HAVERHILL — The Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' soccer team played two games this past week and although the Redmen are still without a win, the team picked up a point and also played significantly better in their contests with Methuen (0-0 tie) and Haverhill (4-3 loss).
The team is now 0-2-1 on the season.
Last Wednesday, Tewksbury and Methuen played 80 minutes of mostly the ball going from each other's 20-yard line with neither team generating much offense. That said, Redmen goalie Ryan Melo came up big when he had too, making seven saves in all.
"He played the whole game in net and earned his first career shut out," said head coach Chris Burns. "That was good to see, so good for him. He made one really, really good stop, it was an excellent save towards the end of the first half that kept the game scoreless.”
Two days later, the team was back in action with a road trip to Haverhill and this one was much different as the teams combined for seven goals, including the Hillies coming back three different times, before nailing home the game winner with under a minute to go in the contest.
“After the Haverhill game, I said to the team that yes we obviously want to win and giving up the lead three times and giving up the winning goal in the final minute (was tough). Even though those things happened, we played much better than we did against Lowell and Methuen. I think if we played that way in the two games before, we would have crushed Methuen and it would have been a much different game with Lowell,” said Burns.
Before the season, Burns said that with the new rules and regulations, that defending would be extremely difficult, and surely it has been to this point of the season.
“Defending is just so hard because you can't do the stuff that you are used to doing,” he said. I look at Brady Eagan and just tell him after each game that there's nothing you can do about it. Haverhill scored four times, but there's nothing you could have done. You played hard and you did what you could do. It's hard to be upset or mad because (playing under these conditions) is not the same. These kids are playing hard, they are doing the best that they can, but I think in regular circumstances, we would have had a much different outcome for the three games.”
Tewksbury took a 1-0 lead as freshman Ryan Cura found the back of the net just five minutes into the game on an assist from Brady Chapman. Very soon after that, Haverhill scored to tie the game up.
The score remained 1-1 through the first half break and immediately to start the third quarter, Chapman scored his first varsity goal giving Tewksbury a 2-1 lead. Once again within the next minute or two, Haverhill came back and scored to tie it up again at 2-2.
Tewksbury continued to generate offensive chances and for the second time in the game, Cura found the back of the net, this one on an assist from Patrick Demelo, making it 3-2. Like a broken record, Haverhill came back instantly and tied the game back up at 3-3. Then with just under a minute left in the game, they scored again to come away with the come from behind thrilling win.
“The last two goals for them came on free kicks. With the new rules, you can't set up a wall, well you can but they have been staggered, so you get a free shot and as an offensive player, you basically have the entire net to shoot at so we just have to stop committing fouls near our goal,” said Burns, who later added that Evan Mendonca, Chapman and Eagan have played very well lately.
Tewksbury faced Haverhill again at home on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime before hosting Dracut on Saturday morning with the game time changed to 8:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.