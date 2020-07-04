CHICAGO, ILL/TEWKSBURY – Throughout her three years at Tewksbury Memorial High School, Makayla Paige has joined or surpassed some elite athletes, who did truly remarkable things on the cross-country and tracks during their high school careers.
Last Thursday, the two-time All-American continued to join elite athletes from outside of Tewksbury as she was named the Massachusetts Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year for the second straight time.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Paige as Massachusetts’s best high school girls track & field athlete, according to release by Gatorade.
Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year award to be announced in June, Paige joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Lolo Jones (1997-98, Roosevelt High School, Iowa), Allyson Felix (2002-03, Los Angeles Baptist High School, Calif.), current NFL player Robert Griffin III (2006-07, Copperas Cove High School, Texas), Grant Fisher (2013-14 & 2014-15, Grand Blanc High School, Mich.) and Candace Hill (2014-15, Rockdale County High School, Ga.).
Two-time winner Paige joins recent Gatorade Massachusetts Girls Track & Field Athletes of the Year Samantha Friborg (2017-18, Acton-Boxborough Regional High School), Clare Martin (2016-17, Newton South High School), Margie Cullen (2015-16, Needham High School), Brianna Duncan (2014-15, Cambridge Rindge & Latin School), and Karina Shepard (2013-14 & 2012-2013, Dracut High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.
“Once again, Makayla had a record-setting season in Massachusetts,” said Cullen Hagan, head coach of Billerica High in the release. “To see one of her races against the best girls in the state shows how truly dominant she is. Even spectators who have no idea about track will stop and watch the second one of her races starts.”
At just 5-foot-4, Paige, the two-time Tewksbury Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, set a state record in winning the 600-meter run at the Division 3 Indoor state meet. The clocking of 1:29.70 ranked as the nation’s No. 1 mark among prep competitors during the 2020 indoor season and ranks No. 7 all-time.
Paige also ranked in the Top-10 nationally this past winter in the 500-meter run and 800-meter run, and she was in the Top 100 in the 300-meter run, the 400-meter run and the 1,000-meter run.
A two-time State Track Association Athlete of the Year, she earned New Balance Nationals Outdoor All-American status after finishing third in the 800 in 2019.
She was asked about to reflect upon her three athletic seasons from this past school calendar year.
"One thing that was really different about this season was that I knew a lot more people than before," she said. "Being able to walk down the hallway at BU (during the indoor track season) and waving to people from other teams or standing with a friend from another team before the race was always something that I looked forward to.
"A time that this really stood out to me was before the All State 600-meter race. You could tell everyone was nervous but when we all were getting our hip numbers all the people racing were so nice and all the girls were willing to talk to you. I really appreciated them taking the time to do that and I want to thank them for their kindness and patience because I was a nervous mess."
Head Coach Fran Cusick, said winning this award once, never mind twice, is truly remarkable.
"Makayla had an incredible junior year and I’m thrilled that she was able to win her second straight Gatorade Athlete of the Year Award," he said. "One of the hardest things to do in all of sports, whether it’s a team champion or an individual champion, is to repeat. For a variety of reasons, it is much harder to climb that mountain the second time than it is the first.
"As freshman and sophomore, Makayla was a bit of an underdog. She was the young, unknown rookie that everyone was rooting for. Well, after how she ran in indoor and outdoor of her sophomore year, by the time winter rolled around she had long since shed the title of underdog and there was a target on her back for sure. I know that she felt a lot of pressure to improve upon her efforts from her sophomore year, which was going to be difficult given how amazing that season had been."
That adversity began this past fall season with cross-country, her least favorite sport because she is more comfortable with middle distance running.
"Makayla was also coming off a far from ideal cross-country season which was undoubtedly the most difficult season of her career and she’s trying to do all this with the eyes of the nation’s top college track coaches upon her, and maintain her excellent schoolwork,” said Cusick. “This is a tall order for a 16-year-old, but Makayla managed the season beautifully.”
Cusick went on to mention some of Paige's top performances from the year. He said the All-State Championship race where she won the 600 for the second consecutive year, breaking her own New England record with that aforementioned blistering time of 1:29.70, certainly stands out.
He added that her performance as the winner of the prestigious Millrose Games was the icing on the cake. In the 600, she was up against an “absolutely stacked field and she defeated Michaela Rose, one of the best juniors in the country and the defending 800-meter champion. It was an unbelievable win, one where Makayla was in third place going into the bell-lap and passed Michaela Rose and another high school All-American, Victoria Vanriel, in the last fifty meters to secure the win.”
Besides her athletic success, Paige has volunteered locally as a youth running coach, and she has donated her time to a fundraising campaign to benefit 'She’s The First', which helps young women from underprivileged communities further their education. She has maintained a weighted 4.03 GPA in the classroom. She will begin her senior year of high school this fall.
“I'll just be excited to see everyone again and that's really all I'm hoping for,” she said about possibly competing in the fall depending on the pandemic. “The time away from them really made me realize how much they meant to me and how much I relied on them everyday. It has definitely been hard not being around them like before. I'm really excited to meet the new freshmen and trying to fill the giant shoes that the last seniors have left behind for us to fill.
“This year will certainly be different but that doesn't mean it won't be fun. I just can't wait to see my running family again."
