TEWKSBURY – It all officially started during the winter of 2011 and into 2012. That's when siblings Maci and Brady Chapman began their sports competition with one another.
That year they were members of the Mite Youth Hockey team here in Tewksbury and over the course of the next few years they remained teammates.
Now nearly a decade later, they are still together, still doing pretty much the same sport(s) with the exception of one. They are still competing against one another but more so in a friendlier way.
“We love competing against each other,” said Maci, while her eyes got much bigger and she started laughing. “We always played hockey and soccer. Growing up we were always real competitive especially in hockey. We were on the same team together sometimes, which was really fun. It was fun being together all of the time – it was competitive. We would compare our stats all of the time.”
The siblings are 19 months apart with Maci, a junior, and Brady, a sophomore – while younger sister Lyla is 12. Maci drives Brady to school every day, and that's when they can have the time to chat about sports and compare stats. Lately, they have had a lot to share and discuss – as the two of them are the lone Tewksbury Memorial High School athletes to participate in four varsity sports over the course of the past calendar year. The MIAA allowed student-athletes to do that this year with the extension of the fourth sports season, Fall-2.
Maci is a three-sport runner, participating in cross-country as well as indoor and outdoor track. This past winter, she decided to drag the hockey equipment back out of the bottom of the closet, where she joined the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op program after barely skating and not competing in four years.
A sophomore, Brady has continued to play hockey since he took his first trip to the ice arena, to learn how to skate using the cones, like the rest of us did. Last year as a freshman, he played JV but this year he made the jump to varsity, logged quite a few minutes, scored a big goal in a win against Chelmsford and pretty much was a fourth line forward on a team that won the Merrimack Valley Conference regular season title, before losing in the playoff final.
That came after he spent the fall season as a starting midfielder on the soccer team. He netted two goals, played extremely well during the second half of the season, and certainly will be a go-to player over the next two seasons.
His third sport is new to him – that is track-and-field. And thanks to older sister, he gets to run, sprint and run some more every day in practice.
“I was never really a runner but Maci got me into track this year. I'm not the greatest at it, but it's something that I can work at and that part is fun,” said Brady. “Plus it will help me with the other sports, especially soccer. It'll keep me in shape and improve my speed.”
It certainly will help him with his other sports, and it also has already helped him away from sports.
“High School has brought (Maci and I) closer together, especially running track together,” he said. “We are with each other a lot more in track than obviously with the other sports.”
A ROOKIE MISTAKE TURNS INTO GOLD
As a freshman, Maci played JV soccer. She had played soccer as a child and after that season, she thought she would join the indoor track team in order to stay in shape for soccer.
“Maci is one of the best success stories that we have had over the past two or three years,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “Her freshman year of indoor track, it was the very first time she did track. Her first race, she quite literally sprinted her first lap of the 1,000-meters. She went as fast as she could, all out in the first 200 and then absolutely died the last three laps. We joke about it all of the time – she just went out ridiculously hard because she didn't know any better. It was her first race, she was a freshman, she was nervous, but since then she has really grown into a great runner. The kids on the team really respect her. She's a very good leader and she is really passionate about the sport.”
That first race didn't deter her from putting the running shoes away. In fact, she embraced the challenge, and embraced the sport of running. So much so, she put the cleats away for good and joined both the outdoor track team and then the cross-country team.
“My mom (Krissy) has always been a runner. She used to do road races when we were little. I was friends with McKayla (Paige) when I was little because of soccer and Molly (Cremin's) dad is a great runner, so just being around them, I was like 'oh I want to try it out'. I figured to give winter track a chance to stay in shape for soccer and also dance, but just right away that it was for me and it was like 'I actually like this'.”
She actually got her love for the sport before she joined the high school teams, thanks to her mother, who took up running after college, while she played basketball and tennis while attending Malden High School.
“Running is my love. Me and my mom would always run together when I was in middle school. It was our thing to do. We would wake up before school and we would go out at like 5:30 am and run together and we would also do these mini road races together. It was just our thing,” said Maci. “I joined indoor track and honestly I didn't know anything about running. Coach Cusick is the one who taught me everything. He inspired me.
“The girls, McKayla, Izzie (Carleton), Erin (Sands), Molly – just being with all of them is fun. I started seeing results and it was like 'oh wow I'm improving'. Running is just my escape from school. I'm sitting all day and it just gives me hope that I get to go outside and run with my friends.”
Since that tough start running the 1,000-meters as a freshman, Maci has worked herself into a strong middle-distance to distance runner for the cross-country and indoor and outdoor track programs. She was either second or third in every cross-country meet this past season, and with track, she's a point-machine, doubling in some really grueling distance events, but coming through with two first places, or a first-and-second, etc.
“I put her in the two-mile and mile (in the same meet) at one point of the Fall-2 season which was tough and I feel bad that I did that,” said Cusick. “I thought the two-mile was going to be a lot slower than it was, but it ended up being really, really fast. She was out there and was just really dying and after it, I was like 'oh man, I am so sorry Maci'.”
That afternoon was just a warm-up of the tough days that would lie ahead of her. Knowing that the indoor track season was being pushed back to Fall-2, she elected to put the helmet back on and hit the ice.
“It was a last minute decision. I did do a couple of summer leagues and tournaments over the summer but I didn't know (if I was actually going to do it). I have some friends on the team so I thought it would be fun to join in with them,” she explained. “Then about a month before the indoor season started, I saw the opportunity (that I could play) so why not? It was challenging because I hadn't played in four years and they have all played together. I was the odd one out. I didn't really know what I was doing. The coaches were good and they helped me. (In the end) I made new friends.”
