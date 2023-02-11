TEWKSBURY – Dedication. Desire. Commitment.
Those three words are used a lot when it comes to athletes.
But those three words are just a few that can describe Ryan Cuvier, and his resurgence on the basketball court.
A senior, who before this winter was known for his high jumping skills as part of the outdoor track team, Cuvier was new to both sports when he entered Tewksbury Memorial High School. It took him a while to adjust to the two sports, learn the two sports and learn about his own strengths and abilities.
Last year the 6-foot-3 power forward was one of the players on the 2-18 basketball team. He was named to the Merrimack Valley Conference honorable mention all-star team, but that season came with plenty of frustration between the losses, and inconsistent play of his own.
Because of that, Cuvier wanted – and needed to – step up his game. And boy has he ever.
“Ryan has changed his game completely. It's almost incomprehensible how much he has improved over the course of his career,” said head coach Steve Boudreau. “We are asking him to do a lot for this team and we're putting a lot on his shoulders and he has responded in a big way.”
Friday night is just one of many examples of that. In a back-and-forth battle with a real tough Haverhill team, who had two dynamite offensive players, Cuvier was dynamite in every aspect of the game. He finished with 16 points but the baskets weren't the focal point. He was tremendous with his passes, his defense and most of all his decision-making. His ball handling, which at times last year really hurt him with some turnovers, was terrific and led to multiple offensive chances for his teammates.
“He has changed his game from being a back-to-the basket garbage guy to now being able to play from the perimeter, form the three (point line), attack the basket and make other players better with his passing ability,” said Boudreau. “He has improved his ball handling a tremendous amount and that's no accident. What people that are not around our program haven't seen is the work that the players on this team have put in during the twelve months of the year.”
Immediately after finishing the outdoor track season last June, which included finishing third in the high jump in Division 4 and 14th in the entire state, Cuvier grabbed his basketball sneakers back out of the closet and went to work.
And he never stopped.
Assistant coach David Stein worked exclusively with a handful of players on the team including Cuvier.
“During the summer we had Coach Stein as our personal trainer and coach. He would come out and coach me, Brian (Carleton), Romyn (Lorick) and (Colin) Caggiano every single day, working on our shots and whatever we needed to do (to get better),” said Cuvier. “I had a good driving lane, but my shot wasn't that good and my ball handling wasn't that good. We worked on it every morning during the summer and then had games (in the summer league) and then I hit the gym so people couldn't push me around so much.”
Cuvier went on to explain what Stein's ambition was to get those four seniors to become better all-around players.
“Coach Stein had the idea that if we were able to shoot better, we would be harder to guard because a lot of us were good in the post, but not so much from the three (point line) so teams would just collapse on us. By being able to shoot and drive to the rim, it would help us a lot more.
“We did a lot of training with dribble-drive and kick-out for a shot and we did a lot of shooting workouts. We probably each took over a thousand shots per day. We would work out in the morning on the court, hit the gym towards like mid-day and then we would have a game for the summer league later on. We had a pretty good run, making it to the final-four (of the summer league playoff season).”
During the early goings of this year's season, Tewksbury suffered some tough losses, and were also on the wrong side of a handful of double digit losses to some of the powerful MVC Division 1 teams. The Redmen were 0-3 and 1-8 to start the season.
“In the beginning (of the season), we were all still getting to know each other and trying to find out what we're good at,” said Cuvier. “Now we kind of have an idea where we stand and what we're capable of. We just need to play at that level every night.
“By getting that first win against Chelmsford, we had a good idea of what we needed to do (to win games). Then we just started building on that and we started to build our offense based on everyone's capabilities. We all play good one-on-one, so we just need to run our offense. And our defense we just have to continue to be ready to go.”
Cuvier has consistently scored around 15 points per game and has enjoyed a handful of 20-something point games. But again, that's not the story here. This kid changed his entire game, physically and mentally to become such a complete all-around player.
“At one point, I think it just came down to my mindset because I was thinking negative most of the time, thinking that I couldn't do it and maybe basketball is not for me,” he said. “Up until high school, I had never played basketball before. My coaches and my teammates were motivating me and I had some other people texting me saying I was one of the tougher players in the league and all of that helped build my confidence.”
And that confidence continues to grow and expand. He said that he has interest from some colleges as both a basketball and a track athlete.
“(My improvement in basketball is) amazing, really is. At the start of the season, we were struggling and I was getting down on myself again. I had some college coaches reach out to me and give me some good ideas and advice. A Bridgewater State coach told me that it's all about thinking positive and not being selfish because when I think negative things, I'm being selfish to my teammates and I need to give them the best opportunity to win.”
That Ryan Cuvier certainly has done every game this season thanks to his off-season dedication, drive and commitment.
