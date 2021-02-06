LOWELL – Just two days after defeating previously undefeated Central Catholic in order to remain undefeated themselves, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Hockey team traveled next door to the beautiful Tsongas Arena to play in a rematch against the same Red Raiders' team.
In round two, Tewksbury didn't have the same energy, or legs, as the Redmen appeared fatigued, which led to many mistakes and turnovers. A talented Central squad took advantage of all of that scoring three goals in the third period to come away with a 4-1 victory played Friday afternoon.
The split against Central puts Tewksbury at 5-1 at the halfway point of the season. The Redmen will have home-and-home series with Dracut/Tyngsboro, Billerica and Methuen to conclude the season.
"We played sloppy tonight. We were missing (defenseman Nick) Dicioccio and that's huge," said head coach Derek Doherty. "Right now he is day-by-day, he has a bruised MCL (in his knee) but with him out of the line-up, we are a different team. I went with three defensemen for a bit, moved Will O'Keefe back there sometimes, but you have to have four defensemen. Caden (Connors) was exhausted.
“With Dicioccio out of the line-up and (playing Central twice in three days), it was tough. There were two real good teams playing against each other, so in the end, we'll take the split. I think we are a deeper team up front, but defensively they are deeper."
Central took a 1-0 lead with 3:12 left of the first period as junior Aiden O'Connell's wrist shot landed in the top inside corner. The Red Raiders held that lead until the break and held a 10-6 shot advantage.
Tewksbury began the second period on a power play for 56 seconds and couldn't generate anything and then four minutes later were on the man-advantage again, this time getting two shots on net, while, Central had several good short-handed bids.
The score remained 1-0 through the next five minutes with both teams having good bids turned away, Cole Stone for Tewksbury and Mike Collett for the Red Raiders. Central was called for a penalty with 2:06 to go in the period and the Redmen took advantage. Senior captain Will O'Keefe was at the right point and his slap shot went off the skate of forward Aaron Connelly and in to tie the game up at 1-1. That assist gave O'Keefe 100 points in his fabulous career.
The score was 1-1 after two with Central leading 19-14 in shots. In the third period, it was all Central as Tewksbury simply looked gassed. The Red Raiders scored with 11:41 remaining and then with 3:12 left, before getting an empty-netter with 31 seconds left to ice the game.
Doherty was asked if the conditioning has been difficult for his team since it was obvious that the legs just weren't there in this game.
"Very much so. First of all, they have masks on and it's very hard to breathe and it goes for Central and everybody else as we are all in the same boat. We are doing our thing in practices and they only want you in small groups so it's tough," said Doherty.
Tewksbury faced Dracut/Tyngsboro at home on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then the second game will be Friday, back at the Tsongas Arena beginning at 6:30 pm, and that will be followed with a trip to the Hallenborg Arena to face Billerica on Wednesday starting at 7 pm.
