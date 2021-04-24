On Sunday, the TMHS Cheerleading team captured the MVC Division 2 Championship Meet title. The team includes front row from left, Jillian Mantel, Kelsey Parr, Lauren Ryder, Annemarie Sullivan, Jessica Lowry, Ariana Perron, Olivia Capelo, Tricia Woodford, and Jocelyn Kinnon; back row from left, Coach Paige Winn, Ava Gilligan, Molly Buczynski, Grace Russo, Jennifer Asselin, Emily Mitchell, Amanda Ogden, Isabella Schille, and Ass't Coach Melanie Somerville. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).