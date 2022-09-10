TEWKSBURY – February 6, 2021 is a date that Alex Sovie will always remember. It's a day that changed his life, but not in the way that he or anyone would have liked. It's a day he is trying to forget.
A member of the Tewksbury Memorial High School junior varsity ice hockey team, Sovie was taking a regular shift during a regular season game played at Breakaway Ice Arena, when a sudden movement altered everything.
“I went to pivot along the boards and my skate got caught, so my (right) leg went under (me and I ended up breaking my tibia and ankle),” he said. “It was a mess obviously. (Tewksbury High Athletic Trainer) Chris (Mahanna) helped me. It happened and it was on the far side. Immediately after it happened, I realized that it wasn’t good.”
The incident was pretty grotesque – maybe not as dramatic as Joe Theismann, but pretty gruesome.
“Essentially he caught a rut in the ice and twisted his leg and it caused him to fall into the boards,” Mahanna. “It was a weird play and you wouldn’t think much of it, but when I got out there and evaluated him I knew we had to call his parents and get him transported to the hospital as quick as possible. The one thing that really stood out to me was how remarkably calm he was dealing with that injury.”
Alex's parents were not in attendance because COVID rules at the time prevented any spectators. Sovie remembers Mahanna attending to him.
“Chris came over and told me that I’d be OK. He got me off the ice, wrapped me up and then shipped me to the hospital. When I got there, they took x-rays which hurt a lot because they kept moving me. Then they told me that they were going to send me to Tufts (Medical) because they were going to do surgery the (following) morning,” Sovie remembered.
Sovie was asked what his pain level was at the time.
“I was just in shock. It didn’t hurt, which is weird to say.”
He had surgery and that meant hockey season was over, the upcoming soccer season wouldn't happen and eventually neither did this past hockey season. He was stuck at home.
“It was really tough, especially during COVID when you couldn’t really see anyone and I was just stuck at home,” he said. “It was a hard time definitely. Knowing that I would be back one day, and just talking to my friends and all of that (helped me get through it).”
Six months after surgery, he got medically cleared. He could have tried out for soccer (and then hockey), but knew he wasn't ready. He needed physical therapy and lots of it.
“(Physical therapy) was longer than I hoped. It was a year and a half or so before I could get back to everything. I had to get all of my muscle back. It was awkward because I still had muscle in my right leg, and not in my left leg so it was like baby steps,” he said.
Sovie went multiple days a week at Bay State PT in town, did a lot of running and worked on getting movement back. Meanwhile, soccer season came and although he never tried out, first-year head coach Mario Almeida made sure that Sovie was still a part of the varsity team.
“Last year he was cleared to play but you go through an injury like that and it’s a long recovery and not just physically, but mentally,” said Almeida. “Alex was always with the team. He was on the roster but he was just never able to participate. He was keeping shots and stats, and he was always there. He never missed a game or a practice. We knew that he couldn’t participate, but we wanted to keep him involved with the team. We knew that he was cleared to play, but mentally I don’t think he thought he was ready to play. It was a gruesome injury.”
Being the team statistician wasn't so bad, but not being able to run, kick and throw the soccer ball was tough to say the least.
“It was very hard (not playing). Sometimes you look out there and feel like you could be better than them and you watch and you say (to yourself) ‘I could have made that play,’ but in reality you probably couldn’t have,” he said with a laugh. “Watching it was just so tough. I saw us lose a lot of games, tie games and give up a goal in the last few minutes so that was all tough,” he said.
Now fast forward to today, well in this case last Friday. Not only is Sovie fully healthy, but he's a part of the Redmen Boys Varsity Soccer team. He said that he plays defense, but in a scrimmage against Burlington, Almeida put him in as a forward and Sovie scored the team's only goal in a 2-1 loss.
“Alex is mixing in. He is really working hard and really putting the work in,” said Almeida. “He’s doing everything else that everybody else is doing. I’m trying to give him an opportunity. Today that opportunity was up top as a striker. He used to play forward years ago and I think he likes playing in the middle, so I think having him play more up top (is better). He’s a typical forward and he understands what he needs to do there. He had a great finish when he scored that goal.”
Almeida said that he plans on moving Sovie around this season. And for Alex, he's just thrilled that those grueling dark days are over. He said he's been back on skates and that “felt amazing” and now he's back on the soccer field running, kicking and competing.
“I’m one-hundred percent but it’s just about trying to get back into shape because I had been out for so long,” he said before being asked about how the team looks thus far before this week's opener. “We look pretty good and way better than last year. Hopefully we make the (state) tournament. If not, it’ll be a letdown obviously. The tournament is obviously our goal and that’s above everything else.”
While making the tournament is a big goal, being able to do 'normal things' again, such as have 'brotherly love' fights with older brother Jack, who attends UMass-Lowell and younger brother Owen, who also plays soccer and is a goalie on the JV hockey team, is also important. But above all that, Alex Sovie is healthy again. He could have easily thrown in the towel. Instead he spent a year working towards making the varsity soccer team, and now is preparing to contribute to the team's success.
“To see him out there now, practicing all of the time (is so great),” said Almeida. “He did our fitness test and our pre-season test, and he’s not giving up. He’s putting total effort in and wants to be a part of our team and that’s what is important. I want him to be involved.
“Last year I tried to convince him to gradually do some light workouts, but he just wasn’t ready for that. I am proud of him for being here, being part of the team when he easily could have walked away. I’m a proud coach to see him go through what he’s gone through mentally and physically, and now being able to see him back on the field just makes me so proud of him.”
