TEWKSBURY – After splitting their first two matches of the season in week one, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys tennis team split two more in week two, first losing to Billerica, 4-1 and then beating Lowell, by a 3-2 score.
“The boys are playing very well and getting stronger as the season progresses. With the school vacation coming up the boys will get a brief rest but some much needed practice over the week,” said head coach Rick Keene.
In the loss to Billerica, Michael Gaglione was the lone player to come away with a win form the No. 1 singles spot. He won his match 2-6, 7-5 and 6-0. At the other two singles spots, Danny Franklin was defeated 7-5 and 6-4 and then Tyler Chesbrough lost 6-2 and 6-2.
In doubles play, Jason Morris and Toffy Beyloune were defeated 6-2 and 6-2 and then Peter Impink and John Erskine by their Billerica opponents who came away with scores of 6-1, 2-6 and 6-3.
Two days later the Redmen faced Lowell and came away with the victory. Again Gaglione was terrific in his match to win, while also pulling out the 'W's included Chesbrough at third singles and the doubles team of Pouriya Mehrabani and Peter Impink.
“Gaglione started his match with an opening game that went to five deuces before he took the game. The match between him and his opponent was a long battle with a lot of long rallies, but Mike was able to come out on top winning in straight sets.
“Our number one doubles team of Pouriya and Peter got back on the court after missing a couple of games due to injuries. Both players came back strong and back in their winning ways, taking the match in straight sets.
“Tyler took to the third singles slot. His match against his opponent was a back and forth battle bringing most of the games to deuce. After losing the first set, Tyler settled in and started playing his game. He was able to take the second set to push the match to a third set tie break. Tyler kept poised and was able to continue his winning was to win the tie breach and match for the team.”
Tewksbury will return to action after a 12-day lay-off with a home match against Lawrence on Monday beginning at 4:00 pm.
GIRLS TENNIS
Much like the boys team, the Tewksbury Girls Tennis team also split two matches, first blanking Lowell, 5-0 before falling to Academy of Notre Dame at Tyngsboro, 3-2, to put their record to 3-2 on the young season.
In the win over Lowell, Tewksbury made quick work in all five matches starting with Reunka Late defeating Pasunny Loeum, 6-0 and 6-0. Chloe Burns at second singles also defeated Siya Patel in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-2. Also dominating her match was Giana Doiron from the third singles position, as she topped Bella Beas, 6-0 and 6-0.
In doubles play, the team of Darya Mehrabani and Cecelia Ho defeated Erin Nji and Audrey Djachta, 6-0 and 6-1. Also the team of Emily Laperierre and Molly Macdonald defeated Natalie Sandler and Julia Cogo, 6-0 and 6-1.
“Lowell has good athletes on their team, but not much tennis experience. The matches were played on a beautiful day, and the spirit of friendliness and good sportsmanship was great,” said head coach Mary MacDonald.
In the match against NDA, the Redmen were missing two of its starting singles players, and had to shift the line-up around a bit, yet those who played did very well, putting up a great fight.
Late was defeated at first singles by scores of 6-1 and 6-2. Laperierre moved to second singles and was defeated in straight 6-0 sets. Reilly Williams played her first varsity match and put forth a great effort with her match lasting over two hours. She was defeated 6-3, 4-6 and 7-5.
In doubles play, the team of Mehrabani and Ho “continued their consistent, thoughtful play winning 6-0 6-0.” And then the team of Jaidan Gonzalez and Molly MacDonald fell short, losing 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
“I was very encouraged by the effort put in by all our team, they worked very hard and both three singles and two doubles could have gone either way. the players are eager to play and improve, it is a fun team to coach. The players are gaining in experience and skills each week. They are a fun group to coach,” said MacDonald.
The Redmen will have a 10-day break before getting back into action this Monday with a trip to North Andover, before also going to Haverhill on Wednesday.
BOYS TRACK
Despite having to deal with some scheduling difficulties which forced the coaching staff to juggle pre-meet preparation and then the team's line-up sheet, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' outdoor track-and-field team jumped over those obstacles in last Wednesday's season opening tri-meet with two convincing Merrimack Valley Conference victories over Dracut (119-24) and Lawrence (100-45).
“The final score (against Dracut) is the most points we've scored in three years. A very impressive showing,” said head coach Scott Wilson.
In the Dracut meet, Tewksbury swept the pole vault, high jump, shot put and javelin events, which accounted for 36 of the team's points.
