TEWKSBURY – Ever since the summer of 2016, the Town Crier has done many stories on Makayla Paige. A two-time Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, the two-time Massachusetts Gatorade Athlete of the Year, a two-time All-American, a nine-time Boston Herald All-Scholastic, Paige is an once in a generation athlete. She is the best to ever compete at TMHS in Track-and-Field and by far the most decorated athlete, male or female in the history of the school. Over the last few years, she has ranked among the best runners in the entire country, while she has broken more school, meet, state and New England records that you could ever imagine.
That being said, she comes from a wonderful family, including her parents Mike and Jill and her sister Cassidy. Mom and Dad were also outstanding athletes, combining for 13 All-American selections during their time at UMass-Lowell, which came after tremendous athletic careers at Gardner and Woburn High, respectively. Combined, they are enshrined into five Hall of Fames.
Cassidy just completed her freshman year at TMHS. She is a three-sport athlete at the high school, who did extremely well in track-and-field, but in different events than her sister. She is also quite the soccer player, a member of the Seacoast United Club program for the last three years. Just two weeks ago, she played in a College Showcase event held in San Diego, while the team participates in various tournaments across the country.
Between the four of them, there's a lot of athletics and yes, stardom. The four of them are all extremely humble people. If you have followed Makayla's career and her comments over the years you clearly see that.
The Town Crier met up with the four of them for an extensive interview about their lives in athletics with Mike's coming on a hot Father's Day, while on-hand for the sectional championship meet to watch both of his daughters compete.
“Athletics is the main portion of our lives. That's what our weekends were. It wouldn't be a Father's Day if I wasn't at a Commissioner's Cup tournament or at five soccer games on Father's Day so now, we're at a track field so it wouldn't be Father's Day at some sort of sporting event. It keeps us busy and we're just used to it. It's something we like. We love track-and-field, we love soccer, so we don't mind doing it and the girls enjoy it.”
INSIDE THE GARDNER BUBBLE
Jill (Croft) Paige is one of two children with a brother, who didn't play sports besides youth baseball. She was asked where she got her athleticism from.
“My father's side, there's a lot of avid runners. I don't know if (my athleticism) came from anywhere special, but I was a real hyper kid and (sports) was just my outlet,” she said. “Whether it was soccer or running, I had to be involved with something with motion all of the time. I tried softball and I annoyed my coaches because I couldn't sit still. I played center field because I could cover the whole field and I was fast and quick.”
Growing up in Gardner, Mass., she played youth soccer and softball, dabbled in gymnastics as there weren’t as many sports offered then as there is today.
“There wasn't a (high school) girls soccer team so you had to play on the guys team,” she said. “Back then they weren't really (diagnosed) as concussions or anything but I had a few of those and you got a concussion and kept playing and after getting a couple of those, I was Makayla's size and was trying to play with the guys, I was fearless which just led me to keep getting hurt. When I finally got to high school, I decided to run cross-country because I always knew that I wanted to do track-and-field.”
Before then she always had an inkling that track-and-field would be her match. After all, no one could catch her.
“I was always really fast to be honest,” she said. “I had coaches tell me all of the time that 'you are so fast' so 'if we can coordinate this to go with your quickness type of situation would be great'. With soccer, I used to play midfield and I was able to come all the way back and then go all the way forward and passing the ball up to the center, or in softball, I would always bat second. We would have a really good lead-off hitter, so they put me second to bunt, and she would get to second and I would never get thrown out at first. I was always told that I was fast. Plus, I used to love racing against the boys when I was younger.”
When she arrived at Gardner High School, Jill didn't want to play on the boys' soccer team, so she joined the girls' cross-country program and also competed in indoor and outdoor track and is regarded as one of the all-time greatest runners/track athletes in school history.
Jill had an incredible career, which really took off during her junior year. During the indoor season, she was the state champion in the 55-meter dash (7.38 seconds) and went on to take third at the All-States and fourth in New England. In addition, she was the NE champion in the long jump, with a mark of 17-10.50.
That spring, she won the state title in the long jump (18-2), placed third in New England and was also named the Best Athlete at the Central Mass Pentathlon.
In her junior and senior spring seasons, she was unbeaten in league competition in the high hurdles, high jump and 50-yard dash. She was a two-time district champion in the 50-yard dash and high jump, was a two-time All-State champion in the long jump and was second in the dash.
When her high school career ended, she held ten school records between indoor and outdoor track including: high jump (5-6), long jump (18-0), 45-yard dash (5.7), 45-yard hurdles (6.6), 50-yard dash (6.1), 55-meter dash (7.38), 55-meter hurdles (9.0), 100-yard dash (12.4), the pentathlon (2,707 points) and as part of the 4x200 relay team (combined time of 1:50.2).
She has since been inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.
With that resume, you would think schools across the country would be knocking down her door. She said looking back she had no idea how the entire recruitment process went.
