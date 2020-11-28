This year marks the 30th anniversary of the TMHS Football team which won the MVC Championship title and advanced to the Division 1 Super Bowl, losing to Peabody 20-14, at Foxboro Stadium.
The story below written by former Sports Editor Rick Cooke, is original story that appeared in the Town Crier in the December 5th, 1990 issue, coming after the Super Bowl loss.
Tewksbury can stand tall and very proud in the face of Saturday's 20-14 Division 1 Super Bowl defeat to 11-0-0 powerhouse Peabody at windswept Foxboro Stadium.
The Tanners probably had doubts about the ability of coach Joe DelGrosso's team to stay in the game Saturday, but this group of Redmen displayed more heart than so-called professional Patriots have all season long on the rock-hard surface at Foxboro.
The Redmen (9-2-0) lost starting quarterback Dana Boudreau early in the second quarter when he severely sprained his ankle on a quarterback sack. The only saving grace was Boudreau is a junior and can come back to lead another title charge next year.
But the seniors on this team realized that for them there would be no next year, and they made the most of this Super opportunity even without their starting quarterback. Three seniors stood tall in the face of a Peabody team that sat in the Power-I attack and bulled their way straight at a weary TMHS defense for most of the afternoon.
Sean Mackey shifted from receiver to quarterback after Boudreau went down, directing the attack like he had been behind the center all season. Mackey completed just two-of-eight passes for 26 yards, and his fourth quarter interception effectively ended Redmen hopes of the upset, but his poise and ability to audible at the line of scrimmage left Peabody players and coaches nodding their heads in respect.
Mackey also provided the TMHS fans with their most exciting moment of the game late in the third quarter when he intercepted Peabody quarterback Mark Bettencourt at the Redmen 11 yard line and returned it all the way to the Peabody 24 (65 yards) before he was caught along the sideline. Unfortunately, Peabody stuffed the Redmen deep in Tanner territory to preserve a 13-7 advantage.
Running back Tim Lightfoot, also a senior, again came up big for Tewksbury with two touchdowns and 118 yards on 19 carries. It was Lightfoot who carried the attack after Boudreau went down. He scored on Tewksbury's first possession of the game when he capped an impressive first quarter drive with the a tough three yard run that knotted the game at 7-7 after the Mackey PAT.
Just when the Tanners were puffing their chests with a 20-7 fourth quarter lead, there was Lightfoot and company not quitting again, motoring down the field on a six-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard Lightfoot run and another Mackey point after touchdown.
With 3:57 left in the contest, the Redmen weren't done battling yet, as Mackey attempted an onside kick that the third key senior, defensive back Dan Gillette, almost recovered in Peabody territory. Gillette, a pencil-thin hitter they call "The Razor" was all over the field Saturday, deflecting passes, playing on special teams and banging heads with Peabody players that outweighed him by 50 pounds.
With or without Boudreau, the difference in this game was Peabody's size advantage, especially along the offensive line. The Tanners took the opening kickoff and banged the Redmen down to the TMHS' 18 yard line before Bettencourt found Jon Padois with an 18-yard touchdown pass.
After the Redmen tied the score, Peabody came right back and drove the field before Amoris Calcano scored via an 18-yard jaunt. And again the Tanners and Bettencourt (5-13-1, 91 yards) used the pass to cap drives, scoring on a Bettencourt to Mark Meltz 44-yard hookup in the fourth quarter for the 20-7 lead. One look at the total yards and the time of possession told the story. The Tanners ran up 350 yards, 259 rushing, to Tewksbury's 174 total. The champions had the football for over 28 minutes, while the Redmen could control the ball for just over 15 minutes.
What can't be measured with statistics and physical measurements is the size of the Tewksbury High School heart. No one should forget that the Redmen indeed have a Division 1 heart. No one.
REGULAR SEASON
To get to the Super Bowl, Tewksbury played ten games before taking on Peabody. The Redmen started out winning their first four games over Lowell (27-14), Central Catholic (22-15), Andover (31-6) and Haverhill (6-4) before losing to St. John's Prep (3-2).
The Redmen rebounded with five straight wins over Methuen (14-6), Chelmsford (28-14), Billerica (14-6), Dracut (22-13) and then Wilmington (45-28). In that Turkey Day win, Lightfoot scored five touchdowns, while rushing for 150 yards on 15 carries. Tewksbury finished the game with 439 yards of offense, including QB Dana Boudreau completing 3-of-5 passes for 89 yards, which included a 66-yard screen pass to Lightfoot.
Also in that win, Dan Gillette had a defensive interception which set up Lightfoot's second touchdown. Then Rob Bjorkgren intercepted another Mike Alonardo pass, and that set up Tewksbury's third TD of the game, a 19-yard run by Lightfoot.