“The pole vault crew was impressive and I am looking forward to their continued success this year,” he said. “The high jump crew with limited practice did a great job competing and winning all three places. Our shot put team led by Captain Kyle Adams did really well and their hard work is paying off. In javelin this crew picked up where they left off and seem to be throwing well.”
The pole vault trio consisted in Jack Callahan, Brandon Contardi and Mason Veits taking first through third, all clearing 9-6 but place order was determined through amount of misses. In the high jump, it was Ryan Cuvier taking first clearing 6-0 and then Sal Catanzano was second and Paxton Green was third, both clearing 5-6.
In the shot put, Adams was first throwing 41-3.50 and was followed by Colby Mengatta (39-8) and Anthony Naghibi (36-4) and finally in the javelin, it was Adams (140-1), Nick DeGloria (111-1) and Will Humphrey (104-4).
In addition to those places, Veits was first in the 400-meter hurdles (1:10.7), Cuvier was first in the 400 (52.8) and second in the 200 (23.7), Catanzano was second in the triple jump (36-10), Mengatta was third in the long jump (16-5.50), Green was second in the long jump (17-4.50) and DeGloria was second in the javelin (111-1).
“We expected Ryan Cuvier to do well in high jump but it is nice to see Sal Catanzano soaring over the bar with an event he is just learning,” said Wilson. “In the long jump, Paxton Green and Colby Mengatta both did really well their first time jumping outside.”
The other huge performer of the day was Elijah Achonolu, who was first in the triple jump (41-3), first in the 110-meter hurdles (18.2) and second in the 100 (11.6). He scored 13 points on the day.
Three other athletes also placed in two events each including Alex Arbogast winning both the 100 (10.8) and 200 (23.3), Will Eskenas finishing first in the 800 (2:09.9) and second in the two-mile (12:01.2) and then Ace Aneus was second in both the 110-meter hurdles (19.4) and the 400-meter hurdles (1:10.9).
The other first places belonged to Nick Alvarado in the two-mile (11:42.9), Steven Oppedisano in the mile (5:06.5) and the 4x400 relay team (3:55), while taking second was Njila Lantum in the mile (5:21.1) and Austin Manetta in the 800 (2:19.9).
The scoring against Lawrence was pretty much the same with some minor adjustments but Cuvier, Adams and Arbogast won two events each, while Callahan, Green, Achonolu, Alvarado, Oppedisano, Eskenas and the relay team also all won one event each.
“I am so impressed with the early performances. Now we have two weeks to prepare for D4 State Relays and hopefully we can make some noise at this event. We have a lot of seniors, we have talented underclassmen, a great coaching staff and some exciting performances ahead,” said Wilson.
GIRLS TRACK
Sometimes coaches have to do things that they don't particularly want to do but hope in the long run that it helps the student-athlete and more importantly the team.
Before last Wednesday's season opening tri-meet, Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' track-and-field coach Fran Cusick had a conversation with his star sprinter, Jayani Santos.
“I had told Jayani after our scrimmage last week against Billerica that I wasn’t thrilled with the way her season was starting out. She had a couple workouts that were not executed the way I expect an athlete of Jayani’s caliber to execute,” explained the coach. “This was probably a little harsh on my part as she’s only in her second year of running, but at this (season opening) meet she was on top of everything. We put her in three individual events (100, 200, 400) which is a very demanding double and she won all three in style while perfectly executing the race plan and being a great team leader. Superb job.”
Santos led Tewksbury to dominating victories over Dracut (79-52) and Lawrence (106-26) to open the season at 2-0.
“We’ve gone back and forth with Dracut over the last couple years, so that was definitely a well-earned victory against a good squad who beat us last spring in a very close meet,” said Cusick.
In the win over Lawrence, besides the three first places from Santos, one other athlete scored in three events and that was Kimsan Nguyen, who was second in the triple jump (29-11), 400 (68.1) and 200 (28.2).
Five other athletes scored in two events each. Emma Jensen was second in the high jump (4-4) and third in the 400 (1:05.9), Amanda Ogden was second in both the long jump (14-9) and 200 (13.0), Lily Boucher was third in both the shot put (22-1) and discus (54-1), Lana Dang won the discus (71-4) and was second in the javelin (58-11) and Kristina Smith won the javelin (92-7) and was second in the 800-meter run (3:12.4).
“Lana getting first place for us in discus was huge for us. When I was looking over the meet to prepare, I knew that we were going to need to get some points from discus or shot put to have any chance of winning and Lana stepped up big time to get her first ever meet win,” said Cusick. “Kristina Smith won the javelin with a big throw of 92’7 inches, which is a personal record. Kristina is a rock solid member of our team and an all around excellent teammate. She also came back later in the meet and grabbed a third place in the 800 with a 3:12 time.”