“We were from a small town so I was winning all of that stuff out there. I didn't realize how big the world was because in my small little bubble, I was really good. Back then when you were out there my coaches they weren't into track. They were there really just to help out and help get the program going. We never did these other meets and I had no idea about these bigger meets and what was going on outside of Massachusetts. We didn't have the internet, so you had no idea how other kids were doing so I just thought it was Massachusetts and that was it. I didn't realize the big wide world out there and that may have made me more competitive. I didn't get that competitiveness until I got to college.
“I wasn't really recruited anywhere because I really never got my name out there. I didn't really know about the process. (Longtime UMass-Lowell assistant track) Coach Mike Ekstrand found me and he just told me that he could build me up. He saw more in my ability than I did and I always maintained that. He is the one who said to me 'you could be really, really good if you work out the way you're supposed to and you sprint the way we teach you'. And he was right.”
Jill went from having great success at Gardner High to becoming a seven-time All-American at UML. Upon her Hall of Fame induction in 2008, her bio read:
“Honors came in bunches for Paige, who starred with the UMass Lowell women's track and field team from 1998-2002, and that is still the case. Paige was among six individuals - the first-ever track and field athlete - who were inducted into the Northeast-10 Conference Hall of Fame.
“Paige graduated from UMass Lowell as the most decorated female athlete of her time, earning All-American honors seven times in the indoor and outdoor long jump, indoor high jump and indoor 60-meter dash. She twice placed second at the NCAA Championship in the outdoor long jump: in 2000, with a leap of 19' 9'' and in 2001 with a distance of 19' 5.25''.
Perhaps equally as impressive, Paige also captured All-New England honors - which encompasses all three NCAA divisions - 13 times, which included three New England championships in the outdoor long jump, 100 and 200-meter dashes.
“When UML entered the NE-10 with the year 2000-01, she went on to capture individual championships in seven indoor and outdoor events over two years. She was named the NE-10 Female Athlete of the Year for the indoor and outdoor seasons in 2002.
“Paige went on to establish seven school records in the indoor and outdoor long jump, indoor and outdoor 4x200 relay and outdoor high jump, 4x100 relay and 100 and 200 meter dashes. Though nearly six years graduated, six of her school records remain in tact: indoor long jump (19-8), 4x200 relay (1:41.51), outdoor 100-meter dash (11.83), 200-meter dash (24.15), outdoor long jump (19-11.0) and high jump (5-10).
“Evidenced by her performances in the New England Championships and NCAAs, Paige made a routine of peaking in the biggest meets and gave one of the best single-day efforts in UML history.
At the 2001 New England Outdoor Championship, she captured both the 100 and 200 meter dashes and long jump, led the 4x100 to third place and took fourth in the high jump to compile 41 points and lead the River Hawks to second place behind the University of Connecticut, their best-ever showing.
“More impressive, she still holds the New England record - again, all NCAA divisions - in the outdoor 100-meter dash (11.84), set in 2001. Among her many titles, Paige was named UML's Lester H. Cushing Award recipient three times, from her sophomore year forward.”
"Jill was coachable. She was aggressive in the idea that she wanted to be better,” said then head coach George Davis. “She enjoyed that aspect of competition and she was a wonderful competitor, a very good leader, teammate and a wonderful person. So many of the other college coaches who looked at her in high school just couldn't believe her accomplishments in college.
"Jill just had this innate ability to get ready for the big meets. And you look at her physical stature and the things she accomplished, it's really mind-boggling. She was about 5-foot 2, about 110-112 pounds, jumping 5-10 in the high jump and 19-feet plus in the long jump. She was a person who would sacrifice for the team, like run an extra relay, just to score some additional points. But she loved that part of it. She had no hesitation of going in and doing the work she needed to do."
Ekstrand said he will never forget that performance she had at the New England Meet.
“Jill was more versatile (than Mike) and could do anything. She was just as competitive as Mike, but she was more all over the place, but not in a bad way. But when it came to a big meet, you knew just how competitive she was going to be. One of her biggest highlights that I remember is the women's team took second to UConn at the New Englands. She actually set the New England record in the 100 and the long jump, winning both events. She also won the 200, was fourth in the high jump and anchored the relay race. It was probably one of the greatest individual meets that anyone had ever had.”
Jill graduated from UML with a degree in management. For the past 16 years, she has worked at Moppets Childcare Center in Woburn, including the last six years as the director.
Over the last handful of years, she has served as an assistant coach on the TMHS Indoor and Outdoor Track programs, working with both the boys and the girls, mostly with the sprinters and jumpers.
REACHING HIS GOALS
Mike grew up in Woburn along with his two brothers Jason and Jarek, the latter currently resides in Sweden. Like everyone else, it was always pick up games in the neighborhood.
“We were always competitive. We were always outside playing street hockey with the neighborhood kids. We were never on the same team and never practiced together, so we really weren't competing against each other, so we just played soccer because track wasn't really big at that point,” said Mike.
