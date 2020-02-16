BILLERICA – Early in the season, there was no telling what direction the Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey season was going to go.
Expectations were high for the two-time defending CAC champs heading into the season, but an early season 2-1 loss to Rockport in a game where the Rams played poorly put their quest for a third straight title in jeopardy almost before the season even got started.
But this group of Rams were not going to be denied, as they never suffered another league loss all season, and with a 1-0-1 record this past week, the Rams wrapped up that third consecutive title, improving to 11-6-1 on the season and 8-1-1 in the CAC.
The Rams started their week with a thrilling 4-4 tie against Essex Tech on Thursday night at the Hallenborg Arena and wrapped it up with a 7-1 rout of Minuteman on the road on Saturday to clinch the title.
Of course, any league title is a thrill for the coaches and players, but this year did have a bit of a special meaning for Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker and his players.
“They are all good, but the kids did respond well even though they made things interesting last week vs Essex who played us very tough,” Baker said. “Sometimes bumps in the road, like the loss to Rockport can come back to haunt you. We did not allow that to happen, but kept it interesting.”
The Rams had to battle right to the end to earn their tie against Essex, picking up a key point in their quest for the title, while also denying Essex, who was right behind them in the standings, the opportunity to pick up an extra point and close the gap in the CAC.
Senior forward Nate Silva of Tewksbury finished with one goal and two assists, while senior goalie Kam Neault of Tewksbury made 20 saves to help Shawsheen earn the tie. The Rams also got goals from senior forward Danny McGaffigan of Wilmington, junior Anthony Papa and senior defenseman Chance Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald’s goal was the equalizer, coming in dramatic fashion with six seconds left in the game.
Essex took a 4-3 lead late in the third period, but the Rams were not done. With time winding down the Rams called a timeout and with about 14 seconds left, Essex attempted to score into the Rams empty net but missed, and instead got hit with an icing call, forcing a faceoff in their end, giving the Rams one more chance.
Shawsheen won the draw, and got the puck back to Fitzgerald, who took the shot from the point through traffic and buried it.
“It was a great battle and it had a tournament atmosphere in the rink. The crowd was great and both teams played with intensity up and down the ice,” Baker said. “It was great to get the win. Hopefully the team will take the energy from that game into the remaining games and the post season.
Shawsheen also got fine performances from junior forward Sean Murphy of Tewksbury, who had two assists, senior forward JJ Thibert of Wilmington who also had two assists, and sophomore Ryan Dusablan of Wilmington who had an assist.
The Rams clinched the title on Saturday with a win over Minuteman. This one was a little less dramatic as the Rams rolled to a 7-2 victory led by three goals and two assists from Papa, two goals from Thibert and single goals from Murphy and Jonah Varallo. Varallo’s goal was the first of his varsity career.
Shawsheen also got four assists Silva, two assists from DJ Ducharme and individual assists from Fitzgerald, McGaffigan, Aidan Sullivan and DJ Williams.
Junior goalie Jared Palmer of Tewksbury played two periods in net, while sophomore Thomas Dalton of Wilmington played the third period and made four saves.
The Rams will be back on the ice on Thursday night for their final home game of the season when they host non-league rival Gardner, before wrapping up their regular season next Tuesday night on the road against Fitchburg at the Wallace Civic Center.
