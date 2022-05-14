LOWELL – A week after delivering the walk-off hit in an extra inning win over Methuen, Matt Cooke delivered again this past Monday night as the Tewksbury Memorial High School Baseball team took a trip next door to play Lowell, held at Alumni Stadium.
The sophomore right-hander tossed a complete game, 1-hit shut out without allowing a walk and striking out nine, while at the plate he went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk, while he scored a run and drove in one as Tewksbury (3-9) came away with an upset 6-0 victory over Lowell (8-5).
“Matt Cooke was just a bulldog out there. He gave up one hit, didn't walk a batter and just threw strikes. Balls were put in play and our defense did a great job of supporting their pitcher,” said head coach Kirk Monbleau.
Besides Cooke, Tewksbury had a handful of other offensive stars including Michael Sullivan, who was 2-for-4 with a RBI and scored two runs, while Aidan Crogan had a double and scored a run, David Miller had a hit, RBI and scored a run, Dylan Paulding had a hit and scored a run and Andrew Della Piana perfected a suicide safety squeeze to drive in another run.
“I'm seeing a team that really gels together and a team that gets along and will fight for one another. It was so clear to see that the kids had a blast competing tonight. They didn't put too much pressure on themselves. It was a great combination of enjoying the game and wanting to win,” said Monbleau.
Last Friday, Tewksbury hosted one of the top teams in the state in North Andover. Before anyone could get in their seats, the Scarlet Knights (9-3) scored four in the top of the first on three singles, a double, two walks, a sacrifice fly and two stolen bases.
Tewksbury got one back in the bottom half and that was as close as they could come with NA winning this one, 9-2, putting Tewksbury at 2-9.
“They are a very good team of course, but no matter who we play, we're always trying to compete with them. We tell the guys that all of the time. I don't think I'm blowing smoke, it's true. I think we had some good at-bats early, but it was too much, too early and we just couldn't come back (from the 4-0 deficit). We had a couple of good swings from some guys but it was not enough today. We're going top keep grinding and hope to reset next week,” said Monbleau.
Trailing 4-0, Tewksbury's lead-off hitter Crogan reached first on an error and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, he scored on a RBI single to the right-center gap by the red-hot Sullivan. Cooke walked but the threat ended when Kodie LeGrand lined into a double play.
North Andover added single runs in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Tewksbury had a lead-off hitter double by Sullivan go to waste as he was stranded, and then in the sixth, Cooke laced a RBI double to left to score Paulding, who started the one-out rally with a single to left.
Sullivan had two hits, while, Paulding, Cooke and Phil Lombardi had the others.
Blake Ryder settled down nicely on the mound after the first inning giving up two earned runs the rest of the way.
Tewksbury faced Dracut on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will go to Billerica on Friday before hosting Haverhill on Monday.
