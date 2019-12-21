CHELMSFORD – Less than a minute into the season, the defending Division 2 state finalist Tewksbury Memorial High School boys ice hockey team proved that they were again firing on all cylinders. Will O'Keefe scored a goal just 57 seconds into Monday's season opener, and he and his linemates including Campbell Pierce and Jason Cooke combined to score the team's first six goals as the Redmen routed Chelmsford 7-1, in a physical game that included a melee in the third period with four players getting ejected.
Certainly the melee was part of the game story, but really it was the explosiveness of the first line that was the story. O'Keefe, Cooke and Pierce each had two goals, while, Pierce and O'Keefe had two assists each and Cooke had one.
"The (three of them) work hard, they are talented and just really work hard," said Tewksbury head coach Derek Doherty. "They played with each other all of last year so they are back together again. You can see it gradually getting better in practices and the scrimmages."
O'Keefe scored the first goal as defenseman Caden Connors took a shot from the right point which was saved by Ben Finney in his pads, but the puck squirted loose behind him and O'Keefe, who was stationed at the far post, tapped it home.
Then on trio’s next shift, it was O'Keefe who came down the left wing boards – reminiscent of his overtime thrilling goal in last year's playoffs – and banked the puck off the boards. He was able to get past the defenseman, but as he tried to send the puck back to the middle, it got deflected and bounced off the back wall. His second attempt was successful as the pass went to the front of the net to Pierce, who took one stride to his right and lifted a nifty backhander up top for what proved to be the game winner.
Then with 8:21 left in the first, the Redmen scored again as Cooke's wrist shot went over the glove hand to make it a 3-0 game just 6:39 into the contest.
Chelmsford added one with 49 seconds left in the period and the Redmen had a 3-1 lead – as well as a 17-3 advantage in shots – heading into the break.
"We dominated that first period and then the penalties started coming and we had to kill off (so many) in the second period," said Doherty. "We did a great job of killing off all of them tonight."
Tewksbury added three more goals in the second period but the teams combined for six penalties, including a five minute major on a Tewksbury player and then a misconduct penalty on a Chelmsford player.
"We're going to get penalties. It's how this team is made up and I know that but I don't want to see stupid penalties," said Doherty. "If we are going to go in the box, it's going to be about playing tough and you make some little mistakes.
“We're a physical team and we're going to go out and play hard. Sometimes you get caught up in the emotions and we have to control that. We'll be working on that everyday.
"Talent wise, I think we're good. The thing is we don't stop and these kids just work, work and work and that's the good thing about it."
Cooke scored his second goal – on a one-time slap shot on a pass from Pierce coming on the power play, before O'Keefe scored a short-handed goal just 80 seconds later. He then scored his second goal on a 4-on-4 situation coming with 2:43 left in the period to make it 6-1. The Redmen killed off four penalties in that 15-minute frame.
Then just 4:03 into the third period, Tewksbury goalie Patrick Letourneau (15 saves) made a save but was speared by a Chelmsford player, which then forced several of the Redmen players to get involved, trying to protect their goalie. Some punches were thrown and four players in all got ejected, two from each team.
"The kids were protecting Pat, and I think the referees did a great job with it," said Doherty. "They came over to us and said who they were sending out for the rest of the game. They said our two guys were gone for just the rest of this game but their kid would be suspended for a few games because of the spearing. Once the refs said that, we said 'OK'.
“These guys are (Division 1) college referees and they are excellent. But that being said, we don't need the third guy going in and everybody has a lot of equipment on so let's knock it off. It's a school sport and we don't put up with that stuff. They get it."
After that incident, five more penalties were called in the game – including a penalty shot, but Justin Rooney wasn't able to convert. All in all 13 penalties were called in the game, not counting the four ejections and the misconduct.
Tewksbury killed off six penalties in all including a par of 5-on-3 situations for 44 seconds and 1:38, as well as the five minute major. In the third period, four penalties were killed off and Letourneau was excellent making several strong stops.
"I thought Pat played good and he came up with some big saves when he had too," said Doherty.
Tewksbury's final goal of the game came from freshman Nick DiCioccio with assists going to Cole Stone and Sean Lane.
Tewksbury will be back in action on Sunday against a very good North Andover team, which will be played at Merrimack College starting at 7:30 pm.
