LOWELL — The moment has finally arrived. Or at least the moment will soon be arriving, and for right now that is about as good as it gets for most collegiate athletes. The moment in question? Hockey East recently announced that there will in fact be a 2020-21 season for both men and women.
And while the season will look much different than typical years, featuring a shortened schedule against only league opponents, it is a major step in the right direction for hockey starved players coaches and fans. All of the details have not been worked out yet, with an official schedule yet to be announced, but there will be hockey this season, and players like UMass Lowell senior forward Connor Sodergren, a Tewksbury native, it can’t start soon enough.
"I am really excited to get started, because we have been waiting so long to play,” Sodergren said. “The preparation has really been pretty much the same. We had a little delay getting started, but we are basically doing the same things as we always do to get ready. We want to get off to a good start.
"A little bit of the details have been a little different, like we are working in small groups instead of with the full team, but other than that it is the same preparation as always.”
It’s no wonder Sodergren is eager to get started. He is coming off a junior season where he set a new career high in goals with eight, to go along with eight assists for 16 total points. This followed a sophomore campaign where he had a career high 21 points with six goals and 13 assists for 21 points.
As great as last season was of course, the lasting memory of the season will always be the way it ended, when in March just days before the River Hawks were set to face off against Boston University in the Hockey East Tournament the tournament and the season were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not only was Sodergren in the midst of an outstanding season, but so were the River Hawks, with an 18-10-6 overall record and a 12-7-5 mark in Hockey East. An NCAA tournament bid seemed all but assured regardless of what happened in the tournament, but those hopes were dashed for the River Hawks and every other college hockey team around the country.
Sodergren, of course remembers it well.
"I was super disappointed, but I felt worse for the seniors who didn't get a last chance to play in the playoffs,” Sodergren said. “I mean, we were all in the same situation, just like every other team, but you felt bad for the seniors, because that is what you play for, to compete in the playoffs and hopefully win a championship."
Sodergren has another reason to be excited for the upcoming season, as he will serve as a co-captain for the River Hawks, along with fellow senior Charlie Levesque. Sodergren was an assistant captain last season for the River Hawks as a junior and he is embracing his role as a captain in preseason practices.
"I just always try to lead by example and work as hard as I can in practice and I will do the same thing this year,” Sodergren said. “This year I have been trying to be more vocal and try to encourage our younger players. It can be a big adjustment for freshman and they have to understand that mistakes happen and they shouldn't be discouraged by them. They just need to play their game."
UMass Lowell coach Norm Bazin has seen enough of Sodergren to know that the effort he puts into each shift will provide a great example for both veteran and younger players with the River Hawks.
"Connor is a very competitive kid and he has been from the time he first stepped on the ice,” Bazin said. “He is aggressive in all aspects of the game. Sometimes we have to reign that in a little, but you can't coach that. You love to see that in a player."
Sodergren’s leadership ability has shone through wherever he has played in recent years. At prestigious St. Paul’s Academy where Sodergren attending high school, he was one of the team’s captains in both his junior and senior seasons. After graduating from St. Paul's in 2015, Sodergren played two seasons with the West Kelowna Warriors of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), where he was an assistant captain in his second season with the Warriors.
While Sodergren is indeed a great leader, it is not just his leadership abilities that make him such a key to his team’s success. He is also a terrific player with a knack for finding the back of the net at whatever level he is playing.
With West Kelowna, he recorded 59 points (24g, 35a) during the 2016-17 season in 58 games as an alternate captain and team MVP. In the 2016 playoffs with West Kelowna, he totaled 13 points (6g, 7a) in 24 post-season games leading the team to BCHL Championship.
He has also steadily improved since his freshman season at UMass Lowell, scoring ten points as a freshman before taking off the past two seasons. As a sophomore as part of his 21-point season, he had a team-best +13 rating and 55 shots on goal, while posting 17 points (3g, 14a) with a +14 rating in 24 league games.
Last season, as part of his eight goal campaign he a point in 15 games during the season for the River Hawks, which included tying a career-high with two goals vs. Rensselaer on November 29th, 2019.
"As I have gotten older and more experienced, I know where to be and know where the goals come from near the net,” Sodergren said. “You also need some puck luck."
It has been much more than luck however, that has led to Sodergren’s success. Bazin is of course hoping for more of the same this season.
"I certainly think he can. But you can't force offense. It just comes because of great habits and Connor has developed those,” Bazin said. “A lot of times the offense comes for a senior because the game has slowed down for them. That is hard to do as a younger player. There is definitely a learning curve."
For Sodergren, the mere fact that he is senior is sometimes hard to believe.
"With having played two years of juniors before I even got here, it was time for me to be a senior, but at the same time, time does fly by and sometimes I can't believe I am a senior,” Sodergren said. “I just want to soak in every moment this season. I don't want to look back someday wishing I had this back.
"I have had a lot of good fortune, but it has also been a lot of hard work. I reflect on it a lot, and it has been very special. It is a very big honor to still be playing at this point, so I am just embracing the moment. Everything I have done since I first started playing was to get here, so I am very happy with the whole experience.”
That experience has been made all the better for Sodergren by the support he has received from those who mean the most to him. When he made the decision to attend St. Paul’s several years ago, he certainly hoped to have the kind of success he has had, but to see it actually come to fruition has been a dream come true.
"It is really special to me to be a leader of this team and to represent my family the town of Tewksbury,” Sodergren said. “My family and friends have given me such great support over the years."
Sodergren is hoping to make an even better experience with another successful season for the River Hawks. Despite losing star goalie Tyler Wall to graduation, the River Hawks will bring back a strong core of players from last year’s squad and Sodergren is hopeful that the team can once again have a great season.
"We had a successful season last year, so we are hoping to build on that this season. We have a good overall team. We had a lot of good players last season and some great goaltending,” Sodergren said. “We bring a lot of players back and we don't lose any defensemen, so we will be strong there, and up front we bring back some guys. Our goalie will be hard to replace, but if we get some good goaltending, I think we can be just as successful as last season, or be even better."
When the season does come to an end, Sodergren is hoping that his career does not. The business and finance management major has been named to the Hockey East All-Academic Team three times, and would no doubt be successful in the business world, but he is not quite ready to hang up his skates.
“I am not exactly sure what I am going to do, but I know I want to play professionally,” Sodergren said. “I don't know where yet, but I am going to keep playing until somebody tells me I can't."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.