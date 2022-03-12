CANTON – Going into Friday night's game, the Tewksbury Redmen were the underdogs by a wide margin. They were traveling well over an hour to face the No. 10 seed Canton Bulldogs, who had a roster full with scorers, one who already hit 1,000 points, another 14 points shy of the milestone and another about 200 points shy of it.
From the opening tip-off until the end, the No. 23 seed Redmen threw everything at the Bulldogs. Although Tewksbury never had the lead, they trailed by 13 after the first and at halftime, closed it down to seven, before going down by 15 at the end of the third, only to make it a six-point game with 39 seconds left and they simply just ran out of time. Canton prevailed 56-49 in this Division 2 first round state tournament game and will move on to the Round-of-16 to play No. 7 Westwood, while the Redmen end their season at 11-11.
“(The game) was really two parts. We had a little bit of a let down towards the end of the first half and momentum swung (to their side) and then they came out (to start the third quarter) and hit a few shots,” said first-year Redmen coach Joel Mignault. “Towards the end of the third, we were down by seven and then went on an 8-0 run to finish the quarter up by 15, which is doable, but you have to make a lot of the right plays. We made it interesting. I think we cut it to five or six, they just kept hitting some shots. They had some really good players. I'm so proud of the team. They played their hearts out.”
Canton got out to that 20-7 first quarter lead, and then it went to 29-12, with Tewksbury's Sam Ryan scoring ten of the team's first 12 points. At the half, it was 31-18 with Ryan having her ten and Maddie Stovesand chipping in with four.
Canton hit a couple of shots early in the third and later on in the quarter Fay Gallery, drained a three-pointer, giving her 1,000 career points.
“Fay looked really good on film. She's an unbelievable shooter. Our girls knew that she was approaching the 1,000 point milestone and they were determined to deny her of that, but she came out and hit two three-pointers to start the game,” said Mignault. “She was fourteen points away to start the game and at the end of the first quarter I think she had eight. She did get it in the third quarter. She hit the shot and it was right in front of the student section. It was alike a fade away three-pointer and Vicki (LaVargna) was right in her face. Looking back at it, it was a pretty special moment for the kid, and she earned it for sure.”
Senior Rachel Picher single-handily got Tewksbury back in the game draining a pair of threes, cutting it to 39-30, but Canton responded with a 7-1 run to close out the third at 46-31.
Tewksbury would not go away. LaVargna and Ryan hit three-pointers, before Ryan scored a bucket within the paint, cutting it to 46-39 with 4:45 to go. A few minutes later it was 50-42 after Kati Polimeno hit two free throws, and she followed with a basket, making it 52-44. Ryan hit two free throws to make it a six-point deficit with 39 seconds left. Canton added a hoop and Maddie Stovesand hit a three-pointer with six seconds left to make it 54-49, before Canton closed it out with two more points.
The loss ended a very successful season for the Redmen, who started out 3-8, only to go 8-3 in the second half of the season with four huge wins over some of the top ranked teams in the state with Dracut, Bedford twice and Amesbury, as well as the preliminary state tournament win over Revere last Tuesday night.
“I told the girls that I think part of it was a transition to me as coach. I think it was the (lack of) confidence early on. We really didn't know who our scorers were going to be. Every night, we were hoping that someone would step up and it never happened,” said Mignault. “A lot of that was because of the defense that we faced every night. Teams like Chelmsford, Andover, Central Catholic and Dracut, when those teams play defense, they play defense for 32 minutes.
“The second half of the season, the schedule was better than what we were up against in the first half, that being said we still had some real big wins, some big non-league wins and we had some others where we took care of business, something that we didn't do in the first half of the season. It's always great to get a revenge win (over Dracut and Haverhill).”
The season means the end of the careers for veteran plays Maddie Stovesand, Kati Polimeno, Rachel Picher and Christina Wentworth, while newcomer Addison Grant also dressed for the final time.
“Being my first year, it was great that we had a group of seniors who knew that they would be contributors. It will hurt to lose them as they all contributed so much. They all had a great year, I'm happy for them and I'm proud of all of them. We do have a lot of girls with experience coming back and we'll have a lot of girls returning for their third year on varsity and that's awesome,” said Mignault.
The coach added his easy transition as a first-year coach was made possible because of the seniors, as well as the parents.
“I do want to thank the parents and I know I've said it a few times before, the parents in this town they do all of the right things,” he said. “We were able to have an even extra special season because of all of the support from the parents, AD Ron Drouin, who is the absolute best. The last couple of weeks was so much fun because so many people were involved with it. We're all just so appreciative of the support we get.”
The season was also pretty emotional from the start until the end, as assistant coach Mike Hayes was still on the bench the entire season despite dealing with terminal brain cancer.
“I told the girls on the bus ride home that we can't play basketball together anymore, but we have to try to stick together, whether it's cookouts, go bowling or just hang with Coach Hayes. We need to keep this group together for a while and we want to spend some time with him,” said Mignault.
