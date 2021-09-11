TEWKSBURY – First-year head coach Mario Almeida has some big plans for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Soccer team. He wants to hang championship banners in the gymnasium, sooner than later, and has some other ideas he would like to put together at some point.
He also knows all of that won't happen overnight. He inherits a team that won just one game last year – in the abbreviated COVID-19 season that included all of the strange rule changes and modifications – a team whose leading scorer from last year is out all season with an injury, and a team that lost a handful of veteran defenders.
He said all of that doesn't matter. All that does is what's happening in the present. And the present has been satisfying to this point.
“It's been great. The guys have been working hard. We've had four scrimmages so far,” he said. “(Before that) the kids did their summer training and then we had tryouts. So far these kids have been putting in a lot of effort and I am excited.
“There's a lot of great potential here. There's a lot of young talent, a lot of players coming up from the JV team from last year. We have five seniors, so I think we have good leadership from those seniors and I am looking forward to it. I feel like it's going to be a great, great season.
“There's definitely more talent than I thought. There's a good core group of players and there's a good mix of players, maybe five or six players, who have played club which helps to playing all-year round. I know some of these kids have some success during the spring playing in the Tewksbury Youth Soccer League and those are some of the kids who are here.”
There's a total of 11 players gone from last year between graduating, injuries and not coming back out. That has opened the door for many underclassmen to come in and earn some spots, either as starters or eventually fighting for a starting position.
Of the five seniors, two of them along with a junior, have been named captains. The trio includes keeper Ryan Melo and midfielder Eric Impink, and junior midfielder Brady Chapman.
Melo saw most of the action last year inbetween the posts.
“Ryan is in the net, but unfortunately we don't have a back-up so I think in an emergency basis Will Eskenas will be there,” said Almeida. “Ryan looks good and there's some things that everyone needs to work on, but overall he does some great things. He needs to come out and be aggressive a little bit more but overall he has the tools. He's athletic, he makes good decisions and sometimes he makes some great, great saves and other times there's things that sometimes slip through. I think he's ready. He's a good goalkeeper and I'm happy to have him.”
Almeida said that the team will vary on formations, whether it's a 4-4-2, a 4-1-3-2 or even a 3-4-3, all depending on the opponent, his own players and their tendencies and strengths. As for right now, it's a 4-4-2 with freshman Salvatore Catanzano and sophomore Jack Rennell as the two center-backs with junior Will Eskenas on the right and sophomore Joey Bourgea on the left.
“The four of them look good. There's some inexperience there, but I know Jack Rennell from club, so I know that he understands that position. Sal is a freshman and he also plays club and he too understands his position,” said Almeida. “Some of the communication I think that's where it's going to be (a work in progress) because you're a whole new line and you're trying to work together. You try to put the best players in the back and try to build from there.
“There's going to be some challenges. They are young, so we'll work through it. If we have to adjust we will but the issue with the back line is we don't have a lot of depth so that's going to cause a little bit of a challenge.”
In the midfield, it appears to be Impink at the defensive holding spot, Chapman at the offensive holding spot, with sophomore Michael Gaglione on the left and senior Travis Cohen on the right. He may also see some time in the back.
“We're trying to change things around and maybe we will play a 3-4-3 and it'll be based on how and who we are playing, but seeing where the tendencies are within the group,” said Almeida. “Typically formations are dictated by the players that you have. I am more of an attacking, offensive minded coach. I left to bring up my left and right backs and get them involved. I don't like having four guys in the back just staying on the midline. I want them to get involved and I also like to have as many guys in the '18 yard box as possible. That's my mentality but it all starts with defense and you have to be very disciplined. The center of the midfield also has to be disciplined and that's where it all starts.”
The two strikers will be senior Justin Rooney and junior Evan Mendonca.
Also in the mix will be senior defender Dylan Crowley, junior midfielders William Humphrey and Shea Moynihan and forwards Peter Impink and Mario Ruiz Perez, both sophomores, and freshmen Alexandre Almeida and Kallebe Da Silva, both freshmen. Junior Alex Sovie also returns.
“I'm just really excited to get going,” said Almeida, who added Jay Cohen as a varsity assistant and Brandon Melo as the new JV coach. “I can't predict wins and losses but one hundred percent the goal is to make it to the state tournament. My goal is to win as many games as possible. I want to put banners up in the raptors of the gym. I'm a passionate coach and I try to relay the same passion that I have to the players. I love the game and I'm really passionate about it. I'm from Tewksbury and it makes me more and more happy to be involved and want to bring success to the high school and the soccer program. There's a lot of planning and a lot of things that I want to do in the future so I'm excited about it.”
Tewksbury opened the season Tuesday at home against Haverhill and were defeated 1-0.