Mike excelled in soccer at Woburn High (graduated in 1998), which included being named the MVP of the Middlesex League and to the Eastern Mass team, while he led the Tanners to the league title and the best season in program history at the time.
In track-and-field, he really emerged as one of the best in all of New England during his senior year. He placed third at both the state and all-states in the 300 and went on to place fifth at the NE meet. He also competed in the 200, the 300-hurdles and part of the 4x400 relay team. His first place finish in the 800-meters gave Woburn a dual meet victory over Reading, which ended a 30-year dual winning streak for the Rockets, setting a national record going from 1971 to 2001 — 263 dual meets without a loss. Mike was also named as the WMHS Male Athlete of the Year.
From there he went to UMass Lowell, which at the time was Division 2. He joined the indoor and outdoor track teams, but he also took up a third sport with the school, soccer, joining after the team had some injuries. Mike was a force, all while helping the program go from a five-win team in his first season to a 13-win season in 2001, which at that time was a program record.
Mike compiled ten goals in each of his junior and senior seasons, including three goals in a game against St. Rose and graduated as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 29 goals and seven assists for 65 points.
Since then, his brother, Jason broke his record, and is still ranked No. 1 all-time with 39 goals, 16 assists for 94 points. He has the most goals in a season with 18.
“(Having my record broken) was alright – at least it was someone in the family who did it, so you keep the Paige name going,” Mike said with a laugh.
Today, Mike ranks fifth all-time in points, fourth all-time in goals, fourth all-time in games started (29) and tenth all-time in games (67).
While he was a terrific soccer player, Mike is still regarded as one of the all-time greatest track athletes at UML history, where he was a six-time All-American. Upon his induction into the UML Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012, his bio read:
“As UMass Lowell has dominated the last decade among Division I, II and III New England colleges among the sprints and relays, Mike Paige was a member of the 4x400 meter relay teams which captured three New England titles from 2000 to 2002 and earned All-New England honors six times. He was a part of two indoor 4x400 relay All-American teams in 2000 and 2002, placing sixth and fourth, respectively.
“Paige also did exceptionally well on his own. He earned All-American status twice in the 400-meter dash in 2001 and 2002 and emerged the New England champion in the indoor 400 as a senior with a time of 48.07 seconds.
In the 2002 NE-10 Indoor Track and Field Championship – UMass Lowell’s only conference track and field men's title to date – Paige captured the 200-meter dash and was named the Athlete of the Meet.”
“Mike was probably as tough a competitor as we had,” said Davis. “That was one of his great attributes. He would compete to the last ounce of energy he had. His ability to exceed expectations was renowned. He would beat people who had better times than he did. He just responded to the challenge. He certainly had talent, and he used that talent to the last degree every time he raced. He made an awful lot of people better around him.”
Upon his HOF induction, Mike held the fifth-fastest individual time in the outdoor 400 meters (47.58) and 10th-best in the indoor (48.07). He is also part of two of the top 10 indoor 4x200 meter relay teams, including the No. 2 team which recorded a time of 1:29.63.
“Mike was quiet and still is but he was really such a great competitor,” said Ekstrand. “Both him and Jill were the same in that aspect, such great competitors. We had a group of really good 400 runners and Mike was the leader and he was the best one. He was the anchor of the relay team and they were All-American and he was also All-American individually, too. He was the guy who you depended on, so if the relay race was close, he was always the anchor leg, who would eventually bring us to be as good as we were going to be. You could always depend on him. He never had a bad race. That was the one thing with him that I'll always remember is he was very easy to predict, and that's not always the case (with others). He was by far one of the most reliable runners that I ever had. I was never worried when he competed and he always competed up to his fullest ability.”
During the time that Mike was playing soccer, the team's biggest supporters were the members of the women's track team.
“I met Mike freshmen year (of college),” said Jill. “We were just friends all the way to senior year of college. The track team always supported the soccer team. We were friends throughout that time and my close guy friends today are mostly from those soccer teams.”
The two friends started officially dating as seniors in college and then in 2003 they got married. They lived in Woburn for several years before moving to Tewksbury, where Mike has worked as a civil engineer in Beverly. In addition, for about a decade, he was heavily involved in the Tewksbury Youth Soccer Association.
“I ran the travel program for ten years. I also coached both of (Makayla and Cassidy's) soccer teams,” he said. “Once Cassidy wasn't going to be playing in the league anymore, I gave the baton to someone else. It was a lot of work, it got busy and I was also the liaison for Tewksbury for the Middlesex League, so I had to be involved in those meetings and dealings as well. That was some real busy times and I look back and say 'I don't know how I did all of that'.”
While he juggled his job, his family life and being so involved with youth soccer, Makayla said as long as she can remember, her dad has always been so calm, no matter the situation.
