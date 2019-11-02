TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury High girls’ volleyball team will begin its quest for the MIAA Div. 2 North crown on Thursday afternoon (3:45 p.m.) when it hosts Greater Lawrence in a first round match, at Tony Romano Court.
The Redmen (13-4) got the eighth seed, which means if they win this afternoon against the ninth-seed Reggies (15-5), who are coached by Rob Mahoney, who formerly built an incredible program at Notre Dame Academy of Tyngsboro
If the Redmen prevail over Gr. Lawrence, the Redmen will face the winner of Bright/Bedford and Lynnfield to be played Tuesday at 6 pm. If Lynnfield (20-0) and Tewksbury meet up, the game would at Lynnfield High School, but if Bedford or Brighton pull out the upset, Tewksbury would host the second round game.
Lynnfield, the top seed and defending North champions, knocked Tewksbury out in the quarterfinal round, last year, and have yet to even lose a set this year.
The players have been waiting all year long for the tournament to start. The Redmen hated the way last year ended, and they want to make amends this year and advance at least to the Div. 2 North semifinals. Getting there via a victory over Greater Lawrence and then most likely Lynnfield would be the ultimate way to do it.
“I’m excited for (the state tournament),” said Tewksbury High coach Alli Luppi. “I think the girls are ready for keeping up that competitive edge. When it comes to the postseason, it’s one-and-done, and you really can’t have a bad game.”
With more than a week off between matches, the Redmen will have time to recover physically after what has been a rapid-fire season due to having a bye in the opening week.
“We’ll run a slower practice to let their bodies recover and get ready for next week,” said Luppi. “Then we will pick it right back up again next week.”
The Redmen closed out the regular season with a 3-0 victory, on the road, over Westford Academy, last Wednesday.
Tewksbury’s previous match was its Senior Night, and the Redmen kind of got out of synch with their rotations when they, at times, went with all seniors in their lineups, which is after all, the spirit of the evening. The seniors thrived in the first set before things got complicated, nearly causing a match that should’ve been won in straight sets to nearly go five.
With only one match left on the schedule, Tewksbury was looking to re-establish some normalcy heading into the tournament.
The Redmen went through a period of readjustment in the first set, winning it 25-20, before rolling in the next two sets, 25-15, 25-14.
“We didn’t know much about Westford either,” said Luppi. “They (Grey Ghosts) played well in the first set and then fell apart in the second and third.”
Alexa Harrington had 26 assists to set the tone for the Redmen in the victory. Alli Wild dominated with 22 kills and four digs, and Carinna Barron had a good all-around game with five aces and four digs.
Also contributing were Katie Cueva who had five kills, Kiley Tibbets and Maddie Cueva with two kills, and Lizzy Taggart had one kill. Emily Butler had eight digs, Maddie Cueva had three digs.
“It was nice to see us stay with playing our game, and not starting to make errors or get lazy, or get lax with our playing,” said Luppi. “That was good to see and makes us hopeful going into the playoffs. We picked it back up and are playing the way we normally play.”
Luppi was pleased with how the regular season went for her squad. She wished her team had won its season opener at North Andover, a match in which the Redmen rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set, and she wished Tewksbury played better in its rematch with Haverhill, but otherwise she was pleased with her team’s play.
“I’m happy with it overall,” said Luppi. “I think we played well and when our sets went to five, I was happy with how we were able to keep our composure all the way through the fifth set. Overall, it was a fun, successful season.”
Going forward with the Gr. Lawrence match, Tewksbury has a solid backline with Wild, a senior co-captain, defensive specialist Emily Butler, who is a two-year co-captain, and freshman libero Carinna Barron. Seniors Lizzy Taggart and Kiley Tibbetts share the duties at middle block, and the Redmen also get good hitting from Cueva Twins, Katie and Maddie, Emma Demos and Becca DeFrancesco.
