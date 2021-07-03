TEWKSBURY – Although there was a lot of young talent that had arrived on the scene, there's really no way that anyone could have predicted that the Tewksbury Memorial High School softball team, coming off winning four games two years ago, would win three state tournament games, two in dramatic fashion, and be hosting the Division 2 North Sectional Championship game.
Tewksbury, making its eighth sectional final appearance but first under the direction of head coach Brittney Kannan-Souza, took on No. 8 seed Danvers, who came into the game sporting the same 13-4 record as the Redmen, but had outscored its three tournament opponents by a whopping 30-0 margin.
The Falcons' offense was on full display, especially early as lead-off hitter Brooke Grassia singled to right and Lily Eldridge doubled. Three batters later she scored the team's second run of the inning and quickly the Redmen were in the hole.
That hole was even deeper after the top of the second as Danvers scored three more on a double, single, an error, a walk, another single, a wild pitch and a passed ball.
Tewksbury cut it the deficit to three but Danvers added two more on its way to a 7-3 win and a date in the state semi-final game, while, Tewksbury, sporting a team of just three seniors, ends a simply marvelous and unexpected season with the MVC Division 2 title and the sectional finalist trophy to its pockets.
“I thought we could get here. We're young so (thinking about reaching this game) you are dreaming, but they held their dreams high and these kids worked every single day,” said head coach Brittney Kannan-Souza. “They came to practice and worked on those little things that were executed in the games. It just wasn't our day today. (Danvers) is a great hitting team and we tried to keep them off-balance by using both pitchers and they still hit. We had four freshmen in the line-up and three sophomores, and they battled. They never gave up all the way to the final out of the game and that's all I can ask for and I am very proud.”
Eldridge appeared to have a little more zip on her fastball as opposed to the other pitchers the Redmen faced. That was an issue early on as the Redmen's first nine batters were retired, none hitting the ball out of the infield.
“(Eldridge) was a little bit quicker than the last two pitchers we faced, but not by much,” said Kannan-Souza. “She just moved her ball around a lot. We weren't swinging at that first pitch strike, then we would wave at the second one that wasn't that great and then we were in her count the whole entire game. She had great control where did never had to go deep in a count and when she got two strikes, she would throw the rise ball and coming back to get the strikeouts.”
Tewksbury was able to final end her 29 scoreless inning streak with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Sam Ryan singled, was moved to second on a bunt and then third on a single to the opposite field by Brittan Iandoli, who then stole second uncontested. Ashley Giordano singled in Ryan, and Iandoli stopped at third. Giordano stole second but the catcher pumped to fake a throw and the ball bounced away allowing Iandoli to score.
Ryan tossed up a couple of doughnuts in the middle innings as she came in relief, but Danvers was able to score two more in the sixth on a walk, an error and a two-run single. Tewksbury added one run in the seventh as Giordano reached second on an error, and then was driven in by Paige Talbot.
“Each and every single one of the players on this team at one point of the season had won a game for us,” said the coach. “That takes a lot because usually a team has two or three studs that carry them through, but collectively as a group we always played such as a team so someone always had to step up and someone different always did.”
Tewksbury will be losing three senior starters in Talbot (1b), Iandoli (2b) and Giordano (CF).
“They are great kids. They have had some awesome games where all three of them have won us some games so losing the three of them will definitely be a loss for us,” said Kannan-Souza.
The three seniors will be huge losses for sure, but the other six positions will all have returning starters/letterwinners returning with league MVP Sam Ryan and Whitney Gigante back on the mound with infielders Maddie Stovesand, Rebecca Harris and Tia Smith returning, as will outfielders Gianna Pendola, Katie Cueva and Avery Della Piana. Dakota Malizia saw time in the infield and outfield, while Madison Cueva was out all season with an injury, but has varsity experience.
“We're young and those kids are going to be chomping at the bits for next year. We have a lot of kids coming back, the JV team went undefeated so there's a feeder program for us, so for the next couple of years we should be strong, but you never know. The stars have to line up perfectly like this did for us this past week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.