“(My dad) is very good at cheering you up when you are so disappointed,” she said. “We have a lot of inside jokes and it's just really fun being around the house with him. I could spend the whole day with him and have a fun time. He's just one of those people who you don't mind hanging out with for a very long time. It's always nice having him always around. He still plays soccer so it's always really cool to go see him play. At home he's just a very happy person. He doesn't get mad, even though there's times when he should really be mad and it's almost more annoying when he doesn't get mad. It's like 'you should be yelling at me right now'.”
A WALK THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING
Living in Woburn at the time, Mike and Makayla, 2 at the time, went out for some fresh air.
“We just went out for a walk and then she started running and jogging, jogging for like a mile. We were about a mile away from the house and she said she was done and she was tired but she ran that whole time and people were honking their horns at us, so it was fun. I think from that point on, we knew that she liked running and was interested in it,” recalled Dad. “We didn't put her in running because we didn't know about any of the running clubs at the time, so she did Tewksbury Youth Soccer. She was always the fastest one on the field. We knew the Veits Family and they pointed us to the Greater Lowell Running Club and that's how we got into the Greater Lowell scene. It just took off from there.
“We knew she was fast. She was always the fastest one on the field ever since she was younger but you didn't know at the time if she had the love for running. We sort of did because all of a sudden, she just started running that day and it felt like it was natural (to do that). Looking back, I guess it really didn't click.”
Her time at the Greater Lowell Club did wonders for Makayla. Under the direction of Joe Ferris, she excelled at the youth level, all the while maturing along the way.
“I actually first started out doing a lot of 5K's with my Mom,” said Makayla. “Then I joined the Greater Lowell Running Club. Even then, I would find these random races and I would be that little kid standing there and people would say 'did she really run a good time'? We would just go out to these races and have fun. I always made the mistake of going out too fast and I never learned my lesson.
“Once I started with Greater Lowell, I had another team to work with. It was nice to see other kids my age were doing things similar to me. Getting the opportunities to run at those bigger meets, like the little kids Nationals and Jr. Olympics was definitely inspiring and it helped me keep going. I was very fortunate to be able to be a part of the club that helped you get through that process to compete in those bigger meets and go to all of these places like Albuquerque, San Antonio, Texas and having that background, definitely helped with my mental toughness with high school and traveling to the (bigger high school meets in) Virginia.
“There's so many more factors into running that you realize. It's not just getting on the track and whether you have a good day or not, there's other things that can support you. That mentality of supporting yourself, and learning what to eat and when to eat before races, instead of eating fast food all of the time was tough, not being able to sleep in your own bed that was a big thing to get used to. Going through all of those big but little experiences definitely supported me throughout all of these other big races that I have been able to compete in.”
In July of 2016, the Town Crier's Mike Ippolito did a feature story on Paige's incredible calendar year, competing in various youth championship meets, in both cross-country and track-and-field – all while competing on a youth soccer team that was competing in the Commissioner's Cup. She was 13 years old at the time.
“Paige recently wrapped up her Outdoor Track season by competing in the Runner's World Classic 5K held at Merrimack College, where was the second overall female finisher, crossing the line in a time of 19:34, besting her previous best 5K time by 1:20.
“The outstanding performance at Merrimack capped off an incredible outdoor season, both on the track and on the soccer field. In track, she qualified in the 800 and 1,500 meters for the USATF Hershey Outdoor Nationals at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, and did very well against some very tough competition. Only the top eight finishers win spots on the podium for each event, and Paige found herself on the podium for each, posting the seventh fastest time in the 800-meter preliminaries at 2:24.92, before ultimately placing eighth in the final for her first medal.
In the 1,500 meters, Paige passed two athletes down the last 100- meter stretch for a hard-fought eighth place finish earning her a huge personal best with a time of 4:56.42.
“Right after that huge win, she and her family jumped in the car to rush to Fitchburg State, just in time for her to warm up for her race. She got on the track and ran to an amazing second place overall in the 800-meters, running a personal best 2:23.79. From there, she went to the Regionals, held at the University of Albany, where she placed second in the 800 at 2:26.55.
“The outdoor season, however, was just the culmination of an incredible year of running for Paige, as she also went undefeated for the Wynn Cross Country team in the fall, placing 12th overall in the MIAA Middle School Cross Country Invitational in a time of 12:04 for the 3K course.
In addition, while running for the Greater Lowell Road Runners Cross Country team at the New England Championships held in Smithfield, Rhode Island, she finished seventh overall in the 3K in a time of 11:32.
She was even better a couple of weeks later at the Regionals, once again in Smithfield. After a great start, about 800 meters in, Paige was tripped from behind and took a big fall, while leading the pack, dropping her to the back of the pack.
“Paige stayed focused however, and came back to run a great race, finishing 13th overall running a personal best 11:24, qualifying her for Nationals in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“Paige also had an outstanding Indoor Track season during the winter, qualifying for the Regional event held on Staten Island at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex. Only the top six in each event move on to Nationals, and once again Paige came through in the clutch, finishing in a time of 5:08.16 in the 1,500 meters to earn a third place finish.