Other first places came from Riley Veits in the pole vault (8-0), Julia Barletta in the high jump (4-6), Cassidy Paige in the triple jump (31-05), Olivia Millspaugh in the two-mile (16:24), Teagan Claycomb in the 400-meter hurdles (1:29.2), Emalee Boyce in the 800 (3:04.1), Carrina Barron in the long jump (15-0) and then both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams with times of 54.1 seconds and 4:49.5.
“If you know anything about high school track, it’s that athletes tend to dread the two-mile. Why this is the case I don’t quite understand, as everyone happily plods through 5Ks over hill and dale in the fall and this is more than a mile shorter, but I digress,” expressed Cusick. “The long and short of it is we needed someone to step up and run the two-mile to eek out a few points and Olivia, somewhat begrudgingly, agreed to do so, grabbing a point in the Dracut meet and five points in the Lawrence meet.
“Riley Veits took first place in the pole vault for her first event win. Riley is an excellent pole vaulter and with our other two vaulters Jaden Kasule and Kayla Saunders injured we definitely needed these points. She stepped up with a great early season vault of eight feet. Early season pole vaulting can be a challenge, as if the weather doesn’t cooperate there isn’t much you can do about it, so for Riley to be jumping her personal record in meet one is a big sign of things to come.
“Carrina Barron and Cassidy Paige took first place in the triple jump and long jump, respectively and Julia Barletta had a huge first place finish in the high jump which was her first ever first place finish.”
Rounding out the scoring with second places included Delia Conte in the shot put (24-1), Emma Ryan in the mile (7:09.0) and then third places from Grace Carroll in the high jump (4-4), Rania Elouahi in the long jump (13-3.50) and Riley Stevenson in the mile (7:27.7).
Tewksbury returns to action with the Division 4 State Relay Meet set for Friday, April 28th in Pembroke.
BASEBALL
It was a tough week and it's been a tough start for the Tewksbury Memorial High School baseball team.
The week of play started when the Redmen lost to Lawrence, 4-3, on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh. Then against Central Catholic, Tewksbury trailed 5-0 in the fifth and came back to tie the Red Raiders 7-7 sending it into extra innings where Central eventually came away with the 9-8 win.
Then on Tuesday, Tewksbury fell to Andover 4-2 and didn't get a base hit until the top of the sixth.
The three losses put the team at 0-4.
In the loss to Lawrence, Matt Cooke and Michael Sullivan both finished 2-for-4 at the plate, while Sully scored two runs. Phil Lombardi added a hit and two RBI.
Against Central, the Redmen were down 3-0 after the second inning, 4-0 after the third and 5-0 after the top of the fifth. In the home half, with two outs and the bases empty, Matt Cooke got hit by a pitch. He moved to third on a double by Sullivan. Dylan Paulding followed with a two-run double to make it 5-2.
Central added two runs in the top of the sixth and it could have been more had it not been for a nice diving catch at first base by Ben O'Keefe.
The score remained 7-2 going to the bottom of the sixth. With the bases empty and one out, Cameron Kingston reached on a double. He then scored on a RBI single by O'Keefe. Billy Burris then came off the bench as a pinch-hitter and drew a walk. A groundout pushed the runners up a base, and then O'Keefe scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-4.
Central was retired in order in the top of the seventh and that set up some dramatics for the Redmen in the home half. Paulding reached on an error to start the rally. Colby Flahive was inserted into the game as a pinch-runner. After a strikeout, Kodie LeGrand reached on an error, and Ryan Baker went in to run for him. Ryan Flynn then stroked a two-run double as part of his three-hit day, to score both of his teammates and cut the deficit to one. Flynn then came around to score on a double by Kingston to tie the game up at 7-7.
With the game tied, Central scored two runs in the top of the eighth on a single, a triple and single, followed by two walks. In the home half, Tewksbury had runners at the corners as Cooke walked and advanced to third on a single by Paulding. Lombardi hit a sacrifice fly to score Cooke and cut it to 9-8, before Central got out of the jam with a groundout to end the thriller.
In the loss to Andover, LeGrand gave up one earned run over four innings and took the loss. Burris threw two innings of relief giving up an unearned run while striking out three. O'Keefe and Sullivan had the lone hits.
Tewksbury is back in action on Thursday when they host Dracut for a 4 pm contest.