In games that were close, Chapman barely saw any ice time, but against teams that the Red Rangers dominated, she did see the ice on a regular basis.
“I didn't (play as much as I would have liked) but it was OK. It was what I had expected. Obviously, you just can't join as a junior and get (a regular shift) on the ice,” she said. “The last time I played I was in sixth grade and I was on the Pee Wee teams (with TYSA). I was twelve years old at the time. (Since then) I barely skated. We have an outdoor rink, so me and my dad would skate around during the winter, but that was just for fun.”
That three letter word, 'fun', was not what she thought of when the first tryout was held.
“That was a rude awakening,” she said with a big laugh. “It was hard because you never realize the different muscles that your body has. Surprisingly running has nothing to do with hockey – I was like 'oh I'll be fine, I've been running.' I got on the ice and I was out of breath right away.
It was fun to watch. I didn't play as much as I wanted to, but watching it just inspired me.”
After going from cross-country — with little training beforehand due to the pandemic — to ice hockey where she hadn't skated or competed in four years, Maci had another tough chore with the Fall-2 season with 'indoor track,' although it was held outdoors, mostly in the cold, raw temperatures.
“It was hard going right from hockey with no running (training) for three months. That can actually be very hard to get back into after not doing it for a while. It was challenging. I was doubling up with the 1,000 (meters) and the two-mile, or the 800 and the mile. It's challenging and I wish we had more girls because a lot of us are doubling up, but I like it and I like challenging myself.”
She remembers one of those days of doubling up.
“I was doing the 1,000 and the two-mile,” she explained. “I had a two minute break between the two events. I finished the 1,000, I was out of breath, chugging water and then they called the two-mile. It's just so tough mentally, one hundred percent. It's so hard because I'm thinking 'OK I just want to be done and I do not want to run anymore' and then the gun goes off and that all goes away. I just get back into my state of running.”
That state of running has led her into a successful spring season where she has times of 5:43 in the mile, 2:33 in the 800, 68.0 in the 400, and she's also competed in the two-mile and several relay teams.
She's able to be so versatile and have such incredible strength and endurance, because she also trains outside of the high school tracks.
“My favorite thing in the world is working out. Our parents, who have just been crazy supportive, they got us a home gym for Christmas last year. They put it up downstairs, so we have the bench, we have the weights, yoga balls and the bands. I go down there at like 9:30 at night, I blare my music and that's my time. Everyone else is asleep, but I'm down there with my music on and it's my time.
“(Assistant cross-country) Coach (Fred) Doyle has his running camp that I have gone to and I have learned from that camp that lifting weights is a huge component of being a successful runner.”
Whether she takes her running to the next level, or just keeps it as a hobby alongside of her mother, Maci has the potential to continue a running career, post TMHS.
“She's done it all with a lot of enthusiasm, passion and energy,” said Cusick. “I can see her doing really well if she keeps going after high school. She's definitely a kid who would be a great fit at a lot of college track programs if that is what she wants to pursue.”
Maci said that she has looked into Merrimack College and would like to study psychology. As for running, she said school will come first, so she will just see how things pan out.
ON HIS WAY UP
Certainly, it's been impressive what Maci has accomplished over her three years, especially this year. But what Brady has done is certainly nothing to overlook. As a sophomore, he immediately became a starting midfielder on the boys' soccer team, made the jump to the varsity ice hockey team and is now in his second season of track, something he had never done before.
The soccer season came first and although record wise it didn't go as planned, Brady made a nice impact as a new player. He wasn't particularly surprised that he made the team, but with how much he did play.
“It was hard and I wasn't sure there would be a season with COVID-19, but when tryouts hit it was ninety degrees and it was just really hard,” he said. “I was kind of out of shape. We didn't do much over the summer, but going into the tryouts, I thought I had a good chance of making the team. I was more surprised that I would end up starting this year.”
Being a new player on the team is daunting enough, but add to the fact that the MIAA completely changed the rules of the game of soccer because of the pandemic.
“(Our record) was a bit disappointing but a bunch of the rules that they put in were very hard to play with. No heading the ball and having the masks on was very hard to play with, especially in hot weather. Next year, I think we'll be better.”
Brady ended up scoring two goals. The first came against Haverhill. After assisting on the first goal, he found the back of the net himself.
“We were tied 1-1 at the time and the ball came out to me and I just put it in the net. That was probably the best feeling I had throughout the entire season. It was great,” he said.
And do you remember your second goal?
“I do not,” he replied with a laugh.
While he may not recall his second soccer goal, his first tally on the ice is a moment, he said he will savor forever.
“It was against Chelmsford and we were losing 1-0. It was a down game for us, but then I scored and we ended up winning 4-2. The feeling after I scored that goal, nothing will ever match that.”
Throughout the season, head coach Derek Doherty played four forward lines pretty regularly, but if there was a power play or a penalty to kill off, or the team was in a tight-game, he trimmed it down to three lines.
“We had a really good team so it was tough (to get ice time). I think next year will be better, but I did get a good amount of ice time, especially not being on a higher line. I got my first goal and that was great and making it to the (MVC) playoffs was amazing,” he said.
While he played more in soccer, hockey is Brady's No. 1 sport, but it wasn't always that way. He recalls the days that his father, Mike, a former Wakefield High and St. Anselm player, took him to the rinks to teach him how to skate.
“I started when I was three years old, just like Maci did. It's always been my favorite sport. I hated it at first. I remember crying a bunch of times, but once we got into games, I just loved it,” he said.
Since those early days, the siblings have enjoyed watching each other play, enjoyed their sibling bond together and enjoyed poking fun at one another.
“His stats were always better, but I always thought I was better than him,” said Maci. “I would say 'Oh you stink and I'm so much better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.