“Paige was even better at the USATF Hershey National Indoor Event, where only the top six qualify for a podium spot and medal. She ran past three competitors in the final two laps to come in sixth place finishing in a time of 5:00.29 in the 1,500 meters.”
CLEARING SOME SPACE
Trying to research, sort through and compile Makayla's accolades, accomplishments, records and awards during her four years of high school is simply a daunting task. Here's most of what she has accomplished.
In cross-country, she is a four-time MVC All-Conference selection. As a freshman, she finished third at the MVC Championship Meet, fifth at the Eastern Mass Division 3 Meet and was 61st at the All-State Meet.
As a sophomore, she was undefeated in the regular season and went on to become the MVC Championship Meet individual champion, while being named both the MVC D2 Runner of the Year and the Lowell Sun's Athlete of the Year. She went on to finish sixth at the MIAA Eastern Mass Division 3 Meet and then finished seventh at the Division 1 All-State Meet. Her best time of the season was 18:01 which came at the MSTCA Twilight Meet.
As a junior, she suffered through body cramps for most of the season, but still was undefeated during the regular season before she had to pull out midway through the league championship meet because of those cramps. She was back at it the following two weeks taking fourth at the D3 Meet and tenth in the entire state.
In indoor track, as a freshman, she was undefeated in league competition in the 600, set a school record in the event (1:33.93), was the MVC and Division 3 State Champion, before finishing runner-up at both the All-State and New England Championship Meets.
As a sophomore, Paige absolutely dominated the opposition both in the league and state, while also emerging herself as one of the top runners in the entire country.
In the 600-meters, her first place finish at the All-State Meet with a time of 1:29.79, broke a school, meet and New England record, while it also ranked seventh best in the country and third best as a sophomore. She was also fifth at the prestigious Millrose Games held in New York.
In the 800-meters, her tenth place finish at the New Balance Indoor Nationals is the best in school history, ranked sixth in the country and was the tenth fastest in the US. She also placed first at the Dartmouth Relays, also setting a meet record.
In the 300-meters, she finished with a school record time, which was also the eighth best in the country.
In the state, she finished with the top time in the 600 and 800, the fourth best in the 1,000 and the eighth best in the 300. She won the Division 3 and All-State titles in the 600, was named to the MVC All-Conference team in the 600, and additionally competed in the long jump with a mark of 14-4.5.
As a junior, she repeated as the All-State Champion in the 600-meters with a time of 1:30.61, becoming the only female athlete in the history of the indoor and outdoor track teams to combine to win three all-state titles, doing so twice in the 600-meters indoors and once in the 800 outdoors.
The All-State title came after she was the Eastern Mass Division 3 champion in both the 600 and 300, while was also was part of the 4x200 relay race.
She elected not to participate in the MVC Championship Meet and instead competed in the Millrose Games in New York where she came from behind in dramatic fashion to win the 600-meters with the No. 1 time in the country of 1:30.28.
In outdoor track, the accomplishments are truly even more mesmerizing. As a freshman, she was the Division 3 State Champion in the 800 at 2:14.12 and then came back to anchor the winning 4x800 relay team to a combined time of 9:35.31, which was a meet record.
At the All-State Meet, she finished fourth in the 800 at 2:12.22, which was the 12th fastest freshman time in the entire nation, as well as the best freshman time in the state. She was also a part of the 12th place 4x800 relay team.
She closed out her season by taking sixth at the NE Meet in the 800 with a time of 2:14.46.
As a sophomore, she was named the Massachusetts Gatorade Athlete of the Year and an All-American after she was the 800-meter champion at the Loucks Games in New York and at the Division 3 Eastern Mass and All-State Meets. She went on to place third in the entire country at the Nationals.
In addition, she was the 400-meter hurdle champion at the MVC and D3 Meets. In both events, she broke numerous school, league and state records. She was also named the Lowell Sun's Female Athlete of the Year.
After missing out on her junior outdoor season (and Nationals indoor) due to COVID-19, Paige just finished her career at TMHS this past weekend when she finished sixth in the 800-meters (2:09.37) at the Brooks Invitational Meet held in Seattle, Washington, a meet that is invite only, featuring all of the top runners in the country.
That came after winning the 800 at the All-State Meet for the second time, re-breaking her own school record with a time of 56.01 seconds, while she was second in the 400, also re-breaking her own school record with a time of 56.01 seconds.
In her three years of competing in the outdoor All-State Meet – Paige leaves as a two-time All-State Champion in the 800, while finishing fourth as a freshman, a second place finish in the 400 and then she was part of two relay teams, the 4x800 team which finished 12th in 2018 and then the 4x400 team which finished 16th during her sophomore season.
The week before that, during the newly aligned Division 2 North Sectional Meet, she was the 400 and 800-meter champion. She took three straight divisional titles in the 800.
