TEWKSBURY – Last Wednesday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Cross-Country team opened the season with a home tri-meet against Billerica and Lawrence. The Redmen split, beating Lawrence, 15-50 and losing to Billerica, 20-35.
“Overall the meet went pretty well,” said head coach Christina Keefe, who celebrated both her first varsity win as well as her birthday. “We knew Billerica was going to be tough, but we were able to hold our own. I was happy with their performances and it makes me feel optimistic for future meets.”
Billerica had the first three finishers before Tewksbury senior Nick Alvarado was fourth overall with a tome of 16:02 for the 2.8 mile course.
“I was a little worried Nick was going to take it out too fast at the beginning,” admitted Keefe. “We were talking strategy beforehand - but he was able to stick with Billerica's top three for most of the race, which was great.”
Freshman Steven Oppedisano was seventh overall with a time of 16:48.5.
“This was a big personal record for Steven Oppedisano. Last year on our home course his best time was 18:31 and the number seven runner for the team – (Wednesday) he ran 16:48 and was our number two guy. He definitely put in the work over the summer and I am looking forward to his rest of the season,” said Keefe.
Tewksbury's next three finishers included Tristan Leslie, who was eighth at 17:15, Njila Lantum, who was ninth at 17:25 and Kyle Adams, who was 11th at 17:57.
“I appreciate how Tristan Leslie is always consistent. He is always a runner his team can count on. And Njila Lantum has also put in the work this summer. Last year he wasn't in the mix and this year he has stepped up as our number four or five,” said Keefe. “He's only a sophomore so I cannot wait to see how he improves over this season and beyond.
“Kyle Adams had a personal record on our home course as well. Last year his best was 18:03 and yesterday he ran a 17:57. Always makes me happy to see a personal record. He had an awesome kick at the end and was able to pass one of Lawrence's runners.”
Rounding out the finishers for the Redmen included Edison Sok, who was 15th at 18:28, Justin Quarterone, who was 22nd at 21:48, Payton Haines, who was 26th at 23:18 and Theo Corelli, who was 30th at 27:58.
“Edison Sok is a sophomore and is in our varsity mix this year. He's been hurting a little this week with a knee injury, but it is still obvious that he has worked hard to earn his varsity spot,” said Keefe. “Evan Festa is another sophomore who was out with an illness so our number seven guy yesterday was freshman Justin Quarterone. He joined the team late, but has shown he wants to do well. I'm looking forward to watching him improve as the season goes on.
“Payton Haines, Devin Gnerre, and Theo Corelli all had great attitudes yesterday as they were finishing their race and that's one of the best things a coach can ask for. All in all, I would say my first meet as a coach went well. This team is fun and works hard. I can't wait to see what the rest of the season brings.”
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
The girls team also opened their season and split two meets, losing to Billerica, 15-50, and then beating Lawrence by the same, 15-50 score.
The very talented Billerica squad had the first eight finishers before Tewksbury's Emma Jensen was 9th at 20:55.7 and Sophie Scott was 10th at 22:27.8.
“Every girl on the team really gave it all in our first dual meet,” said first-year head coach Courtney Graffeo. “Like I have mentioned previously, we are a young team and for many of our girls this was their first ever cross-country race.
“Our seniors, Emma and Olivia (Millspaugh), are doing a great job of taking these girls under their wing and teaching them the ins and outs of racing. I see a lot of potential in each and every one of our new runners.”
Both of those seniors are coming off injuries, and for the first meet of the season, looked strong.
“Emma has been working strong and steady since her hip injury last year, as is Olivia recovering from a knee injury. They both had a strong race day, and are pushing themselves to both heal and train to the best of their abilities,” said Graffeo.
Certainly the big surprise was the performance of Scott, an eight grader.
“She has a natural running talent. She has been a great addition to our team and had a strong tenth place finish,” said the coach.
Also crossing the finish line included Riley Stevenson (13th at 22:58.1), Teagan Claycombe (18th at 23:20.7), Millspaugh (19th at 24:16.1), Lydia Barnes (21st at 24:17.1) and Emalee Boyce (23rd at 26:05).
“Riley Stevenson and Teagan Claycombe are freshmen who were previously on the team as eighth graders, and are getting right back into the swing of things. Lydia Barnes and Emalee Boyce are newcomers who have been putting in a great effort to train and had a great first day,” said Graffeo.
In the JV race, a 1.66 mile trek, Payton Van Gorder was second overall at 15:20, followed by Sarah Grimes, who was sixth at 16:15 and Skye Tambi, who was seventh at 16:31.
“All three of them pushed as hard as they could and had a great race. Payton Van Gorder. “Overall, the team gave it their all and I couldn't be more proud of how hard each and every one of them pushed. We are going to continue to bring good energy to every practice and train hard for the next race day.”
Both the boys and girls teams hosted another tri-meet with Dracut and Haverhill on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.