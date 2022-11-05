BILLERICA - There’s nothing like peaking at the right time.
As the Div. 4 state tournament begins, the Shawsheen Tech volleyball team is certainly in pretty good form.
Once 3-3 early in the year, the Rams won eight consecutive matches before eventually finishing 12-5 overall.
Last Friday, the Rams concluded the regular season with a 3-0 sweep over Whittier Tech in a match played at Whittier’s home court in Haverhill. The match was rescheduled from an earlier date because of a power outage at Whittier.
This latest power outage in Haverhill was Shawsheen’s doing.
“It was good,” said first-year coach Katie McGinness, who has helped bring the Rams back to postseason play for the first time in several years. “Whittier has been a powerhouse this season within our league so this was a chance to take two from them and I think my team really wanted that.”
The previous week, the Rams edged the Wildcats by a 3-2 score in Billerica.
“We definitely showed up ready to play,” McGinness said.
Next up for the Rams is a long road trip to Rockland for the state tournament opener on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Rockland had a 15-3 record this season and is the 15th seed. The Rams are seeded 18th. The winner is likely to face second-seeded Lynnfield early next week.
“I have tried to watch a little bit of film and they look like they’re a pretty strong team,” McGinness said of Rockland. “I’m hoping for a good game. I’m hopeful that we’ll put up a good fight and come out on top. We’re just working hard this week to get ready.”
McGinness said simply preparing for a playoff match is exciting for the Rams.
“For the entire team, this is they’re first time getting a tournament game during volleyball season,” the coach added. “There is an excitement around that just to have a chance to go and play. For a lot of us, this whole season has been more than we ever could have imagined and now to get this opportunity, we’re feeling good and proud of ourselves for sure.”
BOYS SOCCER
Nothing was official as of Tuesday, but Shawsheen Tech boys soccer coach Tom Severo predicted a possible first-round Div. 4 state tournament game against Monument Mountain Regional High School of Great Barrington later this week.
Monument Mountain had an 8-8-2 regular-season record and was ranked 10th in the MIAA’s Div. 4 power rankings.
The Rams, ranked 23rd, had a 9-5-3 record this season.
“We’re ready,” said Severo. “If we execute, we will be fine.”
Severo, who coached a successful girls program at Billerica High for 30 years before coming to Shawsheen nine seasons ago, has experienced just about everything in regards to postseason scenarios including overtimes and penalty kick shootouts. During recent practices, Severo said he had his players working on penalty kicks.
More than anything, however, Severo is happy to have a roster that is back to almost full strength health wise as the second season is about to start.
“We are as good as can be expected,” he said. “We will go with the same lineup that we did in the Lowell Catholic game and I think we’ll represent ourselves well. We played a very good game against Lowell Catholic and we played three or four excellent games this year. If we put a complete game together (in the tournament), we will be tough.”
Shawsheen hasn’t won an MIAA playoff game since 2007, a streak that Severo would love to bring to a halt.
“It’s been a while,” he said. “It’s time to get back on the winning track.”
The Rams were 5-4-2 midway through the season before finishing the fall with a 4-1-1 streak. Shawsheen also had a 5-0-1 stretch early in the campaign.
If Severo’s prediction comes true, Monument Mountain High School is about 140 miles from Shawsheen Tech and is located near Pittsfield. It will take almost between two and three hours to arrive there by car. The day and time of the match will be released on Wednesday afternoon.
Shawsheen is led on the field this season by tri-captains Noah Rizzo of Tewksbury, Evan Pinto of Wilmington and Cam Camelio of Billerica.
GIRLS SOCCER
After a six-year absence from the MIAA state tournament, the Shawsheen Tech girls soccer team will learn its first-round opponent for the upcoming Div. 3 state tournament on Wednesday.
Veteran coach Doug Michaud, who guided the Rams to an 8-5-3 record this fall, said a likely opponent could be Sandwich, who was 8-6-2 during the regular season. In the MIAA power rankings for Div. 3 girls soccer, Sandwich was ranked 27th and Shawsheen was rated 50th.
That game would be a preliminary game for the right to advance to the first round of the tourney.
“It should be interesting,” said Michaud on Tuesday as his team prepared for a scrimmage against Mystic Valley. “The girls have been playing great all season. They’ve really become a good group. They work together well and play off each other. We’ve had a fair amount of injuries, but we’ve been able to replace people and that’s been pretty good.”
Michaud admits that a more difficult non-league schedule has helped his team this season. The Rams faced public school programs this season including Bedford, Dracut and Lowell, finishing 1-1-1 in those matches.
“Hopefully we will be more competitive,” he said. “That will help us be more competitive (in the tournament).”
Wilmington residents on the squad include Kailyn Harless, Celia Vindice, Alexis Leblanc, Skylar Driscoll, Riley Rourke, Katelyn Macpherson and Sydney Macpherson. Tewksbury girls on the roster are Natalie Martin, Makayla Melanson and Kendra Minghella.
Shawsheen nearly qualified for the state vocational tournament, finishing as the sixth-ranked team. The top four teams reached the vocational playoffs.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Shawsheen Tech cross country teams put the finishing touches on their 2022 seasons on Monday at the state vocational championships.
The boys ended up finishing seventh in the Div. 1 competition.
Noah Brooks was first for the Rams and 21st overall in 18:16.7.
Second for Shawsheen and 48th overall was Ben Hollenbeck, who finished in 19:21.9.
Gordon Noble was 50th in 19:25 and Will Bison came home 66th in 19:54.3.
Patrick Tassone was fifth for the Rams and 79th in 20:15.2.
Other runners that competed for Shawsheen were Caden Schernig and Ralph Raymond, who finished 105th and 140th, respectively.
For the girls, Amelia Matzke finished in a personal-best time of 22:39.9 which placed her 13th overall in the Div. 1 race.
Corrine Foley also represented the Rams and took 85th overall in 27:18.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.