In addition, she had a number of other incredible performances at invitational meets. She broke a 26-year-old record in the 400 at the Weston Twilight Meet back in 2019, and during this 2021 year, she participated in a number of meets outside of the state, including taking fifth in the 600-meters at the Virginia 757 Showcase, again being matched up against the country's best.
"It can’t be overstated how impressive it is that she has been this consistent over four years," said head coach Fran Cusick. "I was speaking with some girls coaches from other programs at the meet and one of the things we discussed is how rare it is to have a kid come in as a big-time freshman and still be maintaining that success four years later. Plus, she made it through high school without ever missing a divisional meet, All-State meet, or really any meet due to injury and she ran her best in the biggest of moments. Hard to ask much more of an athlete than that."
ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR PRESSURE
Throughout her four years competing on the cross-country and track teams at TMHS, more often than not, Makayla had the target on her back. She was undefeated, or the No. 1 seed, the defending champion and when you toe the line each and every week knowing you are supposed to be the best, certainly that's not easy.
“I feel like that I've had a very good support system, my teammates and my family, especially. They were always there whether I had a good race or a bad race,” said Makayla. “They were always there to cheer me up because not everyone has a good race every time out so it's always nice to have that shoulder to lean on. It's nice to not always have to be strong by yourself and be able to have that support group. Individually, I feel like when I was a freshman, it was 'La De Da', let's get on the track and just run. I was just that freshman who was excited to be there. I had a team to work with, I had Rachel Sessa to work out with and she so cool. The thought of just being able to work out with her was always like 'wow'. Rachel was this senior and I was this puny tiny little freshman and it probably looked hilarious when I ran with her. To have those teammates who you could work out with and then hang out with after practice and do these other fun things that didn't involve running was just so much fun.
“My sophomore year I felt a little bit more pressure because freshman year had gone so well. I felt the need to always run well. The end of my sophomore year and going into my junior year with the indoor season, I felt the pressure that I always had to race my best and if I didn't race myself, I would always mentally put myself down. It was always tough trying to figure that out. Coach Cusick and I talked about that a lot where I didn't have to always run my best and I didn't have to always worry about running a great time and always trying to place well. It was more than that. I feel like this year has definitely gone much better. “Honestly, I feel like the COVID-19 break definitely helped me mentally coming out of the indoor season because I was in a bad place mentally at the end of the junior year indoor season. Having that break was needed because track is for you and it's not for someone else. That definitely helped me a lot this year because I'm not worried about this person catching me on the final straightaway – it's like 'OK I can pick it up even though it's going to be painful. It doesn't matter who is behind me. I’m going to run this last straightway as fast as I can, trust my training and trust the process'.”
During the last handful of weeks during that indoor season of 2019-2020, both Jill and Mike said that their daughter suffered a few setbacks.
“She was running really well before COVID-19 came and it cancelled nationals,” said Mike. “I think she was running around 2:06 (in the 600-meters) around that time. After that, she did all of the work but she couldn't get back to competing and it was just hard to do it by herself. None of the tracks were open, we were running around our neighborhood, so that was probably her hardest point. Then finally everything started to pick up a little bit, but last spring was tough.”
Said Jill, “Makayla is very fortunate and very blessed (to have the career that she's had). If she didn't run that great time as a sophomore, I don't think she would have been on anyone's radar. She went through growing pains and growth spurts and training setbacks, all through COVID-19. She just hasn't been herself since coming back and to be honest I think right now she is just exhausted. If this wasn't her last state competition meet, I think we probably would have just shut her down for the rest of the season. You can tell that she is just mentally exhausted right now.”
Mike said that he's very proud of the way that Makayla has handled the pressure, as well as the rigorous training schedule
“Overall, I think she has handled everything really well. She does put pressure on herself, but Jill and I try not to put pressure on her. She has confidence in herself which helps and she knows of her ability, and she handles it all well. She doesn't like to be in the spotlight, which I think helps her from not being overconfident and that sort of stuff. She goes into each meet saying 'OK, well I could lose' and that helps.”
Despite all of that pressure, from a coach's standpoint, Cusick said Paige was nothing but aces.
“She’s really meant a lot to this program as an athlete and as a leader. I think she’s grown a lot and is a lot more outgoing. She’s also very gracious as a sort of mini-celebrity in the Massachusetts track world she has to do a lot of interviews and will have random kids coming up to her to take pictures and whatnot, sometimes right before or after a race. But she handles it all with a high level of grace. I will certainly miss her immensely as she’s a fun kid to coach, but I’m confident that she’s going to have an outstanding career at UNC.”
CASSIDY UNITES IN HER OWN SPORTS
While her mother, father and sister have all been three sport athletes, Cassidy Paige, a freshman, is a four-sport athlete. She joined the cross-country team at TMHS this past fall as well as the indoor and outdoor track teams. Throughout that time, she has competed on the Seacoast United Soccer team out of New Hampshire, this being her third season with the Club Team.
