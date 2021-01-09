BILLERICA – While last season may have ended in somewhat disappointing fashion for the Shawsheen Tech Girls Basketball team, as they finished with a 9-11 record, narrowly missing out on an MIAA Tournament bid, the season did serve an important purpose for the Rams, as several players gained some valuable varsity experience.
That experience for the younger players, as well as the return of some talented veterans there is plenty of reason for optimism for the Rams as they head into the season under the direction of new head coach Sam St. George.
St. George isn’t entirely new to the Rams of course, the 2008 Shawsheen Tech grad was a three-sport star for the Rams as a player, and has been an assistant to former coach Kate Marshall for the past two seasons. She was on the sideline along with Marshall last season, and after watching this team develop, she is confident they can improve this season.
“We’ve got six returning varsity players, which is wonderful and both of our captains were captains last season, so they’ve got a great leadership mentality,” St. George said. “All of our players are very familiar with our program and with each other. We will have great team chemistry, so I am really looking forward to the season. I think we can do really well.”
Two of the biggest reasons for St. George’s optimism are the aforementioned returning captains, senior guard Susanna Gillis and senior forward Shelby Bourdeau. The duo led the Rams last season as just juniors, both on and off the court. Bourdeau returns to the court this season after missing the last three games of last season to have major heart surgery.
St. George couldn’t be happier to see her healthy and see both of her senior captains ready to lead the Rams.
“Being captains last season was a great stepping stone for them. They have been leaders of our team for two years now and that is great,” St. George said. “It was a no brainer to have them as captains again this season because we really wanted to keep the consistency for the team. They are great kids and also great players, so to have kids like that as role models for our younger kids is huge for us. We are extremely grateful to have them.”
Another key returnee for the Rams will be junior guard Karissa Rogato, who will see an expanded role with the team this season, a role that St. George feels she is definitely ready for.
“Karissa started one or two games for us last year and showed a lot of potential,” St. George said. “She is similar to Susanna in that she is very fast, and she is one of those kids that just doesn’t quit. Her dedication to working to become a better player has earned her a starting position. She is talented, and he is smart on the court as well.”
Other returning players for the Rams will included senior forward Eryn Ward, sophomore forward Lindsay McCarthy and senior guard Kelley DeLosh.
“Eryn was out last season with a knee injury, so we are very happy to have her back. She is very aggressive under the net, and that is what we need,” St. George said. “Lindsay is very similar to Shelby Bourdeau. She can play either the four or the five. She was the only freshman on the team last season, and I think that gave her a lot of confidence heading into this season. Kelley has just gotten better and better the last couple of years. She is a very hard worker.”
With the shortened preseason, much of the starting lineup is still being decided, but several other players are also expected to help the Rams this season, including Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury and Ella Malvone of Wilmington. Other key players for the Rams will include Kaitlyn Amidon, Kerry Brown and Sarah Comeau.
Like every other team this season, the Rams are adapting to new rules put in place due to the pandemic, including wearing masks at all times, as well as several other subtle rule changes. It can make things more difficult for any team, but St. George says her team is adapting well.
“The kids are adapting much better than we thought they would. You wouldn’t believe how positive they are with everything,” St, George said. “There is nothing by positive energy and vibes from all of them. They just want to play and do whatever they can to get out there.”
One other change this season will be the lack of a post season MIAA Tournament. Trying to qualify for the tournament is always a major goal for any team, but even without that as motivation, St. George is confident her team will be motivated throughout the season, as they try to make a run at a league title, a goal that St. George says is very realistic.
“Every year you want to make the tournament, but I haven’t seen any lack of motivation from the kids,’ St. George said. “The energy at the start of our first practice was amazing, and the kids are all just chomping at the bit to get started. We have been telling the kids that winning the league title is very attainable.
“As coaches we believe it, and the players believe it. We are not counting anyone else out in our league, but we are confident going into the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.