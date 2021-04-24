LAWRENCE – In a season that offered never before seen challenges, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Cheerleading team met each and every one of those challenges head on, never allowing themselves to be deterred from their goal of having a successful season regardless of the obstacles in their path.
That attitude continued right into this past Sunday when the team traveled to Central Catholic High School for the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 3 Cheer Championships, and it paid off in a big way, as the Redmen came home as champions after putting up 88.2 points to out distance the fierce MVC competition.
Tewksbury coaches Paige Winn and Melanie Somerville could not have been prouder of what their athletes accomplished against the best of the best, particularly the fact that they performed well in categories that are not usually their biggest strengths.
“(The) 88.2 (score) is one of the highest scores we have ever received at our league’s competition,” Somerville said. “We are predominantly a tumbling team, but we excelled in every other category as well. This routine really highlighted the team’s strengths and the girls did their very best routine and owned it!”
The coaches loved seeing the team be rewarded for all of the hard work they ha done all season, and more than anything the appreciated seeing the way the girls truly exemplified the definition of the work “team” with their support of each other.
“There are two things I’ll never forget from this day,” Winn said. “The fact that there were no spectators, yet, with just two of us coaches and five girls who did not compete, it sounded as if the stands were full of people and number two seeing the girls walking off the mat, crying tears of joy, being so proud of each other for just hitting their routine. They truly looked like a team and these are the reasons Melanie and I love doing what we do!”
Making the championship even more satisfying was that it was not easy for the Redmen. They truly earned this championship, steadily improving as the season went on before culminating I the league championship.
“Watching them grow is our favorite part. This season really tested us, as it did for every team,” Winn said. “We have overcome a lot of adversity in just a month’s time. We had some athletes who had never cheered before, dealt with a lot of injuries, lost a few kids and were shut down to quarantine. Even in a normal season this would have been difficult, but in a month? Forget it!
“Those are the kinds of things that can break a season. But the key word in that sentence is “can” ... “CAN break a season” meaning that you have a choice. These girls could have easily thrown in the towel, but after a year of having things taken from them due to this global pandemic, this wasn’t something they were going to give up easily. So instead, they chose to be resilient. They took their struggles and made it their strength. They made a way when there was no way. The bottom line is; no matter what was thrown at them, they showed up ready and hit their routine.”
And while years from now, the athletes and coaches will most definitely look back with pride on being crowned champions, it is more than just winning the title that will bring back fond memories.
“Am I proud of my team for winning the league title in our division? Of course,” Winn said. “But what I am most proud of is their winning work ethic, drive and dedication that got us there in the first place.”
The members of the Tewksbury High Cheer team included senior captains Jennifer Asselin and Ariana Perron, along with junior captain Annemarie Sullivan.
Other juniors on the squad included Olivia Capelo, Jillian Mantel, Tricia Woodford, Isabella Schille, Ava Gilligan and Emily Mitchell. Sophomores for the Redmen were Lauren Ryder, Amanda Ogden, Kelsey Parr, Cassandra Norwood, Jocelyn Kinnon and Molly Buczynski, while freshmen were Juliana Manson and Grace Russo.