During the different sports, Cassidy came back from a torn hamstring, to do very well during the Fall-2 (indoor) season. She competed in a variety of events from the dash, to the hurdles and the relay teams. That success carried over to the spring season. During an earlier season meet against Lawrence/Dracut, she had a big day, taking first in the triple jump (32-6.50), second in the high jump (4-10) and was part of the winning 4x100 relay team. A week later in a close win over Billerica, 71-65, she won the triple jump and was also a part of the winning 4x100 relay team.
At the MVC Championship Meet, she was 19th in the league in the triple jump (30-12) and was part of the seventh place 4x100 relay team. A week later at the Division 2 North Sectional Meet, she again was part of the seventh place 4x100 relay team, while, individually she was also 17th in the 200 (28.88). She did compete in the high jump but unfortunately didn't make the opening height but before that meet, she had cleared 4-10.
“My mom cleared 5-10 (during college) and I'm already taller than her, so I'm hoping I can beat her mark,” said Cassidy with a laugh. “My mom definitely has helped me with track and helped push me into it. She helped me with the high jump and has introduced me to a bunch of different events that I had never thought of doing. Now I triple jump and I had never wanted to do that and I'm actually really good at it.”
Certainly, one proud moment for the entire Paige Family came during the State Relay Meet this past spring. That's when Makayla and Cassidy joined together as part of the winning sprint medley relay team along with Izzie Carleton and Maria Da Silva.
“That was good, honestly,” admitted Makayla. “It really makes me proud of how big that moment was because at first it was like 'oh this is just another race that you are doing' but then afterwards (Cassidy and I) were talking and it was a good race. It was just cool to be able to run with her. I didn't think that was going to happen in high school, especially because this year the seasons were so weird and I didn't know how things were going to go, if she even wanted to do the 400-meter relay. It was exciting and I definitely enjoyed running with her. It was a different type of running the track because you were doing it with someone who has been part of your entire life and it was like 'wow, we both get to put ourselves out on the track at the same time, in the same relay so let's just do whatever we can to run as fast as possible'.”
Certainly clearing 4-10 in the high jump, jumping 32 feet in the triple jump and being part of the seventh best 4x100 relay team in all of D2 North, means the potential to be really good is there for Cassidy as she gets older. But if you ask her, track is all fine and good, but her passion is with the soccer ball.
“I like having my own thing. I understand that Makayla is just an overall amazing runner and she can do almost every event, but with soccer, I just like having my own thing,” said Cassidy, who is mature beyond her years. “I like how people don't think of me as Makayla's shadow. I'm OK when people sort of compare me to her because then I have a goal to make, but I like having my own little sport.”
On the soccer field, Cassidy sticks out, because of her speed, her ability to play any position, her knowledge of the position she plays and her teammates' strengths, and because of her 'Team-First Attitude'.
“Cassidy is a really good soccer player, so (in that sense) she is compared more to Mike, but she's just a different type of player than he was,” said her mother. “Cassidy is more defensive minded where Mike was very offensive minded. She does well on the field and her coach can put her in any kind of situation and she will play wherever the team needs her to play and she will do it well. She understands the game really well and it just makes her such a great all-around player because you can utilize her in any position on the field.”
That love for soccer started very young around the age of three. She played in the Tewksbury Youth program all the way up until age of 12, before switching over to Club. “Through the years of playing soccer, my dad was always so helpful. A lot of people used to say 'oh you're the coach's kid and he's going to treat you special' but he was actually harder on me because I was the coach's daughter which I think helped me a lot. It taught me that I can't just rely on someone if I'm related to them, that I need to work for myself,” said Cassidy. “He did give me tips but he also gave everyone else tips but he really helped guide me to the right path (in terms of) how I should move around. I have always been very competitive with my teammates but he taught me that I don't always need to be competitive.”
Now that he doesn't coach her anymore, Dad thinks Cassidy can eventual be a goal scorer.
“Cassidy's like the utility player, so it seems. She normally plays outside mid and then the coach will have her sub in on some players on defense, and sometimes she'll jump in at forward, so she's the utility player and plays all over the field,” said her dad. “She's more of a defender, which is good because I can teach her things that a forward might do. She has the speed but she doesn't have the confidence yet. I think if she scored a few goals, she would get there as a forward. Me and Jason were the same – we had the same speed, we didn't have much skill on the ball, but we found the back of the net.”
While Cassidy is told by her parents that she is pretty talented when it comes to soccer, Makayla is telling her in a different way.
“I would never say this to her face, but I think Cassidy is a very good soccer player,” said Makayla with a laugh. “She gets aggressive on the field for the team that she plays with and that's good. Her coach is always saying that she is aggressive and how she goes after the ball. I feel like she works really hard at it, especially when she has a team that she loves being on, a coach she likes playing for. I'm just always really proud with how she performs, especially when she comes home mad if they lose. Having that competitive side is so important in sports and I'm really happy that she has that and that she has a team to support her. She always like to hang out with that group of girls and I'm glad that she gets to enjoy being good with other really good athletes.”
