 goals and 10 assists before improving to 14-16 as a sophomore, 20-28 as a junior and 20-32 as a senior.
"When I got to my junior year (in college) I got really strong," said Ahern. "I worked construction for two summers and my junior year, I became one of the better players (on the team). You can't compare the all-time stats because they play in more games today, but my last two years I averaged two points per game and that's something I am proud of. I was named to the All-East second team and that's something I'm also proud of."
Ahern finished his career with 61 goals and 86 assists for 147 points and still forty years later, while playing less games than today's teams, Ahern ranks 16th all-time in PU program history scoring, 18th all-time in goals and 19th all-time in assists.
Ahern served as a captain during his senior year and was named to the All-Second ECAC team.
In his four years, the Friars went from a 14-15-2 record during his first year to back-to-back 17 win seasons, followed by a 16-win as a senior. The teams participated in the ECAC Championship Tournament during his final three years, including first round defeats to Clarkson and Cornell, sandwiched between reaching the final during the 77-'78 season, losing to Boston College, 4-2.
The Cornell loss was devastating. The Friars were up 5-1 with 12:30 to go and lost 6-5 in overtime. With less than a minute left in the game, Randy Wilson missed an empty net on a breakaway. A radio station WVBR covered the game and the reporter was a senior for Cornell named Keith Olbermann.
During his four years, Colin played with some incredibly talented players, including the three Wilson brothers, Ron, Brad and Randy. Ron is still the program's all-time scorer with 250 points and was a two-time All-American and went on to play in the NHL for 11 years with Toronto and Minnesota.
"I played with Ron and Bradley for three years and Randy for four years. They were great players and great guys. Ron was the best athlete I've ever seen. If he came out of college today, he would sign for a bazillion dollars. Back then, they didn't think Americans were great players. Ron had eyes in the back of his head. He could pass the puck like Larry Bird passed the basketball," said Ahern.
WORLD RECOGNITION
When Ahern played for the Huskies, he was selected in the 16th round of the WHA (World Hockey Association) draft, 199th overall by the New England Whalers. Then in 1977, he was drafted again, this time in the third round, 27th overall, by the Cincinnati Stingers. He was drafted after NHL guys like Doug Wilson, Rod Langway and Ron Duguay and ahead of guys like Mike Bossy, former Bruins players Bruce Crowder and Ken Linseman, as well as well known Boston guys, Jim Craig and Jack O'Callahan of the 1980 Olympic Team.
"He was drafted by Cincinnati and they had to nullify it because Colin was too young and they didn't know it at the time," said Lamoriello.
After finishing up with Providence, Colin and three of his teammates including Randy Wilson, fellow captain Jim Korn (who played for 5 NHL teams) and goalie Bill Milner, were all signed by then Detroit Red Wings General Manager Ted Lindsay. Ahern was assigned to the Johnstown Red Wings of the ECHL. In that 1979-'80 season, Ahern put up impressive numbers with 24 goals and 50 assists.
"It was a great first year in the minors," said Ahern. "The next year things changed and I decided to go back to graduate school. I didn't want to play in the minors anymore and I could have gone to Europe but I didn't want to do that either, so I went back to get by MBA. I did it at Providence, was working full-time also. I took 13 courses in 18 months and was going four nights a week."
Since his last game playing under Lamoriello, the two have remained in touch now for over 40 years.
"It's a mutual respect (for one another). I respect what he did for us while he was at Providence College and I also try to stay in touch with as many former players as I possibly can," said Lamoriello. "He's one of them and I think he really appreciates what Providence College gave to him. He was always willing after he graduated to help in anyway that he could whether it be recruiting (or what have you).
"When I left Providence, we certainly remained in contact, had mutual friendships. He tried to help other players with their academics to go to Providence College. He stayed very close to my son Chris over the years. He is a friend. That coach-player relationship that we had never left because you always separate the person from the player. Those days it was both, player and student, today it's just person."
GETTING DOWN TO BUSINESS
While Colin was in graduate school, he started to get into sales. His first job was going door-to-door, selling vacuum cleaners.
"I did that for 18 months and ran the Branch Office, while I was going to Graduate School so that experience was invaluable. And you know who gave me the confidence? You start up, you are nervous and you don't know anyone or anything about sales and that's how you learn. You know who bought the first two vacuum cleaners off of me? Lou Lamoriello.
"We have always stayed in touch and we write back and forth to each other. Last year Lou was named the NHL's General Manager of the Year at the age of 77. That's incredible – he is 77 years old. He is just such a high integrity guy. You do things right or you don't do them. He teaches you that we're not going to cheat or cut corners, we're going to work hard in the class and on the ice and we're still going to win and we're going to do all of that with integrity. I can go on all day about this guy and how he influenced my life. (Longtime NHL Executive) Brian Burke and Ron Wilson would tell you the same thing."
While establishing his career, Colin got married and had their three children, who were also active in sports back at Andover High School.
Brendan ran track, Andrew played golf and Ashley was part of a state finalist volleyball team.
"I never pushed them into sports," said their father. "Obviously I was at a different level so I just brought them up to enjoy the game that they liked and just told them to compete. That's all you have to do in life is learn how to play. You better learn how to compete because in life, you're going to get knocked down and you have to learn how to get back up. That's why sports are so invaluable to people. I just encourage them to compete.
"I always look back at the great guys who I played with and how much talent we had on that team. There were a bunch of kids who went on to play in college and in the minor leagues and they were just all such great athletes. I was a shy kid growing up so when I see a young kid who is an athlete, I try to encourage them because you never know. There's great athletes everywhere and it's tough for kids to come out of public schools and go right to college to play sports, but these kids just have to keep on competing, keep on getting after it, and keep finding ways to get better with competition."
Sounds like someone who knows a thing or two about competing at a high level.
