DRACUT – When it comes to track-and-field, as an individual, there's nothing better than getting a personal record. In some cases, that personal best is better than a first, second, third or even last place finish. You improved your time from the last time and are progressing. It's worth it.
Well not only did Molly Cremin get a personal best in the mile, but she absolutely shattered and crushed her previous best time.
Last Wednesday in the team's Fall-2 season opening 66-24 win at Dracut, she finished second with a time of 5:37.9, which was 32 seconds better than any other time that she toed the line.
“Molly has worked so hard over the past several months through some pretty adverse conditions,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “She was grinding out workouts in miserable conditions on the track in the depths of winter and raced a couple times at Wheaton in an MSTCA meet. She had some good races, but didn’t have that major breakthrough she was hoping for, even though she was in fantastic shape. So seeing her open up the season with a 5:38 is an excellent sign.”
Certainly her performance was one of many strong ones on the day. Sophomore Carinna Barron came through with 11 of the team's 66 points, winning the long jump at 16-1 and taking seconds in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.71 and in the 300 at 44.8 seconds.
“Carina had a superb day. All three of her place finishes were personal records. Carina is one of the best athletes at the high school and it showed up today,” said Cusick.
The only other athlete to place in multiple individual events was Cassidy Paige, who was second in both the high jump (4-0) and 55-meter dash (7.8). She was one of three freshmen who seems to have made an immediate impact with Emma Giordano and Maisan Nguyen as the others. Giordano was third in the 55-meter dash at 7.8 seconds and Nguyen was third in the 600 at 2:08.5.
Tewksbury also had five other individuals who finished first, as well as both relay teams. For the individuals, it was Julia Barletta in the high jump (4-4), Emma Jensen in the 55-meter hurdles (9.3), Makayla Paige in the mile (5:30.6), Maci Chapman in the 1,000 (3:31.2) and Izzie Carleton in the 600 (1:52.6).
“It’s one meet in, so this is maybe premature but Izzie Carleton is having one of her best track seasons,” said Cusick. “Beyond her performances, which were excellent as she won the 600 in a wire-to-wire victory and the hurdles, where she is rapidly improving, she’s been a great team leader for her group.”
The 4x200 relay team won at 1:56.7 behind the efforts of Cassidy Paige, Nguyen, Maria Da Silva and Giordano, and the 4x400 team also won at 4:34.5 and that team was Makayla Paige with Cremin, Emma Ryan and Chapman.
Taking second places included Ryan in the 600 at 1:54.7 and Abby Demos in the shot put (29-6).
“Abby finished second against a very good Dracut throws crew. She’s such a steady presence for that group and I only see her getting better from here,” said Cusick.
Rounding out the scoring included third places from Riley Veits in the high jump (4-0), Noelia Cura in the long jump (14-4) and Erin Sands in the 1,000 (3:46.7).
“Overall, this was a good day for our program. We had basically four straight weeks of training to start the year, much of it in less than ideal weather. Especially for the athletes that are new to our team, this was a much needed competition that was a good representation of what a track meet should look like,” said Cusick.
Tewksbury faced Chelmsford on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will have a meet Saturday against Lawrence.