When Makayla was competing at the All-State Meet, Cassidy was off in San Diego participating in a three-day soccer showcase event with college coaches on-hand.
“(Playing for the United team) it's very competitive soccer and it's been a really good experience,” said Cassidy. “You play against other people who come from different town teams. The coaches give up a lot of their time, they do a lot of drills that help the other town coaches and the players are just so good, especially with their feet. Just playing with them, helps you become so much better than you were before.”
FINDING MY WAY
When you are a freshman in high school, you are trying to find your own way. For Cassidy, she has done that very well, exceeding in school, with athletics and socially. At the same time, the people in her house have combined for 15 All-American selections, while her older sister is heading to Chapel Hill on a track scholarship. Certainly, that can't be easy.
“It's a little bit of pressure when people come up to me, even if they are joking and say something like 'are you going to be the next Makayla' and I'm just like Makayla was born to run. She has genetics in her and she's just super fast, she's super talented and she definitely works really hard for where she is right now,” said Cassidy. “I think I have handled the pressure well, and many of my family members and friends have tried to avoid that aspect of trying to compare me to her. They actually try to find different things where I can show my own talents away from Makayla and they have all really helped me with that.”
Cassidy has proven that she's also a very good athlete and certainly the sky is the limit on her potential as she gets older.
“Makayla is quiet and she is mature. Cassidy is more outgoing and she's mature too,” said Mike. “She has grown up quick. (Athletically) the two of them have different skill sets. If you had to actually put both of them on the line (to race against each other), Cassidy's first five steps would be faster than Makayla's, but Makayla would just outrun her.”
Added Jill, “Cassidy fights us more in regards to training issues, she's not instinctively motivated like Makayla is in that aspect. Makayla is driven and she sees her potential where Cassidy exudes confidence, she's actually not. She's very nervous. She doesn't like to lose so she won't take risks so she won't let herself down. They are very different. For example, Makayla (at the Division 2 North sectional meet) went for it in the 800. She went out very fast and died in the end, the start was a little too fast for her and she had trouble hanging on. Cassidy would have never done that. She would have gone out slow, wanting to finish strong. Makayla will go for it, she will trust her training and she has that confidence and drive although Cassidy is a beast and is really aggressive, she just lacks confidence right now.”
Makayla was asked to sum up her four years at TMHS. During her response, she mentioned that when she was a freshman, she wasn't herself. She lacked the confidence to be herself and remained pretty quiet. She said as she got older, she realized that being herself took so much pressure off of her shoulders.
“It's been such a good experience. I still say right now, that there's no way it's been four years. It's one of those things when you remember when you were a freshman and snap, it's your senior year and you realize that you had a bunch of fun along the way, but everything just went really fast and you think 'no way, it's four years and I have a bunch of time' but it does happen.
“I appreciate the entire track community and whether it was Nicole (Anderson of Billerica) or other athletes from the other teams, we always supported each other and it's really cool to see that. Tewksbury too, and I very much appreciate who the (Tewksbury) girls were and how they put the effort into themselves and into the team instead of just putting their foot on the line. They put effort into all of the practices, whether they wanted to or not. We made inside jokes and they never would hold back from being themselves and that was the biggest thing for me.
“Freshman year I didn't talk much. I was always nervous to be myself, but then Molly Cremin, Olivia Millspaugh, Maci Chapman were just always themselves and all of the upperclassmen were always just so amazing. I wouldn't change where I went at all. Tewksbury was definitely for me, coaches and everything, was exactly what I needed in high school.”
While she appreciated her teammates “being themselves”, Makayla said it took some time before she realized that the same people who worked out every day to become All-Americans during their track careers, are the same people doing everything they can so Makayla and her sister can be successful in not just track, but life.
“I definitely didn't appreciate all of the stuff that (my parents) did for me at the time. The 'you can run faster' tough love moments where it's like 'wow, leave me alone, I just ran a bad race so will you let me sulk for a few minutes'. They always have pushed me to be better than who I was in the moment and it wasn't just in track. In school, they would say 'this is your future, do you want to make sure that you do well in this'. They would tell me how I couldn't slack off because I needed to have those options in the future. In track, if I was ever disappointed in something, they were always there to support me, no matter what. They would give me space when I needed it and they gave me a hug when I needed it. I definitely took all of that for granted.
“During graduation, someone gave a speech and mentioned how much our parents have supported us and I can't think of any moment where they were not there for me. I just appreciate all of that more now. I look back and just realize that they were there and that I wouldn't change at all. There were times when I would be yelling at them and despite all of that, it's nice to feel loved even when you feel like you almost don't deserve it. We yell at each other for the stupidest of things, but we all just love each other.”
